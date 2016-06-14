(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citigroup
Inc.'s (Citi)
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A'.
Fitch has also affirmed Citibank, N.A.'s VR at 'a' and IDR at
'A+'. The Rating
Outlooks for the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
Citi's Long-Term IDR is driven by its VR, which Fitch has
affirmed at 'a'.
Fitch's affirmation of Citi's operating subsidiaries' IDRs at
one notch above
their VRs reflects the expected implementation of total loss
absorbing capacity
(TLAC) requirements for U.S. Global Systemically Important Banks
(G-SIBs) and
the presence of a substantial debt buffer in the holding
company.
Fitch affirmed Citi's ratings in conjunction with its periodic
review of the
Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Citigroup's VR reflects Citi's solid capital
and liquidity
levels. Fitch views favorably Citi's successful execution of its
strategy to
become a smaller, simpler and safer bank. Citi's earnings
reflect an overall
improving trend over the past few years, despite a weak 1Q16.
Citi's complexity
of operations, exposure to more volatile capital markets
revenues, and weaker
relative asset quality offset these ratings strengths.
Citi's capital ratios continue to remain very good and generally
above global
peers. The company's Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel III on a
fully phased-in
basis increased again to an estimated 12.3% at March 31, 2016.
The 124 bps
improvement from a year ago was due primarily to net income, a
smaller balance
sheet, and utilization of the DTA, partially offset by share
buybacks and
dividends. A large portion of Citi's sizeable DTA is excluded
from regulatory
capital, impacting the CET1 ratio by roughly 135bps at
quarter-end.
With respect to its estimated 3% G-SIB capital surcharge, Citi
continues to work
on making its balance sheet more efficient, with an internal
buffer above that
of between 50bps and 100bps. Citi has taken a fairly
conservative stance towards
managing capital, and capital requests through the CCAR annual
process have been
reasonable. This is viewed as prudent and also expected in light
of Citi's past
experience with CCAR.
Citi's liquidity profile is a secondary key rating driver,
underpinning its VR.
Citi has considerably bolstered its amount of liquid assets and
reduced its
reliance on short-term borrowings over the last several years.
The company's
liquidity profile remains strong, providing support to Citi's
ratings. Citi
reported an average $400 billion in cash and unencumbered liquid
securities in
1Q16, or 22% of total assets.
Fitch also views Citi's successful execution of its strategic
plans favorably.
The company continues to make progress on the strategy that was
originally laid
out in 2013 as the company focuses on being a smaller, simpler,
and safer bank.
Fitch attributes the successful execution of its plan in part to
Citi being the
only G-SIB to receive a non-objection on its resolution plan by
both regulators,
notwithstanding some shortcomings that still need to be
addressed.
In addition, Fitch acknowledges the proactive approach Citi has
taken to
adopting various regulatory rules and has routinely met various
thresholds and
ratios ahead of their requirements. Citi is in compliance with
the final U.S.
LCR rules, as well as the Basel III Supplementary Leverage ratio
at both the
holding company and bank levels. Its average LCR in 1Q16 was
120% (under U.S.
rules), while the SLR was 7.4% at March 31, 2016, on a fully
implemented basis,
compared to 6.4% last year. Citi estimates that its estimated
shortfall under
the proposed TLAC rules is approximately $11 billion, excluding
the impact of
non-U.S. law debt, which could add approximately $10 billion to
Citi's needs if
there are no changes to the final rule from the proposal. Fitch
views this
shortfall as very manageable for Citi.
Citi successfully met its earnings ROA target in 2015, as
results benefitted
from still benign credit costs, a stable margin, a profitable
Citi Holdings
Segment, and lower legal and repositioning charges.
Citi Holdings remained profitable once again in 1Q16, and now
accounts for just
4% of assets. Citi disclosed that beginning next year, Citi
Holdings will no
longer be separately reported reflecting the company's view that
the remaining
assets are not material enough to warrant separate reporting.
Fitch expects that full-year results may be more challenged
given the
expectation of higher credit costs, market volatility, low
interest rates, and
global uncertainty. Citi expects full-year 2016 operating
efficiency ratio to be
higher than originally anticipated at around 58%. Citi no longer
includes an ROA
target in its executive compensation guidelines, transitioning
to relative total
shareholder returns over a three-year performance period.
In 1Q'16, Citi reported a 0.79% return on assets for a return of
equity of only
6.4%, which is below the company's assumed cost of capital.
Fitch views Citi's
earnings performance in 1Q16 as disappointing and reflective of
a difficult
operating environment with various revenue headwinds,
energy-related costs, and
a still low rate environment.
With regard to higher interest rates, Citi estimates that net
interest income
would increase by nearly $2 billion under an instantaneous
100bps parallel
increase in interest rates. However, this would be offset by a
roughly $5
billion decline to AOCI, offset over time through incremental
spread income and
the expected recovery of AOCI. Together though, the estimated
initial impact on
CET1 would be a negative 57bps. Fitch does not anticipate
meaningful improvement
to earnings from potential interest rate hikes in Citi's
earnings, but given
backlogs in investment banking, investment banking revenues may
improve over the
course of the year. It is anticipated that the pending Costco
acquisition will
be essentially neutral to earnings in 2016.
Offsetting these rating strengths, consolidated credit risk
ratios for Citi
remain higher than some peers despite an improving overall trend
over the past
several years. Fitch attributes some of Citi's weaker relative
asset quality
profile to its high balance of troubled debt restructurings
(TDRs), as well as
its exposure to higher loss content credit card loans and
Mexico. Citi, along
with many of its peers, remains exposed to falling oil prices,
though loan
losses to date have been modest for Citi.
Citi's energy-related exposure is higher than its large bank
U.S. peers, with
direct outstandings and unfunded lending commitments totaling
$59.3 billion at
March 31, 2016. Funded loans comprise 3.8% of loans, with
approximately 61%
rated investment grade, down from last quarter due to
downgrades. Citi expects
that credit costs in ICG will be around $1.4 billion during the
year, based on a
scenario in which oil prices remain around $30 a barrel for a
sustained period
of time. This represents approximately 4% of 2015 pre-provision
net revenues.
Fitch views lower oil prices as an earnings headwind for Citi
and not a
significant capital event.
, Given Citi's higher loss content credit card book and emerging
markets
exposure, loan losses tend to be higher than peer averages.
Fitch expects loan
losses may increase for the industry given the very benign
credit environment
and unsustainably low levels of credit losses.
Citigroup is one of the largest banking institutions in the
world, with by far
the biggest international banking franchise among U.S. peers.
With a vast
international franchise, Citi's revenue diversity in terms of
geography is
greater than its peers, with sizable business operations in many
faster growing
emerging markets, including China, India, and Mexico. However,
this increased
revenue diversity also present potential issues with regard to
exposure to any
political unrest in foreign countries, as well as direct
exposure to economic
deterioration or slowed growth in any of these markets. This
geographic reach
also necessitates the need for a sophisticated risk management
infrastructure to
manage risk around the globe.
While there is no outsized reliance on a single market outside
of the U.S.
(Mexico being the largest at around 9% of revenues), if there
are issues related
to economic slowdowns or political unrest in a particular
emerging market, it is
possible there may be effects for Citi. The secondary effects of
a slowdown in a
particular country, for example, China, and those cascading
impacts to the
global economy are much harder to quantify and assess for any
implications to
Citi or its peers. However, relative to other large U.S. banks,
Citi is more
exposed to slowdown in the emerging markets.
The complexity of global operations and a reliance on more
volatile capital
markets revenues, which on average account for around 25%
revenues, serve as
constraints to upwards movement in ratings.
The VRs remain equalized between Citi and its material operating
subsidiaries,
including Citibank, N.A. The common VR of Citi and its operating
companies
reflects the correlated performance, or failure rate between the
Citi and these
subsidiaries. Fitch takes a group view on the credit profile
from a failure
perspective, while the IDR reflects each entity's
non-performance (default) risk
on senior debt. Fitch believes that the likelihood of failure is
roughly
equivalent, while the default risk given at the operating
company would be lower
given total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC). All U.S. bank
subsidiaries carry a
common VR, regardless of size, as U.S. banks are
cross-guaranteed under the
Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act
(FIRREA).
The Long-Term IDRs for the material U.S. operating entities are
one notch above
Citi's to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of TLAC
requirements for U.S.
G-SIBs, and the presence of substantial holding company debt
reduces the default
risk of domestic operating subsidiaries' senior liabilities
relative to holding
company senior debt. In Fitch's view these buffers would provide
substantial
protection to senior unsecured obligations in the domestic
operating entities in
the event of group resolution, as they could be used to absorb
losses and
recapitalize operating companies. Therefore, substantial holding
company debt
reduces the likelihood of default on operating company senior
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The support rating (SR) and support rating floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's view that
senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary support from
the sovereign in the event that Citi becomes non-viable. Fitch
believes
implementation of the Dodd Frank Orderly Liquidation Authority
legislation is
now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require holding company senior creditors participating
in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of the company receiving
sovereign support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Citi and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated debt issued by the operating companies is rated at
the same level
as subordinated debt issued by Citi reflecting the potential for
subordinated
creditors in the operating companies to be exposed to loss ahead
of senior
creditors in Citi. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one
notch below the
VR for loss severity, reflecting below average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four notches below
the VR, made up
of two notches for high loss severity relative to average
recoveries, and two
further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting the fact
that coupon
omission is not fully discretionary.
High and low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are
rated five
notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss
severity,
reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
also notched down
three times for very high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary
coupon omission.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEPOSIT RATINGS
Deposit ratings are one notch higher than senior debt reflecting
the deposits'
superior recovery prospects in case of default given depositor
preference in the
U.S.
Citi's international subsidiary, Citibank Canada's deposit
ratings are at the
same level as senior debt ratings because their preferential
status is less
clear and disclosure concerning dually payable deposits makes it
difficult to
determine if they are eligible for U.S. depositor preference.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARIES
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup Global Markets
Limited,
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Citigroup Derivatives Services
LCC, Citibank
Canada, Citibank Japan Ltd, CitiFinancial Europe plc, and
Citibank Europe plc
are wholly owned subsidiaries of Citi or Citibank, N.A.
Their IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with Citi or Citibank,
N.A. reflecting
Fitch's view that these entities are integral to Citi's business
strategy and
operations. Their IDRs and ratings would be sensitive to the
same factors that
might drive a change in Citi's IDR.
The Rating Outlook for Citi's material international operating
companies' IDRs
is Positive, including Citigroup Global Markets Limited,
Citibank Canada,
Citibank Japan Ltd, and Citibank Europe plc.
Fitch's Positive Rating Outlook for Citi's material
international operations
reflects the likelihood of internal TLAC as required by the
Financial Stability
Board (FSB). The Positive Outlook reflects the agency's belief
that the internal
TLAC of material international operating companies will likely
be large enough
to meet and exceed Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then
be sufficient to
recapitalize them. A one notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has
sufficient
clarity on additional disclosure on the pre-positioning of
internal TLAC and its
sufficiency in size to cover a default of senior operating
company liabilities.
Sufficient clarity may, however, take longer to come through
than the typical
Outlook horizon of one to two years.
Domestic subsidiaries and international subsidiaries that have
not been upgraded
or assigned a Positive Rating Outlook are, in Fitch's opinion,
not sufficiently
material to benefit from domestic support from Citi or are
international
subsidiaries that would not benefit from internal TLAC. This
includes Citigroup
Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup Derivatives Securities
LLC, and
CitiFinancial Europe PLC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch sees limited near-term upward VR momentum given a
relatively high and
absolute rating. The company's complex organizational structure
and reliance on
more volatile capital markets revenues act as key constraints to
further upward
movement of the ratings. Citigroup's IDRs and senior debt are
sensitive to any
changes in the VR, while Citibank's IDR and senior debt are
sensitive to changes
in our view of the buffer created by the U.S. single point of
entry (SPE)
resolution regime, the implementation of TLAC requirements for
U.S. G-SIBs, and the presence of substantial holding company
debt, which serve
to reduce the default risk of domestic operating subsidiaries'
senior
liabilities relative to holding company senior debt.
Downward pressure on the VR could result from a material
deterioration in
capital or liquidity levels. The strength of the liquidity and
capital profiles
underpins Citi's ratings. Today's affirmations incorporate
Fitch's expectation
that Citi will manage its capital and liquidity profiles
relatively
conservatively, and although capital distributions will likely
increase over
time, they will still be governed by regulatory stress testing
and as such,
remain reasonable. In addition, a CCAR objection due to
qualitative reasons may
result in a downgrade of the VR as it represents a material
shortcoming in the
company's risk management infrastructure.
While there is no outsized reliance on a single market outside
of the U.S.
(Mexico being the largest at roughly 10% of Citicorp revenues),
if there are
issues related to economic slowdowns or political unrest in a
particular
emerging market, it is possible there may be effects for Citi.
The secondary
effects of a slowdown in a particular country, and those
cascading impacts on
the global economy are much harder to quantify and assess for
any implications
to Citi or its peers.
Any unforeseen outsized fines, settlements or other
legal-related charges could
have adverse rating implications for Citi. There is very little
visibility into
ultimate legal-related risk for Citi or the industry, though
Fitch expects
litigation costs will remain manageable relative to capital for
Citi. A fine
that was to deplete capital in a material way could lead to a
negative rating
action.
Citi's ratings could be vulnerable to a large operational loss
or if an
operational event calls into question Fitch's assessment of
Citi's risk
management function and its ability to accurately identify,
monitor, and
mitigate risks throughout the organization.
SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that Citi
becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd
Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority legislation is now sufficiently progressed
to provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require holding
company senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of the
company receiving sovereign support.
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, this is
highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
These ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VR.
The securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which
could arise if
Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This may
reflect a change in
capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer
requirements, for example.
SENSITIVITIES - DEPOSIT RATINGS
Deposit ratings are sensitive to changes in senior debt ratings.
SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES
The IDRs of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup
Global Markets
Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Citigroup Derivatives
Services LCC,
Citibank Canada, Citibank Japan Ltd, CitiFinancial Europe plc,
and Citibank
Europe plc are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a
change in Citi's
IDR.
Specific factors that Fitch seeks additional clarity on before
resolving the
Rating Outlook and potentially upgrading the subsidiary ratings
of Citigroup
Global Markets Limited, Citibank Canada, Citibank Japan Ltd, and
Citibank Europe
plc will include host country clarification on internal TLAC,
the quantum of
internal TLAC and whether it will be pre-positioned. The quantum
is relevant
because per Fitch's criteria the agency will look to the
sufficiency of the
amount of capital available to that subsidiary to recapitalize
it. If the amount
of TLAC is sufficient for recapitalization in Fitch's opinion
and is
pre-positioned, Fitch will likely upgrade the subsidiary
ratings; further, if
home and host country regulators reach agreements where
pre-positioning is not
required, the rating will not be upgraded and the Outlook
revised to Stable.
If clarity on host country internal TLAC proposals are further
delayed beyond
the next six months, Fitch will likely revise the subsidiary
Outlooks to Stable
until such clarity on these proposals is articulated.
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., Citigroup Derivatives
Securities LLC,
and CitiFinancial Europe PLC are sensitive to changes in Citi's
IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Citigroup Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Subordinated at 'A-';
--Preferred at 'BB+';
--Market-linked notes at 'A emr'
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Citibank, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability rating at 'a';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1'.
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banamex USA
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Citigroup Funding Inc.
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'Aemr';
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior Secured at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
--Long-Term IDR 'A'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured long-term notes 'A';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Citigroup Derivatives Services LLC.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Citibank Canada
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Positive;
--Long-Term deposits at 'A'.
Citibank Japan Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR (foreign currency) at 'A'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR (foreign currency) at 'F1';
--Long-Term IDR (local currency) at 'A'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR (local currency) at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
CitiFinancial Europe plc
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A';
--Senior shelf at 'A';
--Subordinated at 'A-'.
Canada Square Operations Limited (formerly Egg Banking plc)
--Subordinated at 'A-'.
Citibank Europe plc
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Commercial Credit Company
Associates Corporation of North America
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg
--Senior unsecured at 'Aemr'.
Citigroup Capital III, XIII, XVIII
--Trust preferred at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0121
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (pub. 14
Apr 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1006057
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.