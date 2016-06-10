(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Stability Mechanism's (ESM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The issue ratings of ESM's unsecured bonds have been affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed European Financial Stability Facility's (EFSF) guaranteed long-term and short-term (less than 12 months contractual maturity) debt at 'AA' and at 'F1+', respectively. ESM's ratings reflect strong support from Euro Area Member States (EAMS). The ratings on EFSF's debt issues are underpinned by guarantees and over-guarantees from EAMS rated 'AA' and above. KEY RATING DRIVERS ESM's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the following key rating drivers: The rating is underpinned by support from the 19 EAMS in the form of unpaid subscribed capital amounting to EUR624.3bn that can be called in case of financial difficulties. As of end-May 2016, the share of callable capital subscribed by 'AAA'-rated EAMS was 35% and including 'AA+' rated EAMS was 37%, which largely covers ESM's projected net debt, defined as gross debt minus treasury assets rated 'AA-' and above, even in conservative scenarios. Shareholders' propensity to support remains above peers. This is underpinned by the emergency procedure, which allows ESM's Managing Director to call capital without approval of the governing bodies; this procedure is unique among multilateral development banks (MDBs). Propensity to support is further enhanced by the importance of ESM in the resolution of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis. Given its role of providing emergency loans to EAMS in difficulty, ESM may have to rapidly disburse large amounts of funding (up to EUR500bn) to countries at risk. Although it benefits from a preferred-creditor status only junior to IMF, the ESM has no concentration limit. Additionally, it is allowed to purchase equity participations up to EUR60bn; however, according to ESM's internal guidelines, should this happen, the maximum amount of sovereign loans would be significantly reduced (by a factor greater than 1 to 1). In 2H15, ESM disbursed EUR21.4bn loans to Greece (CCC), under the EUR86bn financial assistance approved in August 2015. In May 2016, Greek authorities reached a staff level agreement with the creditor institutions after the programme review. Subject to the completion of remaining prior actions and national parliamentary procedures, ESM's Board of Directors is expected to approve disbursements of an additional EUR10.3bn between June and after the summer 2016. Creditors accepted the principle of helping Greece reduce its debt service; several measures such as a lengthening of the maturity of loans are envisaged by the EFSF, which is one of the country's main creditors. However, creditors ensured there will be no principal write-off for ESM or EFSF. As of end-May 2016, ESM's loan portfolio amounted to EUR63.4bn, including loans to Spain (BBB+/Outlook Stable) of EUR35.7bn, to Cyprus (B+/Positive) of EUR6.3bn, and to Greece of EUR21.4bn. According to Fitch's estimates, ESM's equity-to-adjusted assets ratio stood above 50% at end-2015. In the event that the entire financial assistance programme to Greece is fully disbursed, this ratio would drop to 37%, and if ESM's maximum financing capacity is reached, this would be 14%-20%, depending on the amount of loans and equity participations. Risk management guidelines are conservative, especially for liquidity. Funds from paid-in capital cannot be lent and an amount equivalent of 15% of the maximum lending volume must be invested in assets of high creditworthiness and liquidity. ESM's available funds and the liquidity buffer must cover liquidity needs for the next 12 months. Investment of liquid assets is governed by conservative rules. At end-May 2016, the quasi-totality of treasury assets were invested in securities rated 'AA-' and above, and in central banks of the eurozone. The ratings assigned to EFSF's guaranteed debt reflect the following key rating drivers: EFSF's ratings rely on irrevocable and unconditional guarantees and over-guarantees provided by EAMS pro-rata their share in the capital of the European Central Bank (ECB). They are governed by an intergovernmental agreement - the framework agreement (FA) - and by a deed of guarantee. They ensure EFSF's debt is fully covered by guarantees from the most highly rated EAMS or by a cash reserve. In the original FA (EFSF 1), guarantees on the original debt issues could be extended to 120% of their initial amount if a guarantor defaults on its obligations. The FA and deed of guarantees were amended in June 2011 (EFSF 2) to allow EFSF to extend the over-guarantee percentage up to 165%. Following the downgrade of France to 'AA' in December 2014, guarantees of EAMS rated 'AAA' is not sufficient to provide 100% coverage of EFSF's debt. As the guarantees of EAMS rated 'AA+' (Austria) and 'AA' (France and Belgium) are needed to maintain debt coverage above 100%, the rating of EFSF's guaranteed debt was downgraded to 'AA' by Fitch. Short-term debt is fully covered by guarantees and over-guarantees (151.4%). EFSF's outstanding debt totalled EUR185.7bn at end-December 2015, raised mostly to fund loans to Greece under EFSF 2. Debt under EFSF 1 amounts to EUR13bn and was issued to fund sovereign loans to Portugal and Ireland. EFSF stopped approving loans since end-June 2013 and will continue operating as an administrative body until all outstanding bonds and all loans are repaid. Total EFSF loans were EUR174.6bn at end-May 2015, of which EUR130.9bn were extended to Greece. EFSF's large exposure to Greece is mitigated by the long maturity of the loans; no repayment of principal is due before 2023. If Greece defaults on its obligations to EFSF, the deed of guarantee and the liquidity policy ensure that there would be sufficient cash reserves to cover the repayment of EFSF's debt. The profile of its Greek debt means EFSF's current cash reserves are sufficient to absorb a default, and no guarantee call would be needed in the short term. Debt and treasury assets are managed on EFSF's behalf by ESM. Under EFSF 2, loan maturities are not fully matched to liabilities, while EFSF 1 applied back-to-back funding. The cash reserve, invested in high quality assets, has to be sufficient to service any debt payment at least three days before the payment date; 10 days before the servicing of debt, it has to be at least equal to the share of the payment not covered by the highest-rated guarantors. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook on ESM is Stable, which means the downside and upside risks are evenly balanced. The factors that could, individually or collectively affect ESM's ratings are: - A breach in internal guidelines such that the total of loans and equity participations result in ESM's net debt (gross debt minus treasury assets rated 'AA-' and above) not being fully covered by callable capital from EAMs rated 'AAA' and 'AA+'. -A downgrade of 'AAA' or 'AA+' rated EAMS that would reduce callable capital rated 'AAA' and 'AA+' to an amount lower than net debt. - A weakening in treasury investment rules, leading to a reduction in liquid assets rated 'AA-' and above and, as a consequence, an increase in net debt that results in it not being fully covered by callable capital rated 'AAA' and 'AA+'. The Long-term rating of EFSF's debt issues would be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of France's IDR to 'AA-' or below. It would be upgraded in the event of an upgrade of France. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions: - We assume ESM uses its maximum financing capacity. - Fitch assumes that no large EAMS will choose to leave the eurozone and that highly rated member states will remain committed to responding to any capital call. - Fitch expects no significant change in the overall mandate and operations of ESM. The full list of rating actions is as follow: ESM Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' EFSF Long-term debt issues: affirmed at 'AA' Short-term debt issues: affirmed at 'F1+' Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Paget-Blanc Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 33 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analysts Vincent Martin Director +31 1 44 29 92 73 Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 203 530 1219 Committee Chairperson James McCormack Managing Director +44 20 7530 1039 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com - Sources of information - The source(s) of information used to assess these ratings were ESM's and EFSF's financial statements, and other information provided by ESM and EFSF. Applicable Criteria Supranationals Rating Criteria (pub. 29 May 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005929 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.