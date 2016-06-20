(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia Pacific 'aa-' rated Banks:
Report Card
here
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 19 (Fitch) The eight strongest
Asia-Pacific
(APAC) banks - each with the fourth-highest 'aa-' Viability
Rating (VR), Fitch
Ratings' measure of intrinsic strength - are expected to
maintain sound credit
profiles, despite the current credit-cycle downturn, the agency
says in its
latest APAC 'aa-' rated bank report card.
Each bank faces similar risks, which include a China slowdown,
rising interest
rates, climbing household debt and a property market downturn.
The eight banks with the highest VR out of 125 VR-rated APAC
banks are The
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB),
National Australia
Bank Limited (NAB), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA),
Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ), Westpac Banking Corporation
(Westpac), DBS
Group Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas
Bank Limited.
Fitch reviewed the banks' ratings in <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1004282
">Fitch Affirms
Australia's Four Major Banks, 11 May 2016, <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1006049
">Fitch Affirms
HSBC's Hong Kong Subsidiary at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable, 14
June and <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1005386
">Fitch Affirms
Major Singapore Banks at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable, 1 June 2016.
The current publication provides a comparative analysis with
peer charts of key
financial indicators and a peer comparison of Fitch's rating
navigator scores.
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
