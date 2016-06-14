(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays plc's and Barclays Bank plc's Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'/'F1' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'a'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUB), which comprises 12 large and globally active banking groups. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Barclays' (the holding company) and Barclays Bank's (the operating company) ratings are analysed on a consolidated basis as their VRs are driven substantially by the same factors, with no significant difference in the likelihood of failure between the two entities, in our view. The VRs of the two entities are at the same level, and in both cases, the VRs drive the IDRs. The IDRs of the two entities are equalised because of the lack of holding company double leverage and as yet insufficient junior debt buffer to protect the operating company's senior debt. Because senior debt down-streamed from the holding company to Barclays Bank ranks pari-passu with Barclays Banks' external senior creditors, it does not afford any protection to Barclays Bank's external senior creditors, in our view. Our assessment of the VRs places high importance on Barclays' company profile, which benefits from a diversified business model and sound franchises in domestic retail, credit card and corporate banking. Its capital markets activities, which we regard as more volatile, have been scaled back, but remain sizeable, effectively limiting the VR's upside. Barclays is likely to continue to face execution risk in the disposal of businesses identified as non-core while maintaining strong business flows in its core investment and corporate bank. At the same time, the group has to implement a number of regulatory structural changes, which could be costly and lead to business disruption until 2019. These challenges, in our view, also act as a constraint on the group's VR. The group's capital trajectory and funding and liquidity profile are solid, in our view. We expect that Barclays will continue to strengthen its capitalisation further from its end-1Q16 11.3% common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio and maintain a buffer of between 100bp and 150bp above the regulatory minimum, which currently suggests an end-state CET1 ratio of 12.7%-13.2%. The group improved its regulatory leverage ratio to 4.3% at end-1Q16, which is broadly in line with its European peers, from 3.7% at end-2014. Capital build-up is likely to be met primarily through efficient use of risk-weighted assets (RWAs), particularly as a result of reduced RWAs in the non-core unit (Barclays Non Core or BNC) and the sale of Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL) to a stake of below 20%. Internal capital generation will also be helped by the announced temporary reduction of dividend payments. Profitability is weak, in our view. The low profitability on a statutory basis is caused by satisfactory core performance being offset by losses at BNC and high restructuring and litigation costs. Core businesses have suffered from weakened revenue generation since Barclays started shrinking its capital markets activities and exiting businesses but also due to limited growth in domestic retail banking. The credit card business, on the other hand, has seen material revenue growth, particularly in the US, where the group is targeting higher market shares. Barclays is focussing on improving cost efficiency but targets have recently been revised downward to incorporate the costs of structural reform in the UK and US. Barclays' long-term cost-income ratio target, which is now set at below 60% (mid 50's previously), remains ambitious, given that the ratio has exceeded 75% for the last three years. We expect restructuring and business disposal-related charges to remain high, as Barclays progresses with its plan to run-down BNC in an accelerated manner, towards the stated target of GBP20bn of RWAs by 2017. Large litigation costs resulted in a full-year loss for 2015 (after adjusting for preference share and AT1 distributions), and we expect further charges during 2016, as the group works through its legacy cases. Asset quality has been improving and is now in line with better-performing UK peers, despite Barclays having a higher proportion of higher-risk credit card receivables and exposures to the recently underperforming oil and gas and commodities sectors. Asset quality reflects a benign credit environment in the group's main markets, but also the group's moderate risk appetite. Fitch does not expect an increase in Barclays' risk appetite, despite the new management team having reached a decision to maintain sizeable capital markets activities in the investment bank division. The bank has seen material senior management turnover in the past 18 months, but we judge that its strategy has been refined rather than changed. Execution risk, nonetheless, remains material. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that the BNC targets will be achieved in a capital-accretive way and in a sufficient quantity to allow the group to achieve its stated capital trajectory over the medium-term. This will be despite expected losses in this division and possibly large additional conduct and litigation charges. SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) Barclays Bank's and Barclays plc's SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors of the bank and the holding company cannot rely on extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that Barclays Bank becomes non-viable. In our opinion, the UK has implemented legislation and regulations to provide a framework that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses for resolving even large banking groups. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Barclays Bank and Barclays are all notched down from their respective VRs, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR for loss severity, reflecting below-average recoveries. Upper Tier 2 instruments are rated three notches below the VR, including one notch for loss severity and two notches for incremental non-performance risk, reflecting cumulative coupon deferral. High trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated four notches below the VR. The notes are notched down twice for loss severity, reflecting loss absorption if the bank breaches a 7% CRD IV transitional (FSA October 2012 statement) CET1 ratio. In addition, they are notched down twice for non-performance risk. Barclays' high-trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments and preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission are rated five notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity, reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted to equity or written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are notched down three times for very high non-performance risk, reflecting fully discretionary coupon omission. Other legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR, comprising two notches for higher-than-average loss severity, and two further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting partly discretionary coupon omission. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR Barclays' and Barclays Bank's IDRs, VRs and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to the group's progress in meeting performance and capital targets, as the ratings rely on our expectation that the release of RWAs will be sufficient to absorb non-core and misconduct costs. Failure to reduce exposure in a timely and controlled manner, leading to persistently weaker profitability and capital ratios, could put the ratings under pressure. The VRs and IDRs are also sensitive to a material change in the operating environment, for example due to a material economic and financial market fallout from a decision by the UK to leave the EU. Upside for Barclays Bank's VR is limited in the medium term unless the bank shows sustainable improvement in earnings that results in a materially stronger capacity to generate capital internally. The ratings would also come under pressure if the bank increases its risk appetite materially, particularly in the investment bank division, which we currently do not expect. Downward pressure could also arise if the bank's capital markets franchise is damaged to the extent that it affects the business model. The group's structure is evolving as Barclays will be required to establish an intermediate holding company in the US and create a ring-fenced bank in the UK. The creation of separately capitalised and ring-fenced legal entities within the group could result in rating differentiation between the legal entities over time. The VRs and IDRs of Barclays and Barclays Bank are equalised as, although the group has significant layers of subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments, Fitch does not consider them to be large enough to provide sufficient protection of senior creditors to warrant assigning a Long-Term IDR above the VR. Barclays Bank's IDR could be upgraded one notch above the VR if quantum of debt issued by the holding company and Barclays Bank's own external junior debt are sufficient and structurally subordinated to provide greater protection to other senior creditors of Barclays Bank. External senior debt issued by the holding company is currently down-streamed as senior debt to Barclays Bank and ranks pari passu with Barclays Bank's external senior debt. Together with the creation of separately capitalised subsidiaries, over time further expected debt issuance by Barclays could change the relative position of creditors of different group entities, which would be reflected in different entity ratings, including the holding company's VR, IDR and debt ratings. Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below Barclays Bank's ratings if double leverage at Barclays increases above 120% or if the role of the holding company changes, both of which we do not expect. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of Barclays Bank's SR and upward revision of its SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks, which we do not expect. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VRs of Barclays Bank and Barclays. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. The rating actions are as follows: Barclays Bank Plc Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A'/ 'F1' Commercial paper and certificates of deposits: affirmed at 'F1' Market-linked senior securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Government-guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA+' Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-' Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+' Preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission: affirmed at 'BB+' Other hybrid Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-' Tier 2 contingent capital notes (US06740L8C27): affirmed at 'BBB-' Barclays plc Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior debt including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'A-' Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+' Barclays US CCP Funding LLC US repo notes programme: affirmed at 'F1' 