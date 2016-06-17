(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SFIL's Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The affirmation reflects the unchanged links between SFIL and the French State (AA/Stable/F1+) over the last 12 months, including our expectations of strong extraordinary support from the State and the strategic importance SFIL has for the French State. SFIL is credit-linked to France based on a top down-approach under Fitch's 'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States' criteria. This is in light of the strong likelihood of extraordinary support for SFIL from the French State as its majority and reference shareholder (75% of capital) and SFIL's importance as a key funding source for the French public sector. The Stable Outlook mirrors that on France's ratings. SFIL is considered by the European Commission as a development bank. This status allows it to benefit from direct state capital intervention under European state aid regulations. As a policy bank, Fitch believes that SFIL would not be subjected to the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) in the same way as European privately owned and commercial banks and that the State would provide the necessary support to prevent a resolution. In addition, given the political and economic importance of French local authorities, Fitch believes SFIL is a strategic state asset. Fitch views the French State as the only entity with the ability and willingness to protect the viability of SFIL's business model and to ensure that the institution's capital needs are met, notably to cover potential losses stemming from the existing Caisse Francaise de Financement Local (CAFFIL French legislative covered bonds: AA/Stable) loan portfolio. We therefore view SFIL as a state-dependent entity but rate it a notch below the sovereign's, due to the lack of explicit first-demand guarantee and uncertainty over the timeliness of potential support. The ratings apply solely to SFIL as CAFFIL's covered bonds are rated separately by Fitch. SFIL's main mission is to address the funding needs of the French local public sector. SFIL is also restructuring the portfolio of structured loans included in CAFFIL's cover pool. SFIL's loan restructuring has benefitted from the implementation by the State of two dedicated support funds aimed at compensating French local governments and hospitals for part of the loans' restructuring costs. From its creation to date, SFIL has restructured structured loans with 552 borrowers for a total of EUR4.45bn, reducing the outstanding structured loan portfolio to an expected maximum of EUR2.9bn for 2016 from EUR8.5bn in 2012. In 2015, SFIL originated EUR5bn of loans to local authorities through its partnership with La Banque Postale (LBP; A-/Stable/F1) or directly, corresponding to a 25% market share. SFIL's loans must comply with terms agreed with the European Commission, notably on pricing. The credit quality of SFIL's loan portfolio is strong as non-performing loans accounted for only 1.1% of total gross loans at end-2015. In 2015, the French central government entrusted SFIL with a new mandate to provide long-term export financing, with full insurance from COFACE (A+/Stable/F1), on behalf of the State. Fitch expects SFIL will generate export loans of about EUR2bn annually from 2016. Fitch believes that this extended scope of activity will enhance SFIL's strategic importance to the State and improve SFIL's current low profitability. SFIL's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, consolidated with CAFFIL, was 24.7% at end-2015, following a marginally adverse impact from the institution's net loss of EUR59m. SFIL's external funding is provided by two credit lines from Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC; AA/Stable/F1+) and La Banque Postale (LBP) as well as by a Certificate of Deposits programme. CDC finances 100% of SFIL's liquidity needs for margin calls related to the latter's collateral contracts, to the over-collateralisation and the restructuring of the Dexia's legacy balance sheet and to the over-collateralisation needed by CAFFIL for export credit activity, while LBP finances all of the over-collateralisation needed by CAFFIL for the new loans acquired from LBP. Liquidity is high as the liquidity coverage ratio at the consolidated level has been above 200% since 2013 (268% at end-2015). Moreover, SFIL has, through CAFFIL, strong access to liquidity as most of CAFFIL's assets (EUR60.7bn at end-2015) are eligible for repos with the European Central Bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded on a perceived weakening of potential state support. A downgrade of France would also be reflected in SFIL's ratings. The ratings could be upgraded if the state provides an unconditional, first-demand guarantee on SFIL's liabilities. 