(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Banco de los Trabajadores' (Bantrab) ratings on Rating Watch Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The IDRs, VR, national ratings and senior debt ratings have been placed on Rating Watch Negative due to the potential risks following recent news releases of an ongoing investigation by the Guatemalan authorities of three members of the Board of Directors for an alleged fraud attempt on the bank's shareholders. In Fitch's opinion, the level of development and effectiveness of its corporate governance has been tested. This is because Bantrab's government bodies did not take corrective and mitigating measures. To date, these executives remain in their positions on Bantrab's Board of Directors and the financial performance and funding profile of the bank have not been affected materially. The Rating Watch Negative reflects that ratings could be downgraded if the bank's business and financial profile is affected materially and corrective measures regarding corporate governance are not set in place. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Bantrab is characterized by its high risk appetite, focusing on segments of middle and low income, particularly in the Guatemalan public sector. The bank is characterised by good loan portfolio quality, sound capital position and a business model focused on the riskier segments of Guatemalan retail banking. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are unaffected. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT A ratings downgrade could occur if the bank fails to address the weaknesses that have arisen from the current investigation of its executives and if its business activities and financial profile were to be affected in a material way. On the other hand, the ratings could be affirmed and the Watch Negative removed if its business and financial profiles remain unaffected and its corporate governance is strengthened. Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative: Banco de los Trabajadores --Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BB-'; --Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'B'; --Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BB-'; --Short-Term Local Currency IDR 'B'; --Viability Rating 'bb-'; --Long-term national rating of 'A(gtm)'; --Short-term national rating at 'F1(gtm)'. Financiera de los Trabajadores, S.A. --Long-term national rating 'A(gtm)'; --Short-term national rating 'F1(gtm)'. Bantrab Senior Trust --Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes 'BB-'. The following ratings are unaffected: Banco de los Trabajadores --Support '5'; --Support Rating Floor 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Mark Narron Director +1-212-612-7898 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Alvaro D. Castro Associate Director +503 2516 6615 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Managing Director +1-212-908-9137 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Metodología de Calificaciones Nacionales (pub. 13 Dec 2013) here Metodología de Calificación de Instituciones Financieras no Bancarias (pub. 29 May 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.