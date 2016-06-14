(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale's (SG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The bank's debt ratings have also been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed in conjunction with Fitch's periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings reflect SG's geographically diversified business model across multiple products, which has to date contributed to satisfactory, albeit moderately volatile, earnings and sound internal capital generation. The bank is present in domestic and international retail banking, has sizeable capital markets operations and benefits from a strong franchise in selected areas, including euro-denominated debt capital markets and equity derivatives, which allow for cross-selling opportunities between business lines. The ratings also take into account the earnings volatility introduced by the corporate and investment banking business, which utilised 43% of the group's allocated capital in 2015, and a still significant, albeit much reduced and well-managed, exposure to some higher-risk markets, including Russia where exposure at default accounted for 37% of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital at end-1Q16. Recent performance highlighted the benefits of SG's diversified universal banking model as improving pre-tax income in international retail banking and financial services (IBFS) partly offset cyclically weaker earnings in the capital markets business in Global Banking and Investor Solutions (GBIS). The ratings also factor in our expectation of continued gradual improvements in asset quality and of the bank successfully executing on cost savings and developing fee-based earnings, amid subdued revenue prospects in key home markets. As with domestic peers, prevailing low interest rates and the recent waves of mortgage renegotiations are putting pressure on the net interest margin, and the bank is aiming to contain the decline in French retail revenue to 2% in 2016. Continued business growth in international retail, insurance, equipment finance and fleet financing should help the bank develop its revenue base in IBFS. In 2015, SG generated EUR5.3bn operating profit, equal to 1.48% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs). Asset quality indicators remain weaker than similarly rated peers, despite notable improvements over the last few years, with impaired loans at end-2015 accounting for 6.1% of gross loans (83bp lower yoy). While coverage of impaired loans compares favourably with domestic and international peers, unreserved impaired loans stood at a still high 21.4% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC). Although SG's high gross impaired loan ratio partly reflects the bank's policy not to write off impaired loans before they are fully resolved (in line with domestic peers), holding a sizeable stock of unreserved impaired loans exposes the bank to tail risks through the realisation of collateral, whose value might fall. Loan impairment charges in SG's international retail banking in 2015 and 1Q16 were highest among the bank's divisions, but also showed the largest absolute yearly reduction, due to improving asset quality in Romania, western Europe and Russia, where the bank is focusing loan origination on lower-risk corporate rather than retail clients. Continued risk reduction in international retail banking will be important in underpinning the group's profitability, given typically low but potentially volatile loan impairment charges in corporate and investment banking and cyclically low credit costs in French retail banking. Capitalisation benefits from strong internal capital generation based on the bank's diversified businesses. The bank's fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased 20bp qoq to 11.1% at end-1Q16, and the bank's fully-loaded Basel III leverage ratio stood at 4%, which is at the lower end of GTUB peers'. We expect the bank to continue to manage its CET1 ratio with a comfortable buffer of between 100bp and 150bp above minimum regulatory requirements resulting from the European Central Bank's Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, which based on the 2015 process will stand at 10.5% by end-2019. SG targets an additional EUR3.5bn-EUR4bn in annual capital instrument issuance on its way to achieving its total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements and its 18% total capital ratio target by 2017. The funding profile of SG benefits from a strong domestic deposit base, and its liquid asset portfolio of EUR166bn at end-1Q16 accounted for two times its short-term wholesale funding. We expect SG to maintain sound liquidity buffers, as demonstrated by its average 139% liquidity coverage ratio in 1Q16, as it progresses towards the regulatory-driven implementation of a net stable funding ratio. The Stable Outlook on SG's Long-Term IDR reflects our expectation that the bank's company profile will allow the bank to continue generating satisfactory risk-adjusted profitability through the cycle, contributing to positive and sustainable internal capital generation. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR SG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the French sovereign in the event that the group becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SG are all notched down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR for loss severity, reflecting below-average recoveries. Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR, comprising two notches for higher-than-average loss severity, and two further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting partly discretionary coupon omission. Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 instruments are rated five notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity, reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are notched down three times for very high non-performance risk, reflecting fully discretionary coupon omission. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The Long-and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating of SG's French specialist car financing subsidiary Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipement are based on institutional support from SG. Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements' Long-and Short-Term IDRs are equalised with those of SG and its Long-Term IDR has the same Outlooks as the parent's. This is because we view this entity as a core subsidiary given its importance to and integration with its parent. Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG Structured Products Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG, whose debt ratings are aligned with those of SG based on Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of support, if required. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT SG's VR and IDRs reflect our expectation that the stock of unreserved impaired loans will continue to decline, reflecting improving credit conditions in key markets and further progress in resolving risk exposures. Consequently, failure to continue improving asset quality ratios would put pressure on the bank's ratings. The VR is also sensitive to a material deterioration in earnings generation, which would render the bank's currently adequate capital base much more vulnerable to external shocks. Upside to the ratings is currently limited and would require evidence of a material reduction in the stock of gross impaired loans, higher provisioning and persistently lower loan impairment charges, together with substantial strengthening of the bank's company profile. SG's senior debt that will become preferred could be rated above the Long-Term IDR once the bank has put in place a sufficiently large buffer of qualifying junior debt and non-preferred senior debt, the new debt class that is likely to be used by the French banks to meet TLAC requirements. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of SG's Support Rating and upward revision to its Support Rating Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in the VR of SG. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of each instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in the expected treatment of liability classes during a resolution. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The ratings of Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements are sensitive to changes in SG's IDRs and could also be sensitive to changes in the subsidiary's strategic importance to the rest of the group. Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG Structured Products Inc.'s ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in SG's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: Societe Generale Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A-' Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-' Additional Tier 1 capital: affirmed at 'BB+' Societe Generale Acceptance N.V. Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'Aemr' Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A' Short-term guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'F1' SG Option Europe Senior notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' SG Structured Products Inc. 