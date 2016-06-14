(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Changes to UK legislation intended to make it harder for insurers to dispute commercial insurance claims could lead to more intense price competition and slimmer margins for the sector, Fitch Ratings says. The Insurance Act, which is due to take effect in August, will make it harder for an insurer to refuse a commercial insurance claim due to insufficient disclosure. It will also prevent firms from refusing to pay if a business customer breached a requirement of the policy that was entirely unrelated to the claim, such as if the customer failed to install required fire alarms, but then claimed for a loss from flooding. Separately the Enterprise Act, which will come into effect next year, will give customers the right to sue for damages caused by a late payment of their insurance claim. Together, we expect the new laws to result in fewer disputes over commercial insurance claims and an increase in the number of claims paid. When claims are disputed, insurers may also attempt to deal with them quicker to reduce the risk of being held liable for damages. Overall claims costs will therefore rise and insurers will increase premiums to compensate. However, these developments will also reduce the variation in the industry in the speed and perceived fairness of settlements, which are two of the key factors customers cite when assessing quality of service. With less ability to differentiate on service, price competition is likely to increase, meaning firms are unlikely to be able to increase premiums enough to fully offset the higher costs. Higher overall premiums are also likely to make some customers such as small and medium enterprises even more price-sensitive, adding to the effect. Commercial property insurance is likely to see a bigger impact than commercial motor policies, where underwriting margins are already slim and in line with domestic personal line policies. The industry's calendar year combined ratio for commercial property policies was 90.1% in 2014, compared to 93.3% for domestic property, according to data from the Association of British Insurers. The largest writers of UK commercial property insurance are large multiline groups such as Zurich Insurance ('A+'/Stable), Aviva ('A+'/Stable), and AXA ('A'/Stable). These and other rated insurers are well placed to absorb the increased costs due to diversification by geography and business line. Smaller insurers with a heavy focus on commercial policies would be more exposed but the scale of the potential impact is hard to gauge. One positive impact for insurers is that the Insurance Act should reduce the prevalence of "data-dumping," where a customer discloses large amounts of information without attempting to determine whether it was relevant. Less data-dumping could reduce costs for the insurer if they no longer need to wade through disclosure to identify the pertinent risks. However, this would not be enough to offset weaker underwriting margins. Contact: Matthew Power Analyst Insurance +44 20 3530 1389 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Graham Coutts Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1654 Simon Kennedy Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.