(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based homebuilder Lodha Developers Private Limited's (Lodha) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) to 'B' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Negative. The agency has also downgraded the long-term rating on Lodha's USD200m senior unsecured notes due in 2020 to 'B' from 'B+'. The notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The US dollar notes are issued by Lodha Developers International Limited, and guaranteed by Lodha and some of its subsidiaries. The downgrade reflects Lodha's inability to reduce its leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, to a level appropriate for its previous rating. Leverage had increased to 80% by 31 December 2015 from 76% at 31 March 2015 (FYE15) and 65% at FYE14, as the company continued to ramp up the pace of construction in its property projects in spite of lower-than-expected presales and cash collections over the last 12-18 months. The Negative Outlook reflects the heightened liquidity risk that Lodha may face in the short-term together with the risk that leverage will continue to remain high at above 80% - if presales and cash collections continue to underperform our expectations, or if there are significant cash calls from its 40%-owned London joint venture. KEY RATING DRIVERS Presales Miss Targets: Lodha pre-sold INR64bn worth of properties in FY16, considerably below our expectations of INR110bn. As a result, cash collections were also weaker than expected at INR62bn. However cash collections in FY16 were 15% higher than in FY15 because the construction progress of sections of major projects that were presold in prior years were mostly on track. Fitch expects demand for residential properties in India to remain modest, due to the significant unsold inventory across most domestic regional markets. Therefore we expect Lodha to pre-sell only around INR60bn-65bn of property in FY17. Cash Collections to Improve: We expect cash collections to rise to about INR80bn-85bn in FY17, because several of Lodha's large projects which have been substantially pre-sold are on track to be delivered to customers during the same period. Incremental sales of such completed projects typically result in a shorter cash-collection cycle. Leverage Could Remain High: We do not expect Lodha to be able to deleverage significantly over the next 12 months using its internally generated cash flow. The company has continued to lend money to its London joint-venture, which is in the very early stages of development and has a high project-debt burden. A substantial amount of the London project debt falls due in the next six months, mostly in December 2016. Fitch believes that Lodha may choose to support London project-debt maturities (although it has no obligation to do so) if it is unable to secure offshore refinancing, given the significant investments it has already made. High Debt Maturities in FY18: Lodha's contractual debt maturities balloon to over INR35bn in FY18, and could significantly increase liquidity risks if not addressed early. However, in FY17 only INR800m out of Lodha's total debt of INR144bn at 31 December 2015 falls due, which we expect the company to be able to meet in light of access to domestic credit markets which is still satisfactory. The company also had over INR15bn of undrawn credit facilities at FYE16. Large Indian Homebuilder: Lodha is one of India's largest homebuilders in terms of presales and land bank. The company sold around USD970m worth of properties across more than 20 projects in FY16 - with a land bank of over 25 million square metres - valued at over USD10bn. Its cash flows and sales are concentrated on four large project locations, each housing several high-rise towers or housing schemes. These locations are likely to account for more than 70% of sales and cash collections over the next three years. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer include: - Lodha will sell between INR60bn-65bn of properties in FY17 - Cash collections between INR80bn-85bn - Construction of key projects will continue on track - Lodha will continue to support interest- and demolition-cost deficits of its London JV RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Weaker liquidity over the next six months if presales and cash collections continue to remain weak, resulting in leverage remaining higher than 80% or presales/gross debt remaining below 0.5x (FY16 estimate: 0.4x) - Inability to secure the refinancing of short-term contractual maturities of project debt in its London JV that may lead to pressure on Lodha's own balance sheet - Limited progress towards addressing the significant contractual maturities of domestic debt falling due in FY18 - Increasingly onerous terms from lenders on incremental financing raised Positive: Fitch does not anticipate developments with a substantial likelihood of leading to a rating upgrade. However, the Outlook may revert to Stable if the above factors do not materialise. Contact: Primary Analyst Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Snehdeep Bohra Associate Director +91 22 4000 1732 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 28 Apr 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005951 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.