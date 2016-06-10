(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey's Destek Faktoring A.S. (Destek) a National Long-term Rating of 'A+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Destek's position as a leading, independent company in Turkey's fragmented factoring sector. Destek is one of the largest non-bank-owned factoring companies in Turkey in terms of domestic factoring receivables and equity. However, in absolute terms, Destek is small compared with Turkey's financial sector. While Destek's small size and monoline business model somewhat constrain the rating, its solid capitalisation and leverage, adequate profitability and acceptable risk appetite are rating strengths. Fitch's assessment of Destek's company profile takes into consideration that it is a monoline business where with-recourse factoring receivables made up 96% of its total assets at end-1Q16. Destek mainly targets large Turkish corporates and commercial customers, where competition is intense, in particular from bank-owned factoring companies. Credit losses to date have been low and Destek's impaired receivables ratio (overdue by 90+ days) reached a low 1% at end-1Q16, which compares well with peers and the sector average (6.1%). However, the rating also captures significant concentration risk in Destek's factoring receivables, which reflects the company's largely corporate customer base and small absolute size. Leverage and gearing ratios are comfortable for the rating and Destek has consistently operated with a debt/equity ratio of around 2.5x or below. A high profit retention rate and supportive shareholders have allowed Destek to operate with high capital adequacy ratios (equity/assets: 31% at end-1Q16) and its significant capital buffers should enable it to absorb unexpected losses. Profitability metrics consistently outperform peers' and the sector averages. Strong earnings generation over volatile interest rate and economic cycles are positive from a credit perspective. However, the consolidation of Destek's investment house subsidiary, Destek Menkul Degerler A.S., somewhat affects performance ratios due to variable gains/losses on trading transactions and a growing cost base. Fitch understands from management that the two entities may be separated in the short-term; however, this should not materially change Destek's business model and performance ratios. The rating also captures Destek's reliance on typically short-term wholesale funding. Nevertheless, market access has been reasonable and Destek typically utilises around two thirds of its credit lines from Turkish banks, albeit these are not committed. RATING SENSITIVITIES Downward rating pressure could arise from significant deterioration in asset quality. In addition, the rating could be downgraded if there is a material increase in leverage or receivables concentrations, in particular if this at the same time leads to pressure on Destek's funding and liquidity profile. However, as long as management continues to develop Destek's profitable business prudently, downward rating pressure should be contained. A continued successful track record of operations and a diversification of funding sources could create moderate upside for Destek's rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Director +44 203 530 1788 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Huseyin Sevinc Analyst + 44 203 530 1027 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 203 530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Relevant committee date: 6 June 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.