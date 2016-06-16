(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Amlin AG's and Amlin Insurance SE's Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming their Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A'. Amlin AG and Amlin Insurance SE are operating companies within the MS Amlin group. The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of MS Amlin's holding company, MS Amlin Plc, has been affirmed at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. MS Amlin plc's GBP230m subordinated notes have been affirmed at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook of MS Amlin's parent company, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited (MSI, IFS A) to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 11 Japanese Insurers to Negative'; dated 16 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com) following the revision of the outlooks on Japan's sovereign rating to Negative from Stable. MSI is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD Group). The ratings of Amlin AG and Amlin Insurance SE are capped by the ratings of MSI. This cap reflects the risk that if MS&AD Group were to come under financial stress, it could seek to extract capital or other resources from MS Amlin to support the rest of the group. Fitch views MS Amlin as 'Very Important' in its strategic status within the MS&AD Group. This may be revised to 'Core' over time with evidence of increased integration and seasoning. At end-2015, MS Amlin reported gross written premiums of GBP2.7bn (2014: GBP2.6bn) and profit before tax of GBP252m (2014: GBP259m). RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating trigger that could result in a downgrade of MS Amlin's IFS ratings would be a downgrade of MSI's IFS rating. Also, evidence of increased integration between MS Amlin and MS&AD Group could lead to an upgrade of MS Amlin Plc's IDR and subordinated debt rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Associate Director +44 20 3530 1532 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1006142 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.