(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of J.C. Penney Co., Inc. and J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. to 'B+' from 'B' given Fitch's continued confidence in the company's ability to generate $950 million to $1 billion in EBITDA and the refinancing of its $2.2 billion term loan due May 2018. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has assigned 'BB+/RR1' ratings to J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.'s (J.C. Penney) new $1.69 billion senior secured term loan and $500 million of 5.875% senior secured notes, with both due June 2023. The proceeds will be used to refinance the existing $2.2 billion senior secured term loan due May 2018. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Refinancing Complete: The company has refinanced its $2.2 billion term loan due May 2018 through a new $1.69 billion term loan and $500 million senior secured notes, both due June 2023. The refinancing removes a level of uncertainty regarding J.C. Penney's liquidity and increases Fitch's confidence in the company's ability to refinance other upcoming maturities, though Fitch continues to expect J.C. Penney to use free cash flow (FCF) to pay down its near-term maturities, including approximately $500 million of due in 2017/2018. Pathway to $1 billion EBITDA: J.C. Penney has demonstrated a meaningful turnaround in its business over the last two years, with EBITDA improving to $750 million in 2015 (adding back $45 million in non-cash equity compensation) from $275 million in 2014. Estimated 2016 EBITDA of approximately $950 million was bolstered by better-than-expected 1Q 2016 EBITDA of $160 million ($90 million in 1Q 2015) despite modest sales weakness at J.C. Penney and significant, negative EBITDA revisions across the mid-tier apparel and department store space following a challenging spring selling season. Fitch continues to expect J.C. Penney's cost structure improvements to allow for $1 billion in EBITDA in 2017 unless further sales weakness in the apparel industry hurts J.C. Penney's recovery. Sustainable Low Single-Digit Comps: Fitch expects J.C. Penney to sustain comparable store sales (comps) growth, including online growth, in the low single digit range in 2016/2017, as it invests in areas such as Sephora, home-related categories, private brands and omnichannel. Underlying Fitch's comp assumption is the expectation that industry apparel, accessories, footwear and home sales grow 1%-2% annually. While online growth (from a 2015 base of $1.4 billion) is expected to contribute at least half of comps growth, J.C. Penney should see flat to modestly positive comps at the store level as the company's square footage productivity continues to rebound from the significant reductions during 2012/2013 due to now-reversed promotional and merchandising changes. J.C. Penney's ability to sustain 1%-2% positive comps compares favorably to its department store peers. Overall department store traffic trends remain soft, and industry sales are expected to continue to decline 2% annually as volume continues to shift to off-mall channels, such as online, discount and off-price retailers. EBITDA Margin Trending Towards 8%: Gross margins have improved 130 bps to 36% in 2015, through improved clearance and promotional-selling margin performance, increased sales of private brands and key value items, and better in-stock positions. The company has been focused on cost-cutting efforts and achieved net SG&A reduction of $218 million in 2015. Fitch expects gross margin to be relatively flat in the 36% range in 2016/2017 and a SG&A reduction of approximately $150 million (given 1Q reduction of $91 million) in 2016 as the company continues to rightsize its cost structure to a $13 billion revenue base, relative to $17 billion-plus in 2011. Should these SG&A savings materialize, J.C. Penney's SG&A ratio would return to 33%-33.5%, in line with the 33.3% level in 2011. As a result of improved gross margin and SG&A reduction on low single-digit top-line growth, Fitch expects EBITDA margin to approach 7.5%-8% in 2017 from approximately 6% in 2015 - in line with 2011 levels of 7.7%. This is still below the low double digits at some of its peers such as Macys, Kohl's and Nordstrom. Free Cash Flow Turns Positive: FCF was positive $120 million in 2015, and Fitch expects FCF to be positive $200 million in 2016 and increase to $225 million in 2017. Leverage Below 6x Expected in 2016: Adjusted debt/EBITDAR was 6.9x at the end of 2015 and is expected to be in the mid-5x in 2016 given Fitch's projections of approximately $950 million in EBITDA and $400 million in debt paydown. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --Fitch expects J.C. Penney to sustain low single digit comps growth in 2016/2017. --Adjusted debt/EBITDAR is expected to be mid-5x at the end of 2016 and trend towards 5x in 2017 if EBITDA exceeds $1 billion and with $600 million to $700 million in debt paydown over the next two years. --With total liquidity at $2.3 billion at April 30, 2016, and FCF expectations of $200 million in 2016 and $225 million in 2017, the company can comfortably address total unsecured debt maturities of $600 million through 2018. Asset sales could lead to further debt reduction. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive Rating Action: A positive rating action could occur if J.C. Penney continues to generate 2%-3% comps growth and EBITDA exceeds $1 billion, the company pays down upcoming unsecured debt maturities, and leverage moves towards to the mid-4x range. Negative Rating Action: A negative rating action could occur if comps and margin trends stall or on lower than expected FCF that prevents the company from paying down $200 million to $300 million in debt annually causing leverage to remain in the mid-5x range. LIQUIDITY Total liquidity (cash and revolver availability) was $2.3 billion at April 30, 2016, which should enable J.C. Penney to comfortably address total unsecured debt maturities of $600 million through 2018. J.C. Penney retired $494 million outstanding principal of the term loan due in June 2019 in December. FCF was positive $120 million in 2015, better than breakeven results in 2014. Fitch expects FCF to be positive $200 million in 2016 and approach almost $300 million in 2017. The company is also pursuing the potential sale and partial leaseback of its home office building in Plano, Texas. J.C. Penney estimates that the home office could garner $200 million to $250 million in proceeds in 2016. Fitch expects J.C. Penney to be able to meet its goal of paying down $400 million to $500 million of debt in 2016 (including $78 million of unsecured debentures due August 2016) if it can monetize some of its assets on top of the $200 million in projected FCF. ISSUE RATINGS BASED ON RECOVERY ANALYSIS For issuers with IDRs at 'B+' and below, Fitch performs a recovery analysis for each class of the issuer's obligations. The issue ratings are derived from the IDR and the relevant Recovery Rating (RR) and notching, based on Fitch's recovery analysis that places a liquidation value under a distressed scenario of approximately $5.5 billion as of April 30, 2016 for J.C. Penney. J.C. Penney's $2.35 billion senior secured asset-backed loan (ABL) facility that matures in June 2019 been upgraded to 'BB+/RR1' from 'BB/RR1' and is expected to have outstanding recovery prospects (91%-100%) in a distressed scenario. The facility is secured by first lien priority on inventory and receivables with borrowings subject to a borrowing base. Any proceeds of the collateral will be applied first to the satisfaction of all obligations under the revolving facility and second to the satisfaction of the obligations under the term loan facility. J.C. Penney is required to maintain a minimum excess availability at all times of not less than (a) $200 million in the event that 10% of the line cap (the lesser of total commitments under the credit facility or the borrowing base) is equal to or greater than $200 million or (b) the greater of (i) 10% of line cap and (ii) $150 million in the event that 10% of the line cap is less than $200 million. The new $1.69 billion term loan and $500 million senior secured notes are also expected to have outstanding recovery prospects of 91%-100%, and have been assigned 'BB+/RR1'. Both the term loan facility and the senior secured notes are secured by (a) first lien mortgages on 285 owned and ground-leased stores (subject to certain restrictions primarily related to Principal Property owned by J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc.) and nine owned distribution centers; (b) a first lien on intellectual property (trademarks including J.C. Penney, Liz Claiborne, St. John's Bay and Arizona), machinery and equipment; (c) a stock pledge of J.C. Penney Corporation and all of its material subsidiaries and all intercompany debt; and (d) second lien on inventory and accounts receivable that back the ABL facility. The term loan and senior secured notes rank parri passu in terms of priority of payment. Fitch has upgraded the $2.6 billion senior unsecured notes to 'B+/RR4'from 'B/RR4' and expects the notes to have average recovery prospects (31%-50%). FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: J.C. Penney Co., Inc. --IDR to 'B+' from 'B'. J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. --IDR to 'B+' from 'B'. --Senior secured bank credit facility to 'BB+/RR1' from 'BB/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'B+/RR4' from 'B/RR4'. Fitch has also assigned the following ratings: J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. --$1.7 billion new senior secured term loan 'BB+/RR1'; --$500 million senior secured notes 'BB+/RR1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Monica Aggarwal, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst David Silverman, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0840 Committee Chairperson Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3195 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation and adjust for non-cash pension expense, gain on sale of assets and net income from home office land joint venture. In 2015, Fitch added back $44 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $93 million related to other expenses to its EBITDA calculation. --Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding 8x yearly operating lease expense. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005890 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.