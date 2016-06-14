(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Goldman
Sachs Group,
Inc.'s (Goldman) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at
'A/F1', and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
The rating affirmations have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's periodic
review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's affirmation of Goldman's ratings and the maintenance of
the Stable
Outlook reflect the company's strong franchise, good capital
ratios, improving
liquidity position and strong risk management culture.
Despite current market headwinds, Goldman's investment banking
franchise
continues to be very strong and has consistently ranked near the
top of league
tables. Fitch believes that this positioning garners the company
small price
premiums in what is a very competitive marketplace.
After posting strong investment banking results over the course
of much of 2015,
the latter half of 2015 and the first part of 2016 have been
more challenging.
In the first quarter of 2016 (1Q16), for example, Goldman's
advisory net revenue
declined as did its equity underwriting net revenue amid a
dearth of initial
public offerings (IPOs) due to challenging market conditions.
However, this was
partially offset by strength in debt underwriting as Goldman
generated strong
net revenue in investment grade (IG) issuance partially offset
by continued
weakness in leveraged finance.
However, given Goldman's reported strong advisory backlog, Fitch
would expect
advisory as well as debt and equity underwriting net revenue to
improve to the
extent that market conditions allow for the closing of more
transactions and
their associated financings. Additionally, Fitch expects that
Goldman will seek
to continue to grow its market share in debt underwriting, which
will help
further balance the revenue contribution from investment banking
on the firm's
overall results.
Goldman's trading businesses have shown more volatility over the
past year than
the investment banking businesses, driven largely by marketwide
weakness in the
Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) segment. While
Fitch views
favorably Goldman's efforts to reduce costs in its FICC
businesses as well as to
utilize various technology solutions to drive efficiencies and
improve customer
interfaces, we expect performance from the various businesses
housed in this
segment to remain challenging over a near- to medium-term time
horizon.
Fitch acknowledges that Goldman has continued to do a good job
of controlling
overall compensation and benefits expenses amid variable net
revenues; however,
these efforts only partially offset the impact to profitability
of lower net
revenues. Goldman's annualized return on equity (ROE) in 1Q16
was 6.4%, which is
better than some peer institutions but lower than Goldman's
long-term averages
as well as Fitch's estimate of Goldman's hypothetical cost of
equity of 10% to
12%.
Recent performance pressure also highlights the degree to which
Goldman's
capital markets revenues are influenced by market conditions and
client
confidence to transact, implying a higher inherent cyclicality
to Goldman's core
activities relative to some other more broadly diversified peer
institutions,
which provides some limitation on Goldman's upward rating
potential.
Despite the challenging conditions, Goldman's capital ratios
remained good, with
the company's fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio under
the standardized approach (Goldman's binding constraint) at
12.2% at 1Q16,
unchanged from YE2015. Reported CET1 is higher than peer level
medians, which
Fitch views as appropriate and supportive to the ratings.
Goldman's ratings also incorporate the company's more
significant reliance on
wholesale funding than other GTUBs, whose funding profiles are
typically core in
nature and skewed to a larger proportion of low-cost and sticky
retail deposit
funding. Fitch would note, however, that in April 2016 Goldman
closed on the
purchase of General Electric's online deposit platform, which
added $16 billion
of deposits to the balance sheet and should provide an avenue
for future deposit
growth. That said, as of 1Q16, deposits constituted only 13.2%
of total
liabilities, below the proportion of many peer institutions.
Nevertheless, Goldman has maintained its liquidity position at
conservative
levels, which Fitch views as appropriate. To this end, Goldman's
Global Core
Liquid Assets (GCLA) increased to a solid $196 billion, or 22.3%
of total assets
at 1Q16 from $199 billion or 23.1% of total assets at YE2015.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The Long-Term IDR of Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GSBUSA) benefits
from an
institutional Support Rating of '1', which indicates Fitch's
view of the
propensity of the parent company to provide capital support to
the operating
subsidiaries is extremely high.
Additionally, the Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating
entities,
GSBUSA and the main broker dealer Goldman Sachs & Co. (GSCO) are
rated one-notch
above Goldman's Long-Term IDR to reflect Fitch's belief that the
U.S. single
point of entry (SPOE) resolution regime, the likely
implementation of total loss
absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements for U.S. global
systemically important
banks (G-SIBs), and the presence of substantial holding company
debt reduce the
default risk of these domestic operating subsidiaries' senior
liabilities
relative to holding company senior debt.
Additionally, the 'F1' Short-Term IDR of GSBUSA is at the lower
of the two
potential Short-Term IDRs which map to an 'A' Long-Term IDR on
Fitch's rating
scale, in order to reflect the company's greater reliance on
wholesale funding
than more retail-focused banks. Goldman's main broker-dealer,
GSCO's Short-Term
IDR of 'F1' reflects the view that there is less surplus
liquidity at this
entity, given its greater reliance on the holding company for
liquidity.
The senior secured debt ratings of GSCO are equalized with the
IDR of each
entity as Fitch does not have on-going visibility into the
collateral underlying
the notes, and as such has equalized the debt ratings with the
IDRs of those
entities.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
Goldman Sachs International (GSI) and Goldman Sachs
International Bank (GSIB)
are wholly owned subsidiaries of Goldman whose IDRs and debt
ratings are aligned
with the bank holding company's ratings because of their core
strategic role in
and integration into Goldman.
Fitch's Positive Outlooks for these material international
operating
subsidiaries reflect the likelihood of internal TLAC as required
by the
Financial Stability Board (FSB) becoming available to support
these entities.
The Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief that the
internal TLAC of
material international operating companies will likely be large
enough to meet
and exceed Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then be
sufficient to
recapitalize them.
A one-notch upgrade of GSI and GSIB is likely once Fitch has
sufficient clarity
on additional disclosure on the pre-positioning of internal TLAC
and its
sufficiency in size to cover a default of senior operating
company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity may, however, take longer to come through
than the typical
Outlook horizon of one to two years.
Specific factors that Fitch seeks additional clarity on before
resolving the
Rating Outlook and potentially upgrading the subsidiary ratings
will include
host country clarification on internal TLAC, the quantum of
internal TLAC, and
whether it will be pre-positioned. The quantum is relevant
because per Fitch's
criteria, the agency will look to the sufficiency of the amount
of capital
available to that subsidiary to recapitalize it.
If the amount of TLAC is sufficient for recapitalization in
Fitch's opinion and
is pre-positioned, we will likely upgrade the subsidiary
ratings. Conversely, if
home and host country regulators reach agreements where
pre-positioning is not
required, the rating will not be upgraded and the Outlook will
be revised to
Stable.
If clarity on host country internal TLAC proposals is further
delayed beyond the
next six months, Fitch will likely revise the subsidiary
Outlooks to Stable
until there is further clarity on these proposals.
The senior secured debt rating of GSI is equalized with the IDR
of each entity
as Fitch does not have on-going visibility into the collateral
underlying the
notes, and as such has equalized the debt ratings with the IDRs
of those
entities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) for
Goldman reflect
Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that Goldman becomes
non-viable. In
Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority
legislation has now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for resolving
banks that is likely to require holding company senior creditors
to participate
in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of the company
receiving sovereign
support.
As previously noted, GSBUSA has a SR of '1', which reflects
Fitch's view of an
extremely high probability of institutional support for the
entity. GSBUSA does
not have a VR at this time, given Fitch's view of its more
limited role within
the group structure.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Goldman are
all notched
down from the VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profile, which vary
considerably. Subordinated debt issued by the operating
companies is rated at
the same level as subordinated debt issued by Goldman,
reflecting the potential
for subordinated creditors in the operating companies to be
exposed to loss
ahead of senior creditors in Goldman.
Goldman's subordinated debt is rated one-notch below Goldman's
VR, its preferred
stock is rated five notches below the VR (which encompasses two
notches for
non-performance and three notches for loss severity), and its
trust preferred
stock is rated four notches below the VR (encompassing two
notches for
non-performance and two notches for loss severity).
DEPOSIT RATINGS
U.S. deposit ratings of GSBUSA are one-notch higher than senior
debt ratings of
GSBUSA reflecting the deposits' superior recovery prospects in
case of default
given depositor preference in the U.S.
GSIB's deposit ratings are at the same level as their senior
debt ratings
because their preferential status is less clear and disclosure
concerning dually
payable deposits makes it difficult to determine if they are
eligible for U.S.
depositor preference.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
In Fitch's view, Goldman's VR is solidly situated at its current
rating level,
and has limited upward potential given Goldman's business focus
on the capital
markets and reliance on wholesale funding sources. However, to
the extent that
the company is able to further improve both its returns on
equity and the
stability of its earnings profile while at the same time further
reducing its
reliance on wholesale funding and maintaining above-peer-level
capital ratios,
there could be some longer-term upside to the company's ratings,
albeit likely
still within the 'A' rating category.
Downward pressure on the VR could result from a material loss,
significant
increase in leverage, or deterioration in funding and liquidity
levels.
Similarly, any unforeseen outsized or unusual fines, settlements
or charges
levied could also have adverse rating implications, particularly
if permanent
franchise damage is incurred as a result. Additionally, any
sizable risk
management failure could result in negative pressure on
Goldman's ratings.
Additionally, and while not expected, to the extent that the
company's operating
performance as measured by return on equity remains challenged
and if it is
below peers for an extended period, the company's historical
averages, and
Fitch's hypothetical estimate of the company's cost of equity
noted above, this
could ultimately lead to negative ratings pressure over a
longer-term time
horizon.
Fitch notes that Goldman's long-term IDR and senior debt are
equalized with the
VR at the holding company. Thus Goldman's IDR and senior debt
ratings would be
sensitive to any changes in Goldman's VR.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As noted, GSBUSA carries an institutional support rating of '1',
as Fitch
believes support from the parent would be extremely highly
likely. Thus GSBUSA's
rating would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of
institutional support
as well as any change to the VR of the parent company.
Additionally, GSBUSA and GSCO's long-term IDRs are rated
one-notch higher than
the parent holding company's IDR because each subsidiary
benefits from the
structural subordination of holding company TLAC, which
effectively supports
senior operating liabilities of each subsidiary. Any change in
Fitch's view on
the structural subordination of TLAC with respect to GSBUSA and
GSCO could also
result in a change to each entity's long-term IDR.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
A one-notch upgrade of GSI and GSIB is likely once Fitch has
sufficient clarity
as to additional disclosure on the pre-positioning of internal
TLAC and its
sufficiency in size to cover a default of senior operating
company liabilities.
However, sufficient clarity may take longer to come through than
the typical
Outlook horizon of one to two years
GSI and GSIB's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in Goldman's VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SRs and SRFs would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of
support.
However, since these ratings were downgraded to '5' and 'No
Floor',
respectively, in May 2015, there is unlikely to be any change to
them in the
foreseeable future.
GSBUSA's institutional support rating of '1' is sensitive to any
change in
Fitch's views of potential institutional support for this entity
from the parent
company.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in Goldman's VR.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
GSBUSA's deposit ratings are sensitive to any change in the
entity's long-term
IDR which is sensitive to any change in the VR of the parent
company given the
institutional support rating of '1'. Thus, deposit ratings are
ultimately
sensitive to any change in Goldman's VR or to any change in
Fitch's view of
institutional support for GSBUSA.
GSIB's deposit ratings are sensitive to any change in its
Long-Term IDR which is
sensitive to any change in the VR of the parent company given
that Fitch has
equalized the long-term IDR of GSIB with that of the parent
company given its
core nature in Goldman's operations.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Market linked securities at 'Aemr';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Preferred equity at 'BB+';
--GS Finance Corp senior unsecured medium-term note program,
series E at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs Bank, USA
--Long-term IDR at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '1'.
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Senior secured long-term notes at 'A+'.
--Senior secured short-term notes at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs International
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Positive Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior secured long-term notes at 'A';
--Senior secured short-term notes at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A'
Goldman Sachs International Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Positive Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs AG
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) plc
--Long-term senior secured guaranteed debt at 'A';
--Short-term senior secured guaranteed debt at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Ultegra Finance Limited
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited
--Long-term senior unsecured at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs Capital I
--Trust preferred at 'BBB-'.
Goldman Sachs Capital II, III
--Preferred equity at 'BB+'.
Murray Street Investment Trust I
--Senior guaranteed trust securities at 'A'.
Vesey Street Investment Trust I
--Senior guaranteed trust securities at 'A'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
