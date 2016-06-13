(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'A' and revised the
Outlooks to
Negative. The issue ratings on Japan's senior unsecured
local-currency bonds are
also affirmed at 'A'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA'
and the Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlooks on Japan's IDRs to Negative from
Stable reflects
the following key rating drivers:-
- The Japanese government announced on 1 June that it had
decided to delay a
scheduled increase in the consumption tax from April 2017 until
October 2019
(having already delayed the hike from the original date of
October 2015), and
did not identify any specific offsetting measures. The Outlook
revision
primarily reflects Fitch's decreased confidence in the Japanese
authorities'
commitment to fiscal consolidation.
- The consumption tax increase was an important element in the
government's
fiscal consolidation strategy, which aims to bring the primary
deficit of the
general account of the central and local governments into
balance by the fiscal
year from April 2020 to March 2021 (FY20), against a 3.3%
deficit in FY15. Fitch
had expected the increase in the consumption tax rate to 10%
from 8% to yield
about 0.8% of GDP for deficit reduction (netting out some
enhanced social
spending it would have funded; it is unclear whether these
increases will still
occur). When announcing the delay, the government said it
remains committed to
its target of primary balance by FY20, although it did not set
out any further
specific measures to achieve this goal.
- Fitch no longer expects the consumption tax to rise in its
base case. Fitch's
revised fiscal projections are for the ratio of gross general
government debt to
GDP to continue rising from 245% at end-2016 by 1-2pp per year
over the
projection period out to 2024, rather than peaking at 247% in
2020 as previously
expected.
- The government indicated that its primary reason for delaying
the tax increase
was to shore up growth and boost the prospects of escaping
deflation. With the
delay in the tax increase, Fitch has revised its 2017 growth
forecast up to 0.7%
from 0.5% at the time of the April 2016 review. Fitch has also
revised its 2016
forecast up to 0.8% from 0.7%. The 2016 revision balances a
negative effect from
the absence of consumption brought forward into 2016 to beat the
tax hike
against the impact from the higher-than-expected
quarter-on-quarter growth in 1Q
of 1.9%, seasonally adjusted annual rate.
Japan's 'A' IDRs also reflect the following rating factors:
- Japan's structural fundamentals sit comfortably alongside
those of the most
highly-rated sovereigns. Japan is one of the world's most
advanced, productive
and wealthy economies. Japan's standards of governance and the
quality of its
public institutions are among the strongest globally. The role
of the Bank of
Japan (BoJ) as issuer of an international reserve currency
supports policy
flexibility and debt tolerance. The country has a very high
degree of social and
political stability.
- Japan's credit profile benefits from the sovereign's
exceptionally strong debt
tolerance and funding capacity, although these do not entirely
offset weaknesses
elsewhere in the public finances. The sovereign's strong funding
position partly
reflects the deep pool of private-sector Japanese savings and
the strong demand
of the financial system for government debt. The Japanese
domestic nonfinancial
sector had gross financial assets of about 707% of GDP at
end-2015, about the
same as end-2014 and up from about 559% at end-2008.
- Japan's macroeconomic performance is a credit weakness.
Nominal GDP growth has
been much weaker than in most other advanced economies since the
bursting of
Japan's financial bubble in the early 1990s. Aggressive
"Abenomics" policies
since early 2013 have not yet convincingly broken the economy
out of deflation
or demonstrably raised potential growth. The evidence on the
effectiveness of
the BoJ's adoption of a negative interest rate in January 2016
is mixed so far.
The BoJ is already expanding Japan's monetary base by about 16%
of GDP annually
and may face technical constraints in expanding qualitative and
quantitative
easing further. These factors may force the central bank either
to accept a
decrease in its policy flexibility or to consider less orthodox
means of easing
policy with less well understood transmission channels and
uncertain effects on
business, household and investor confidence.
- Japan's external finances are a rating strength both in terms
of solvency and
liquidity. Fitch estimates the country's net external position
in debt-like
assets will reach 70% of GDP by end-2016. Official foreign
reserves reached
USD1,254bn at end-May 2016, up from USD1,233bn at end-2015.Fitch
estimates
Japan's reserves will be worth about 18 months of current
external payments by
2016, which is strong on any comparison.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Japan a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A+' on
the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
-Macroeconomic Performance and Policy Management: -1 notch, to
reflect
relatively weak potential growth (most estimates range between
0.5% and 1% a
year); rising uncertainty over fiscal strategy; and risk of
constraints emerging
on BoJ's policy flexibility
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect fragile debt dynamics,
more than
offsetting the support from strong funding flexibility.
- External Finances: +1 notch, to reflect strengths in Japan's
external finances
not captured in the SRM, including the large net external
creditor positions
(both sovereign and whole-economy) and the structural current
account surplus.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- Lack of measures to compensate for the fiscal impact of the
delay in the
consumption tax increase, or other policy measures that further
undermine
Fitch's confidence in political commitment to fiscal
consolidation
- Weaker macroeconomic performance than Fitch expects for a
sustained period,
intensifying the challenge of stabilising the public finances
- A sharp and sustained rise in real interest rates on
government debt to a
level that undermined debt sustainability
The Rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a
positive rating change. Future developments that could
individually, or
collectively, result in the Outlook being revised to Stable
include:
- Policy adjustments leading to increased confidence that the
Japanese
authorities are committed to achieving fiscal consolidation
- A stronger macroeconomic outlook than Fitch currently expects,
making fiscal
consolidation easier to achieve
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The ratings assume that the confidence of the Japanese public
in the country's
basic economic and financial stability is maintained, such that
the Japanese
sovereign's exceptional funding flexibility remains intact.
- Fitch assumes that there is no significant escalation in
global or regional
geopolitical tensions, for example, Japan's maritime territorial
disputes with
China, to a level that could disrupt economic activity.
