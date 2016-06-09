(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) A reopening of international bond
markets for Russian
issuers could significantly improve maturity profiles and reduce
medium-term
refinancing risk for companies with foreign-currency debt, Fitch
Ratings says.
The European Central Bank's corporate bond-buying programme
could add to demand
as falling investment-grade yields drive more investors into
riskier asset
classes such as emerging markets. However, Russian corporates
would still
probably have to pay a hefty premium.
The Russian sovereign issued USD1.75bn last month in its first
international
bond issuance in nearly three years. According to media reports,
Novolipetsk
Steel has seen high demand for a dollar-denominated bond and two
other Russian
corporates - Sovcomflot and Evraz - were reportedly expected to
price
dollar-denominated bonds on Thursday, suggesting that the market
is reopening.
However, a previous thawing that allowed Norilsk Nickel and
Evraz to issue bonds
late last year proved short-lived and investors are likely to
remain cautious
due to sanctions.
Russian corporates were active issuers in the international debt
markets prior
to sanctions starting in early 2014 with annual volumes
averaging almost USD15bn
in the decade to 2014. The peak year was 2013, with USD32bn of
new issuance.
Our analysis of 61 Fitch-rated Russian corporates shows a smooth
maturity
profile over 2016 and 2017 with no significant quarterly peaks.
We estimate
Fitch-rated Russian companies have foreign-currency debt
repayments of USD20.8bn
due in 2016 and USD19.8bn in 2017. However, the broader Russian
corporate sector
faces more than USD122bn of debt redemptions in 2018 and beyond,
based on
Russian central bank estimates.
We expect larger corporate issuers will be willing to pay a
premium to extend
these maturities and reduce refinancing risk if the market
reopens. The sectors
most exposed to foreign-currency debt are metals and mining, oil
and gas and
chemicals, all of which generate significant dollar revenues.
Domestic-focused
consumer, retail and utilities companies on average have less
than 20% of their
debt in foreign currencies.
Russian companies have felt the implications of the soft
economy, weak commodity
prices, rouble depreciation, tight domestic monetary policy and
greatly reduced
capital market options abroad, but Fitch-rated issuers have
fared relatively
well, with only a few exceptions.
We see liquidity coverage as adequate across the Russian
corporate portfolio. In
early 2016 we identified 12 issuers that did not have sufficient
liquidity to
cover 2016 debt-maturities and negative free cash flow. However
eight of these
issuers are in the 'B' category and the four that are in the
'BB' category
benefit from other mitigating factors, such as sub-sovereign and
state support.
For more information on our analysis of liquidity and
foreign-currency debt
exposure, see the report "Russian Corporate Liquidity 2016"
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
