(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today revised the
rating Outlooks for
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) and its
subsidiaries, Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) and its subsidiaries, Mizuho
Financial
Group, Inc. (MHFG) and its subsidiaries, The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.
(Shizuoka),
Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura) and its subsidiaries and Daiwa
Securities Group
Inc. (Daiwa) and its subsidiaries to Negative from Stable. The
IDRs have been
affirmed. All other ratings of the issuers are not immediately
affected by our
action today.
The Outlook revision for the financial institutions' IDRs
follows the
affirmation of Japan's sovereign rating at 'A' and revision of
the Outlook to
Negative from Stable on 13 June 2016 (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1005944
">Fitch Affirms
Japan at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative dated 13 June
2016).
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
IDRS
The Outlook change for MUFG and its listed subsidiary banks,
SMFG and its listed
subsidiary banks and Shizuoka (all IDRs at 'A') stems from
Fitch's view that
these entities' Viability Ratings (VRs) are now effectively
constrained by the
sovereign rating. Their still high exposure to Japanese
government bonds (JGBs),
despite reductions in the past few years, makes them unlikely to
avoid failure
in the event of a sovereign default even though their intrinsic
profiles
otherwise remain broadly stable. (These entities will be
referred to as
"VR-driven entities affected by sovereign rating" hereafter.)
The Outlooks on MHFG and its listed subsidiary banks, Nomura and
its listed
subsidiaries and Daiwa and its listed subsidiary have been
revised to Negative
because their Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by
Fitch's expectations
of support from the Japanese authorities, which is reflected in
their Support
Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs). The negative
rating action on
the sovereign reflects weakening ability - rather than
propensity - of the
government to support the financial institutions. (These
entities will be
referred to as "support-driven entities" hereinafter.)
The Outlooks on ACOM Co., Ltd. (ACOM), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation
Europe Limited (SMBCE) and Nomura Financial Products & Services,
Inc. (NFPS)
have been also revised to Negative because their IDRs are driven
by support from
their parents, whose Outlooks have been revised to Negative.
The Outlooks on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SMTB) and
Suruga Bank Ltd.
(Suruga) remain at Stable because their IDRs (A-/Stable) are
driven by VRs and
remain unconstrained by the sovereign rating, therefore their
ratings would not
be immediately affected by any perceived weakening of the
sovereign's ability to
support.
VIABILITY RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The key rating drivers for the VRs, SRs and SRFs of the
financial institutions
have not changed. (See <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=994204">
Fitch Upgrades
SMFG; Affirms Other Major Japanese Banks dated 17 November
2015; <a href="
here">Fitch
Upgrades Daiwa
to 'A-'; Affirms Nomura at 'A-' dated 15 September 2015; and
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=988008">
Fitch Affirms
Japan's Shizuoka Bank at 'A'; Suruga Bank at 'A-' dated 16
July 2015)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The SR of '1' and SRF of 'A-' for all entities except for
Shizuoka (SR '2' and
SRF 'BBB-') are sensitive to changes in Japan's sovereign
rating, which
underline the government's ability to support the financial
institutions. The
ratings are also sensitive to any changes to Fitch's perception
of the
sovereign's willingness to support the financial institutions.
A downgrade in Japan's sovereign ratings to 'A-' or below would
likely lead to a
downgrade in the financial institutions' SRs and SRFs.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The VRs for the VR-driven entities affected by sovereign rating
could be
downgraded were the sovereign to be downgraded, in light of the
ratings'
proximity to the Japanese sovereign's IDRs (A/Negative). The
banks' VRs are
unlikely to be rated above the sovereign rating given their
significant
sovereign exposure and high dependence/reliance on the domestic
economy for
their business operation and revenue generation.
IDRS
A downgrade of the SRs and SRFs of the support-driven entities
would lead to a
downgrade of their respective IDRs.
A downgrade of the VRs of the VR-driven entities affected by
sovereign rating
would in turn lead to a downgrade of their respective IDRs.
For ACOM, SMBCE and NFPS, their ratings will change upon any
changes of their
parents' ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Entities under MUFG
MUFG:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
ACOM:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Entities under MHFG
MHFG:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Entities under SMFG
SMFG:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
SMBCE:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Shizuoka:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Entities under Nomura Holdings
Nomura Holdings, Inc.:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
NFPS:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Entities under Daiwa Securities Group
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Naoki Morimura (MUFG, MHFG, Nomura, ACOM)
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Kaori Nishizawa (SMFG, Daiwa, Shizuoka)
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Secondary Analysts
Naoki Morimura (SMFG, Daiwa, Shizuoka)
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Kaori Nishizawa (MUFG, MHFG, Nomura, ACOM)
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1006131
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
