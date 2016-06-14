(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) for General Motors Company (GM) and its finance
subsidiary General Motors
Financial Company, Inc. (GMF) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is
revised to
Positive from Stable. A full list of the rating actions follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GM
The revision of GM's Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable
reflects Fitch's
expectation that the company's credit profile will continue to
strengthen over
the intermediate term as the profitability of its global product
portfolio
increases, while the company maintains low leverage and strong
automotive
liquidity. The Positive Outlook is also supported by a
significant number of
recall-related settlements accomplished over the past year,
which has removed a
significant amount of uncertainty related to those legacy
issues. GM's plans to
allocate virtually all available post-dividend free cash flow
(FCF) toward share
repurchases is a concern, but the company is committed to its
automotive cash
liquidity target of about $20 billion, investing in its business
and maintaining
strong credit metrics, which provides Fitch with comfort that it
will remain
disciplined in cash allocation priorities.
GM's leverage remains low for its rating category, at 0.8x on an
EBITDA basis,
despite the issuance of $2 billion in senior unsecured notes in
February 2016.
Fitch expects the company to remain in a significant net cash
position over the
long term. FCF after dividends will be pressured in 2016 by
increased capital
spending and $2 billion in discretionary pension contributions
that were funded
with the February 2016 debt issuance. Including the
discretionary pension
contributions, Fitch estimates 2016 FCF will be less than $1
billion. Over the
intermediate term, Fitch expects FCF to grow substantially on
higher global
production volumes and increased operational efficiency. GM
remains one of the
most globally diversified auto manufacturers, with strong
positions in most
major and emerging auto markets, which helps to protect it from
region-specific
weakness. The funded status of the company's pension plans is
considerably
stronger than it was prior to the last recession, and de-risking
activities have
made them less sensitive to changing interest rates.
GM's ratings also incorporate the risk that growth at GMF and
changes in the
financial subsidiary's leverage profile could put some pressure
on the parent
company. GMF's asset base continues to grow rapidly as it
increases its
penetration in prime lending and retail leasing. The financial
subsidiary's
leverage is currently lower than some key peers, but it has
increased as it has
borrowed to fund asset growth, and Fitch estimates leverage is
likely to
increase further over the next several years. Similar to
financial services
operations of other manufacturers, higher leverage increases the
potential that
GM would need to step in to provide support to GMF in the event
the subsidiary
faced a negative liquidity event.
In a downturn, Fitch expects that GM would experience a
significant cash outflow
due to its inherent operating leverage, working capital profile
and capital
expenditure needs. However, Fitch expects that the company's
automotive cash
target of about $20 billion, along with availability on its
primary revolvers,
which have a total capacity of $14.5 billion, would provide the
company with
sufficient financial flexibility to withstand a severe decline
in demand. GM
also has discretion over a portion of its planned capital
deployment, which
could further relieve liquidity pressures in a downturn. Actions
the company
could take include suspending share repurchases, delaying
certain capital
expenditures, limiting discretionary pension contributions, and
holding its
dividend payments flat. Additionally, changes in GM's business
profile over the
past seven years have put it in a stronger position to withstand
a downturn.
These include a much lower break-even sales level in the U.S.,
significantly
more competitive passenger car offerings, increased use of
global platforms, and
the improved profitability of its non-U.S. operations.
NEW TECHNOLOGIES AND MOBILITY INITIATIVES
Although most of GM's technology and mobility initiatives are
unlikely to have a
material impact on the company's financial performance for at
least several
years, Fitch views GM's investments in these areas positively
and believes the
company is well positioned to compete if new technologies alter
personal
transportation over the next decade. However, uncertainty over
the future
competitive and technological landscape introduces significant
risks as well. In
particular, a number of potential competitors, including
startups and technology
companies from outside the traditional auto sector, are actively
working to
disrupt the existing automotive business model, and GM, along
with other
mass-market auto manufacturers, could face significant
challenges in the face of
a rapidly changing business environment.
The backbone of much of GM's work in mobility is its 20 years of
experience with
its OnStar communications system, which can serve as a platform
for various
forms of vehicle communications. The company has also
consolidated many of its
various technology initiatives under its mobility platform. GM's
initiatives
cover a wide range of mobility issues, from automated driving to
ride sharing
and car sharing. Compared to some of its competitors, GM has
been more oriented
toward acquisitions and investments to acquire access to various
technologies,
which will help to accelerate its progress in these areas.
Investments have
included its $500 million investment in Lyft, Inc., the
acquisition of most of
the assets of defunct ride-sharing company Sidecar Technologies,
Inc. and the
acquisition of Cruise Automation, Inc., a specialist in
autonomous-driving
technologies.
RECALL PROGRESS
A key issue facing GM for the past two years has been the
significant number of
investigations, lawsuits and settlements that resulted from the
recall of 2.6
million vehicles with faulty ignition switches in 2014. Over the
past year, the
company has made significant progress in addressing many of the
outstanding
issues stemming from the recalls, including completing its
victim compensation
program, reaching a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S.
Department of
Justice, settling a class-action shareholder lawsuit and
settling over half of
the personal injury claims that were outstanding in various
other lawsuits.
Although many of the most significant claims against the company
have been
addressed, a large number remain outstanding, including those
alleging
diminished vehicle value as a result of the recalls. However,
Fitch believes the
company has sufficient financial flexibility to manage the
remaining claims
without negatively impacting its ratings, especially given that
any future
payments will likely be made over a multi-year period.
AUTOMOTIVE LIQUIDITY STRONG
Fitch expects GM's automotive liquidity (both cash and revolver
capacity) to
remain strong, which will provide the company with a substantial
cushion in the
event of an unexpected downturn. GM continues to target an
automotive cash
balance of about $20 billion, despite automotive cash falling
below this level
to a little under $19 billion at March 31, 2016. The lower
automotive cash level
was mostly due to seasonality and the first quarter 2016 (1Q'16)
Lyft
investment, and Fitch expects automotive cash will rise back to
at least the
target level in future quarters. However, even with the lower
cash balance at
the end of 1Q'16, GM's automotive cash exceeded its debt by
about $7 billion.
Fitch continues to believe the $20 billion automotive cash
target is sufficient
to allow the company weather a moderate to severe downturn
without a need for
borrowing.
In addition to its automotive cash, GM amended and extended its
two primary
revolvers in May 2016, reducing the capacity on the three-year
revolver to $4
billion from $5 billion and increasing the capacity on the
five-year revolver to
$10.5 billion from $7.5 billion. GM also extended the maturity
dates for the
three- and five-year revolvers to April 2019 and April 2021,
respectively. The
incremental $2 billion net increase on the two facilities'
capacity is a credit
positive, as is the $3 billion increase to the longer-term
five-year facility,
which will serve to provide increased liquidity access over a
longer period.
FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH
After the effect of $2 billion in debt-funded discretionary
pension
contributions, Fitch expects GM to post positive automotive FCF
after dividends
in 2016 of less than $1 billion, which will result in an FCF
margin of less than
1%. Excluding the discretionary pension contributions, Fitch
estimates GM's 2016
FCF margin would be closer to 2%. GM expects capital spending to
run at about $9
billion annually through 2019 as the company makes significant
investments in
new platforms and powertrains, but after 2019 capital spending
should decline as
the company benefits from the long-lived nature of its
investments.
Despite higher capital spending over the next few years, Fitch
expects annual
automotive FCF to grow substantially in 2017 and beyond, driven
by increased
profitability and lower pension contributions. Fitch expects
GM's automotive FCF
margins to run in the low-single-digit range over the
intermediate term,
equating to a Fitch-estimated post-dividend FCF in the $4
billion to $4.5
billion range. FCF will be supported by dividends from the
company's Chinese
joint ventures (JVs). JV dividends, primarily from China,
totaled about $2
billion in 2015, and Fitch expects JV dividends could provide
about that level
of cash annually over the intermediate term.
In 2015, GM announced a capital allocation plan that includes
investing in its
business, maintaining strong credit metrics and returning
remaining available
FCF to shareholders in the form of share repurchases.
Concurrently, GM announced
a $5 billion share repurchase program that was to run through
the end of 2016.
In January 2016, GM added an incremental $4 billion, for a total
of $9 billion,
to be repurchased through the end of 2017. In conjunction with
the share
repurchase announcements, the company reiterated its $20 billion
automotive cash
target. Although the company's shareholder-friendly activities
are somewhat
aggressive, Fitch is comfortable that GM's commitment to its
automotive cash
target and strong credit metrics mitigates the possibility that
repurchases will
lead to the company holding too little liquidity to provide for
sufficient
downside protection.
CREDIT METRICS STRENGTHENING
Fitch expects GM's automotive EBIT margins to run in the 5% to
6% range over the
intermediate term, which are low relative to general industrial
companies, but
solid for an auto manufacturer. Margins are likely to be
pressured by ongoing
weakness in the South American market and continued challenging
conditions in
Europe, where industry overcapacity will continue to weigh on
profitability.
Fitch expects North American margins to run around 10%, which is
strong by
historical standards, as the company continues to benefit from
consumers'
preference for light trucks and SUVs in a low fuel price
environment. However,
slowing industry demand growth in the U.S. increases the risk of
intermediate-term margin declines.
GM's automotive credit profile continues to strengthen, and
Fitch expects the
improvement to be sustainable over the intermediate term. Fitch
expects EBITDA
leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) to remain below 1x over
the next several
years, even in a moderating demand environment. Actual EBITDA
leverage was 0.8x
at March 31, 2016. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
leverage, which was 1.6x
at March 31, 2016, is likely to remain low as well, although
variability in FFO
could cause more volatility in this metric. GM made $1.5 billion
of its planned
$2 billion in discretionary pension contributions in the first
quarter of 2016,
which decreased FFO and increased the FFO adjusted leverage
metric by 0.3x.
PENSION FUNDING
The funded status GM's pension plans has improved significantly
over the past
six years, in part due to the company shifting its U.S. salaried
plan to an
annuity in 2012. At year-end 2015, the company's global pension
plans were
underfunded by $21 billion on a GAAP projected benefit
obligation (PBO) basis,
leading to a funded status of 78%. The company's U.S. plans were
85% funded,
with an underfunded position of $10 billion. GM contributed a
total of $1.2
billion to its global pension plans in 2015. In 2016, the
company plans to
increase its contributions significantly, to about $3 billion,
including the $2
billion in discretionary contributions mentioned above. Expected
contributions
in 2016 include $947 million in contributions to non-U.S. plans
and $71 million
to U.S. non-qualified plans.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--U.S. industry light vehicle sales total about 17.5 million
units in 2016 and
global sales rise in the low-single-digit range.
--Beyond 2016, U.S. industry sales growth plateaus at around 17
million per
year, the Chinese market grows at a low- to mid-single digit
rate, Western
Europe continues to improve and South America slowly improves,
but other
developing markets are uneven.
--Over the intermediate term, GM's revenue growth is tied
primarily to global
volume growth and modest price increases, while global market
share is held
about constant.
--Automotive EBITDA margins rise over the next several years as
global
production volumes grow, the company makes continued progress on
cost
efficiencies, and profitability rises with new model
introductions, while
spending on mobility initiatives, as well as increased vehicle
technology
investments put some downward pressure on margins.
--Capital spending runs at about 6% of automotive revenue over
the intermediate
term.
--The company allocates all available post-dividend FCF to share
repurchases.
--The company maintains a target automotive cash balance of
about $20 billion,
augmented by about $14 billion of automotive revolver
availability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GMF
The affirmation of GMF's IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings
are a result of
the direct linkage to GM's ratings. Fitch considers GMF to be a
'core'
subsidiary of GM based on actual and potential support provided
to GMF from GM,
an increasing percentage of GMF's earning assets related to GM,
and strong
financial and operational linkages between the companies. The
ratings also
reflect GMF's seasoned management team, improved funding
profile, consistent
operating performance, improving asset quality, and adequate
liquidity.
IMPROVING ASSET QUALITY
As a result of securing GM's lease exclusivity in 2015 and
subvented loan
exclusivity in 2016, the launch of a retail prime product in the
U.S. in 2014,
and the acquisition of Ally Financial's international operations
(IO) in 2013
and China JV in 2015, overall asset quality for the captive has
improved
considerably with subprime loans declining to 17% of total
earning assets as of
March 31, 2016, from over 80%, at the end of 2012. Similarly,
the Ally IO
acquisition, along with significant organic growth in
originations, particularly
in North American leasing, has resulted in substantial growth in
GM's earning
assets to $64 billion at the end of 1Q'16, up 52% from $42.2
billion from the
prior year period. Roughly 84% of GMF's earnings assets related
to financing new
GM vehicles, as the company continues to transition to a
full-service captive
following GM's acquisition of AmeriCredit in 2010.
North America lease originations increased to $6.7 billion in
1Q'16, up 123%
from $3 billion in 1Q'15, driven by the lease subvention on GM
brands, which
began in the first half of 2015. Likewise, GMF's end of period
lease balance was
$24.4 billion at March 31, 2016, up 174% from $8.9 billion at
March 31, 2015.
Leasing involves additional risk for GMF as it further exposes
the company to
residual value impairment. Fitch expects GMF to conservatively
assess residual
values, particularly in the current market where used car values
remain at
elevated levels and are expected to moderate over the next few
years due in part
to an expected increase in supply from off-lease vehicles.
Earning assets are expected to continue to grow at a robust pace
over the near
term, albeit at a less rapid pace than the last couple of years,
as GMF
continues its transition to a full-service captive. Fitch will
monitor the
company's growth and expansion into these products paying
particular attention
to underwriting standards, credit quality, profitability and
leverage metrics.
PROFIT MARGINS COMPRESS AS ASSET QUALITY IMPROVES
GMF's profitability is solid driven by growth in earning assets,
but margins and
return ratios have gradually compressed reflecting the shift in
the loan
origination mix from higher-yielding, higher-risk subprime loans
to
lower-yielding, lower-risk prime and commercial loans. This
trend is partially
offset by an improvement in operating expense efficiency driven
by a higher
prime credit mix and servicing scale.
Net income increased to $164 million in 1Q'16, up 9% from $150
million in the
first quarter of 2015, driven by portfolio growth and an
increase in operating
lease income partially offset by a decrease in the effective
yield on the
earning asset portfolio and higher loss provision and operating
expenses.
Revenue net of interest expense for the period grew 66% over
1Q'15 whereas
expenses grew 80% over 1Q'15 primarily driven by increased
leasing expenses
(depreciation) and expenses associated with the transition of
GMF to a
full-service captive.
Pre-tax margin continued to compress to 10.7% in 1Q'16, down
from 15.5% in the
year ago quarter, primarily driven by the mix shift toward prime
lending. Fitch
expects GMF to remain solidly profitable through the remainder
of 2016, although
pre-tax income growth is expected to be modest as the company
continues to incur
expenses related to its captive strategy implementation which
should produce
market share gains. Further, margins should continue to moderate
reflecting the
mix shift toward lower-yielding assets, pricing pressure from
increased
competition, normalization in used car values/consumer behavior,
and higher
interest expense due to a shift toward a higher mix of unsecured
funding.
SOLID CREDIT PERFORMANCE
GMF's credit performance has remained fairly stable in recent
years despite the
shift in the portfolio toward prime assets, and Fitch expects
continued
crosscurrents as credit degradation driven by a softening in
used car prices and
portfolio seasoning is partially offset by the continued mix
shift toward prime
quality loans and leases. Retail auto net charge-offs were 1.9%
1Q'16, up
slightly from 1Q'15 but flat with full year 2015 and 2014
levels, as the
seasoning effect from recent loan growth has been more than
offset by the mix
shift toward prime loans and leases.
On a consolidated basis, delinquencies were 4.5% and 5.8% in in
1Q'16 and 2015,
respectively, compared to 4.8% and 5.9% in 1Q'15 and 2014,
respectively.
Improved credit performance, particularly in the U.S., has been
influenced by
improved recovery rates on repossessions due to elevated used
car values. Fitch
expects recovery rates to normalize as used car values moderate
from the current
high levels, further supporting its view on normalizing credit
trends. The net
charge-off rate on retail auto loans in North America was 2.5%
in 1Q'16, down
slightly from 2.6% in 1Q'15 despite the drop in recovery rate to
54% from 58%.
Likewise, the 30+ day delinquency rate also declined to 6.1% in
1Q'16 from 7.2%
in 1Q'15.
IMPROVING FUNDING PROFILE
GMF's funding profile and diversification has steadily improved
over the past
few years, with increasing utilization of the unsecured debt
markets. Still, the
company remains reliant on secured debt for a meaningful portion
of its funding,
with approximately 54% of funding in the form of ABS debt and
secured revolving
(warehouse) facilities as of 1Q'16. Unsecured debt increased to
46% of total
funding in 1Q'16, from 37% in 1Q'15 and 24% in 1Q'14. Fitch
expects unsecured
debt as a percentage of total debt will continue to increase
toward 50% of GMF's
funding, which Fitch views favorably.
LEVERAGE INCREASING AS FULL SERVICE CAPTIVE TRANSITION TAKES
EFFECT
Capitalization and leverage levels have been adequately
maintained to reflect
the growth and riskiness of earning assets. However, leverage
has increased over
the last few years as GMF has increased originations as it
transitions to a full
service captive. Leverage, measured as debt to tangible equity,
increased to
8.4x at March 31, 2016 from 6.1x at year-end 2014 (YE14).
Management calculated
leverage (earning assets to tangible equity) was 8.8x at March
31, 2016 and is
expected to remain within the graduated levels outlined in GMF's
Support
Agreement with GM. The Support Agreement between GM and GMF
permitted earning
assets to tangible equity of up to 9.5x based on assets being
greater than $50
billion but less than $75 billion. Leverage is expected to
increase over the
foreseeable future as earning assets continue to grow and the
prime lending
platform continues to take market share. At its maximum, the
Support Agreement
permits earning assets to tangible equity of up to 12x once
earning assets
exceed $100 billion, although this would be expected to coincide
with continued
improvement in the credit risk profile and diversity of GMF's
assets.
Although several of GMF's auto captive peers operate with higher
leverage,
namely Ford Motor Credit Company ('BBB'/Outlook Stable) and
Toyota Motor Credit
Corporation ('A'/Outlook Stable), GMF's underlying portfolio is
currently of
weaker credit quality, which justifies the lower leverage
appetite in Fitch's
opinion. Further increases in GMF's leverage without a
commensurate improvement
in asset quality of the earning assets, would be viewed
negatively by Fitch.
LIQUIDITY
GMF's liquidity position is strong at $12.7 billion as of March
31, 2016,
including $2.9 billion in unrestricted cash, $8.4 billion of
borrowing capacity
on unpledged assets, $0.4 billion of borrowing capacity on
committed unsecured
credit lines and $1 billion borrowing capacity on its
intercompany credit
facility. Liquidity is further enhanced by GM's current decision
to not take
dividends out of GMF. Unsecured debt maturities are manageable
with $4.3 billion
of debt maturing in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - GM
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Maintaining a North American EBIT margin near 10% on a
sustained basis;
--Generating positive EBIT in the company's European operations;
--Maintaining a FCF margin of 2% or higher;
--Continued growth in global sales and/or market share,
especially in the U.S.
and China.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A decline in the company's automotive cash position to below
$20 billion for a
prolonged period (potentially the result of a change in
financial policy, a
negative recall-related development, or a need to provide
General Motors
Financial Company, Inc. (GMF) with liquidity support);
--A sustained period of negative FCF excluding recall-related
costs or
discretionary pension contributions;
--An unexpected merger or acquisition that materially weakens
the company's
credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - GMF
The Positive Rating Outlook on GMF is linked to that of its
parent. GMF's
ratings will move in tandem with its parent. Any change in
Fitch's view on
whether GMF remains core to its parent could change this rating
linkage with its
parent. A material increase in leverage without a corresponding
decrease in the
risk of the portfolio, an inability to access funding for an
extended period of
time, consistent and sustained operating losses and/or
significant deterioration
in the credit quality of the underlying loan and lease portfolio
could become
constraining factors on the parent's ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
GM
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured credit facility rating at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'.
GMF
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
Opel Bank GmbH
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3';
GMAC (UK) Plc
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Short-term debt at 'F3';
General Motors Financial International B.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'
--Euro Medium Term Note Programme at 'BBB-';
The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable for all of
the long-term
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (GM)
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst (GM)
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Primary Analyst (GMF and Affiliates)
Michael Taiano
Director
+1-646-582-4956
Secondary Analyst (GMF and Affiliates)
Richard Wilusz
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Committee Chairperson (GM)
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-9058-0515
Committee Chairperson (GMF and Affiliates)
Meghan Neenan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: +
1 646 582 4947,
Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has made no
material
adjustments that are not disclosed within the company's public
filings.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (pub. 14
Apr 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1006068
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.