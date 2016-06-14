(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MEXICO CITY, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following ratings to
the Province of Santa Fe, Argentina (Santa Fe):
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'B'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Santa Fe's rating reflects strong sustainability and leverage
ratios, despite
future plans that will significantly increase them. The rating
also takes into
consideration low refinancing risk relative to its annual
budget, as well as
positive, though limited, operating balances, underpinned by a
solid and stable
revenue system. Finally the rating considers Santa Fe's robust
socioeconomic
profile, as the third largest province in Argentina, in terms of
Gross
Geographic Product (GGP) and population.
In contrast, the rating is limited by the constrained fiscal and
budgetary
flexibility of the Province as well as its relatively weak
liquidity position,
which is mitigated by quite diverse liquidity sources. In
addition, Santa Fe
faces contingent liabilities related to unfunded pension and
retirement
obligations. On this matter, the Supreme Court recently ruled to
cease the
withholding of 15% of federal shared tax revenue to finance the
National Social
Security Administration (ANSES: Administracion Nacional de la
Seguridad Social)
and the devolution of all amounts improperly withheld since
2006, which will
strengthen the Province's budgetary flexibility.
Considering the features of Argentina's institutional framework,
Fitch does not
believe any subnational entity to be rated higher than the
sovereign, as the
regional government's access to foreign currency is not deemed
stronger than the
central government's. Therefore, Santa Fe is rated at the same
level as the
sovereign.
Santa Fe is reliant on federal shared tax revenue
(co-participation regime), a
common feature in Argentinian provinces. Despite that, tax
revenue (including
federal taxes)-to operating revenue averaged 84.7% from 2011 to
2015, modifiable
tax revenue represented a relatively low 36.3% of total tax
revenue in the same
period. This limits the province's fiscal flexibility and
ability to control its
own revenue sources, but at the same time endows the revenue
system with
stability and predictability through a foundation of broad-based
national taxes.
Santa Fe's dependence on discretionary transfers is also low, as
current
transfers received-to-operating revenue averaged 6% in the last
five years. The
province's operating revenue recorded a compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) of
31.8% from 2011 to 2015.
Santa Fe's expenditure flexibility is low, as it has significant
responsibilities that are operational in nature, such as the
provision of health
care and education. Salary and price adjustments and the deficit
in Social
Security have pressured operating expenditure in recent years.
Moreover, due to
the incorporation of all the employees into the provincial
union, Santa Fe faces
substantial obstacles in cutting the public labor force to
reduce operating
costs. Staff expenditure-to-operating expenditure averaged 57.4%
from 2011 to
2015, constraining Santa Fe's ability to meet capital needs with
its own
resources.
While the high inflation environment presents a challenge to
healthy fiscal
performance, the Province reported positive but limited and
declining operating
balances during the period of analysis. Santa Fe's operating
margin (operating
balance/operating revenues) has been relatively stable, since
expenditure growth
(2011-2015 CAGR of 30.8%) has matched revenue growth. The
operating margin
closed 2015 at 4%, versus 5.3% in 2014 and 5.6% in 2013. Despite
this decline,
Santa Fe kept up an adequate budgetary performance in an
election year (2015),
when the dynamics of operating expenditure usually exceed
operating revenue
performance.
Capex-to-total expenditure has also been relatively low,
averaging 8.5% from
2013 to 2015, although it improved to 9.8% in 2015, from 5.8% in
2012. This
improvement was accompanied by the lowest deficit before net
financing of ARS2.5
billion, or 3.7% of total revenue, which was funded by delaying
payments to
trade creditors, as Santa Fe does not have accumulated reserves.
Floating debt
reached 43.3 days of primary expenditure and 12.6% of operating
revenue in 2015,
after averaging around 34 and 9.6% from 2011 to 2014.
To finance major capital projects and tackle infrastructure lag,
Santa Fe plans
to issue notes for up to USD1 billion (or its equivalent in
other currencies).
The authorization bill, currently under discussion by the
provincial
legislature, states that the notes will accrue a fixed or
floating interest rate
in concordance with market conditions, while the maturity is
expected to be
between 5 and 12 years. Even though final terms are still
pending, preliminary
information suggests that principal may be paid in a single
final bullet
payment.
According to Fitch calculations, direct debt-to-current revenue
will close 2016
at 17.2%, and will remain under 12.5% in 2017 and 2018, while
direct debt
servicing-to-operating balance will be around 35% between 2016
and 2018.
Therefore, even though future capital projects will
significantly increase debt
burden ratios, Fitch believes Santa Fe's future debt profile
will not be
weakened for the next 2 to 3 years, as current debt levels are
very low. Direct
debt-to-current revenue has consistently declined over the last
five years,
closing 2015 at 3.15%, while payback (direct debt-to-current
balance) was 0.8
years.
Regarding the composition of debt, almost 100% of the provincial
debt will be
denominated in foreign currency (tentatively USD). Nevertheless,
if conditions
for additional debt are favorable, Fitch believes that the
currency risk faced
by Santa Fe is manageable, due to the low leverage of the
Province and to the
relatively long maturity and low interest rates of its
outstanding and expected
debt.
Santa Fe has a relatively weak liquidity position, as cash
represented less than
4.5% of total revenue in the last five years (2.6% in 2015). The
Province can
cover temporary deficits of the provincial treasury through the
use of the fund
balances of all jurisdictions and entities of the province's
non-financial
public sector without financial cost (Unified Fund of Official
Accounts or FUCO,
ARS3.7 billion in 2015). As another liquidity source, Santa Fe
is authorized to
issue short-term treasury notes for up to ARS2 billion or its
equivalent in
other currencies. Fitch considers the refinancing risk of Santa
Fe as low, as
the share of this financial tool in the annual budget is less
than 3%.
Santa Fe did not transfer the pension and retirement fund to the
national
government, which is obliged to cover the underfunding of those
pension funds
that were not transferred to its coverage. The national
government has not
fulfilled the commitment of such financing since the
homogenization of the
pension funds that took place in 2006, so the Province has been
obliged to
handle the pension deficit through contributions. This deficit
reached ARS1.9
billion in 2015, with a CAGR of 42.6% from 2011 to 2015.
In November 2015, the Supreme Court ruled to stop the
withholding of 15% of the
federal shared tax revenue to finance the National Social
Security
Administration. Santa Fe expects higher revenues of
approximately ARS500 million
per month. The ruling established a period of 120 days in which
implement the
terms and conditions of the devolution of all amounts improperly
withheld since
2006, plus interest that may apply.
Fitch considers this situation as a credit positive for Santa
Fe, as it will
benefit its operating balance. According to Fitch calculations,
the operating
margin may improve to 6.9% in 2016, and then decline to 5.1% in
2017 and 3.2% in
2018.
Santa Fe is located in the Central Region of Argentina. The
contribution of the
Province's GGP in the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was
8.1% in 2013,
the third largest nationally, while the GGP per capita
represented 1.1x of the
national GDP. According to the 2010 census, Santa Fe recorded
3.2 million
residents, the third most populous Argentinian province,
representing 8% of the
country's population and reporting a CAGR of 0.7% versus the
2001 census, below
the national population CAGR of 1.1%.
Even though Santa Fe's economy is strongly linked to the
external sector and is
dominated mainly by the servicing sector, Fitch considers it as
relatively
broad, diverse and stable, making it resilient to most external
economic shocks,
such as weaker commodity prices and continued underperformance
in Brazil. The
Province's exports represented 21.3% of national exports,
emerging as the second
Argentinian province in terms of export values.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The IDR of Santa Fe should move in tandem with Argentina's
sovereign ratings. An
upgrade of the sovereign IDR, accompanied by an improvement in
liquidity, fiscal
and budgetary flexibility, could lead to an upgrade in Santa
Fe's rating. A
downgrade of Argentina's IDR, coupled with a sudden increase in
the public debt
burden and weak operating margins that significantly affect
sustainability
ratios, could lead to a negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerardo Carrillo
Senior Director
+52 55 5955 1600
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Manuel Avila Camacho Blvd. 88
Mexico, DF
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Guerrero
Associate Director
+52 55 5955 1600
Committee Chairperson
Humberto Panti
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1006058
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.