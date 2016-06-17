(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SFIL's
Long-Term Local and
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' and
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged links between SFIL and
the French State
(AA/Stable/F1+) over the last 12 months, including our
expectations of strong
extraordinary support from the State and the strategic
importance SFIL has for
the French State.
SFIL is credit-linked to France based on a top down-approach
under Fitch's
'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States'
criteria. This is
in light of the strong likelihood of extraordinary support for
SFIL from the
French State as its majority and reference shareholder (75% of
capital) and
SFIL's importance as a key funding source for the French public
sector. The
Stable Outlook mirrors that on France's ratings.
SFIL is considered by the European Commission as a development
bank. This status
allows it to benefit from direct state capital intervention
under European state
aid regulations. As a policy bank, Fitch believes that SFIL
would not be
subjected to the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD)
in the same way
as European privately owned and commercial banks and that the
State would
provide the necessary support to prevent a resolution. In
addition, given the
political and economic importance of French local authorities,
Fitch believes
SFIL is a strategic state asset.
Fitch views the French State as the only entity with the ability
and willingness
to protect the viability of SFIL's business model and to ensure
that the
institution's capital needs are met, notably to cover potential
losses stemming
from the existing Caisse Francaise de Financement Local (CAFFIL
French
legislative covered bonds: AA/Stable) loan portfolio. We
therefore view SFIL as
a state-dependent entity but rate it a notch below the
sovereign's, due to the
lack of explicit first-demand guarantee and uncertainty over the
timeliness of
potential support. The ratings apply solely to SFIL as CAFFIL's
covered bonds
are rated separately by Fitch.
SFIL's main mission is to address the funding needs of the
French local public
sector. SFIL is also restructuring the portfolio of structured
loans included in
CAFFIL's cover pool. SFIL's loan restructuring has benefitted
from the
implementation by the State of two dedicated support funds aimed
at compensating
French local governments and hospitals for part of the loans'
restructuring
costs. From its creation to date, SFIL has restructured
structured loans with
552 borrowers for a total of EUR4.45bn, reducing the outstanding
structured loan
portfolio to an expected maximum of EUR2.9bn for 2016 from
EUR8.5bn in 2012.
In 2015, SFIL originated EUR5bn of loans to local authorities
through its
partnership with La Banque Postale (LBP; A-/Stable/F1) or
directly,
corresponding to a 25% market share. SFIL's loans must comply
with terms agreed
with the European Commission, notably on pricing. The credit
quality of SFIL's
loan portfolio is strong as non-performing loans accounted for
only 1.1% of
total gross loans at end-2015.
In 2015, the French central government entrusted SFIL with a new
mandate to
provide long-term export financing, with full insurance from
COFACE
(A+/Stable/F1), on behalf of the State. Fitch expects SFIL will
generate export
loans of about EUR2bn annually from 2016. Fitch believes that
this extended
scope of activity will enhance SFIL's strategic importance to
the State and
improve SFIL's current low profitability.
SFIL's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, consolidated with
CAFFIL, was 24.7% at
end-2015, following a marginally adverse impact from the
institution's net loss
of EUR59m. SFIL's external funding is provided by two credit
lines from Caisse
des Depots et Consignations (CDC; AA/Stable/F1+) and La Banque
Postale (LBP) as
well as by a Certificate of Deposits programme. CDC finances
100% of SFIL's
liquidity needs for margin calls related to the latter's
collateral contracts,
to the over-collateralisation and the restructuring of the
Dexia's legacy
balance sheet and to the over-collateralisation needed by CAFFIL
for export
credit activity, while LBP finances all of the
over-collateralisation needed by
CAFFIL for the new loans acquired from LBP.
Liquidity is high as the liquidity coverage ratio at the
consolidated level has
been above 200% since 2013 (268% at end-2015). Moreover, SFIL
has, through
CAFFIL, strong access to liquidity as most of CAFFIL's assets
(EUR60.7bn at
end-2015) are eligible for repos with the European Central Bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded on a perceived weakening of
potential state
support. A downgrade of France would also be reflected in SFIL's
ratings.
The ratings could be upgraded if the state provides an
unconditional,
first-demand guarantee on SFIL's liabilities. SFIL's ratings
would also be
upgraded if France is upgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
