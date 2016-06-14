(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed HSBC Holdings plc's (HSBC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. HSBC's main subsidiaries HSBC Bank plc (HSBC Bank), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB) and HSBC USA Inc., are covered in separate rating action commentaries. The rating affirmations have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs). The ratings affirmations with a Stable Outlook reflect our expectation that HSBC will continue to maintain a conservative appetite for risk and low overall risk profile. We believe that its intrinsic strength will remain resilient amid a more difficult economic environment in Hong Kong and the slowing Chinese economy. Fitch expects HSBC to maintain sound profitability commensurate with the rating level as better controls on cost and capital efficiency help mitigate revenue headwinds and likely moderate loan deterioration. We continue to view HSBC as a centrally managed, coherent group and our ratings reflect HSBC's consolidated strength. HSBC's issuance of loss-absorbing debt and the distribution of this debt across its subsidiary banks reinforce this view. Holding company considerations do not negatively impact HSBC's ratings. We maintain different VRs for HSBC and its operating banks due to their different operating and regulatory environments, notwithstanding a high level of operating support by HSBC, as well as due to differences in business models. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT HSBC's company profile has a higher influence on its IDRs and VR. Our assessment is underpinned by HSBC's leading franchise in multiple business segments, with very strong presences in its key domestic markets Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. We expect that HSBC's international universal bank model with a focus on global trade and investment flows will further strengthen with stronger business unit collaboration, client coverage and governance. The ratings reflect our view that HSBC will continue to implement its strategy so that it will support its sound consolidated financial profile as well as the intrinsic strength of its key subsidiaries despite strong and persistent economic and competitive headwinds. The ratings reflect HSBC's strong capital market access and HSBC's ability to manage capitalisation, funding and liquidity across its subsidiary banks. The solid deposit franchises and associated low loan-to-deposit ratios of its major subsidiaries HKSB and HSBC Bank support our consolidated assessment for HSBC. The ratings also capture HSBC's low risk appetite, solid capitalisation and reliable earnings that are only moderately variable over economic cycles. We expect HSBC to further strengthen its capital ratios even though its progressive dividend policy has led to capital generation reaching a historical low. Fitch's assessment reflects the expectation that HSBC's low overall risk profile will continue to benefit from global diversification. Asset quality is sound and benefits from manageable single-name concentrations. HSBC's strong access to retail deposits in Hong Kong and the UK is supported by the capacity to issue securities in various markets. Centrally and locally held liquidity portfolios, mostly in the form of government bonds, compare well with peers', and the group's limited wholesale funding is well spread. HSBCs ability to generate earnings reliably supports our capital assessment. Its consolidated capitalisation is sound. The operating environment is of lower importance to HSBC's ratings. UK-based HSBC is subject to UK regulations as well as those in the multiple jurisdictions it operates in. Its diverse business model with focus on international trade and investment flows exposes it to global economic developments instead of those of a single country. Holding company double leverage does not negatively affect HSBC's ratings and Fitch considers holding company liquidity as being prudently managed. The senior debt is rated at the same level as HSBC's Long-Term IDR as they constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR HSBC's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that support for a holding company is unlikely. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by HSBC are notched down from its VR to reflect varying degrees of loss severity (up to two notches) and incremental non-performance risk (up to three notches). As such, Fitch applied a one notch reduction from the VR to HSBC's Tier 2 securities (for loss severity), a three-notch reduction from the VR to HSBC's Upper Tier 2 securities (one for loss severity and two for incremental non-performance risk), a four-notch reduction to certain 'legacy' Tier 1 securities (two for loss severity and two for incremental non-performance risk), and a five-notch reduction where HSBC has full discretion over coupon omission, including its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities (two for loss severity and three for incremental non-performance risk). RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT HSBC's VR and IDRs are sensitive to its financial performance, in particular the ability to generate fungible capital and the ability of its subsidiaries to pay dividends up to the holding company. Fitch could downgrade HSBC's ratings if the group's financial flexibility declines. This may be the result of weaker access to capital markets or if a substantial amount of excess capital is trapped in subsidiaries and thus not available for redistribution within the group. Fitch assumes that the bulk of HSBC's excess resources have been and will continue to be up-streamed through the group of intermediate holding companies. The exception is the US where HSBC has been expanding its activities to make use of excess capital. Outsized growth in any one region could be negative to the ratings. Steadily increasing China risk is not a downward trigger in itself, unless concentration risk or the portfolio's expected changing composition becomes misaligned with capital and returns. HSBC's China risk decreased in the six months to end-2015 by 9% to USD158bn, or 1.1x Fitch Core Capital. Fitch's calculation is based on HKSB's regulatory disclosure. Any damage to HSBC's reputation or restrictions on its ability to conduct businesses, which could result from the US authorities' decision to revoke the bank's deferred prosecution agreement, would put pressure on the bank's ratings. Fitch's assessment of the operating environment constrains an upgrade of the ratings. HSBC's ratings could be affected by a significant change in its operating environment, including a material slowdown in China and if there was to be significant economic and financial market fallout from any decision by the UK to leave the EU. Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR down from its assessment of the consolidated group's risk profile if, for example, double leverage significantly exceeds 120% over a prolonged period of time or if holding company liquidity or liquidity management were to become less prudent. The senior debt ratings will likely move in tandem with the Long-Term IDR. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Changes to HSBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are not foreseen as Fitch does not expect external support being made available to the group's top holding company. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The issue ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in HSBC's VR. HSBC's AT1 securities are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in HSBC's VR. This could arise due to a change in Fitch's assessment of HSBC's conservative approach to capital management, reducing HSBC's flexibility to service the securities, or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. The rating actions are as follows: HSBC Holdings plc Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR and debt affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+' Contingent convertible securities and preference shares affirmed at 'BBB' Other preference shares and capital securities affirmed at 'BBB+' 