(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays
plc's and Barclays
Bank plc's Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'A'/'F1' and
Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'a'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUB), which
comprises 12 large and
globally active banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Barclays' (the holding company) and Barclays Bank's (the
operating company)
ratings are analysed on a consolidated basis as their VRs are
driven
substantially by the same factors, with no significant
difference in the
likelihood of failure between the two entities, in our view. The
VRs of the two
entities are at the same level, and in both cases, the VRs drive
the IDRs.
The IDRs of the two entities are equalised because of the lack
of holding
company double leverage and as yet insufficient junior debt
buffer to protect
the operating company's senior debt. Because senior debt
down-streamed from the
holding company to Barclays Bank ranks pari-passu with Barclays
Banks' external
senior creditors, it does not afford any protection to Barclays
Bank's external
senior creditors, in our view.
Our assessment of the VRs places high importance on Barclays'
company profile,
which benefits from a diversified business model and sound
franchises in
domestic retail, credit card and corporate banking. Its capital
markets
activities, which we regard as more volatile, have been scaled
back, but remain
sizeable, effectively limiting the VR's upside.
Barclays is likely to continue to face execution risk in the
disposal of
businesses identified as non-core while maintaining strong
business flows in its
core investment and corporate bank. At the same time, the group
has to implement
a number of regulatory structural changes, which could be costly
and lead to
business disruption until 2019. These challenges, in our view,
also act as a
constraint on the group's VR.
The group's capital trajectory and funding and liquidity profile
are solid, in
our view. We expect that Barclays will continue to strengthen
its capitalisation
further from its end-1Q16 11.3% common equity tier 1 (CET1)
ratio and maintain a
buffer of between 100bp and 150bp above the regulatory minimum,
which currently
suggests an end-state CET1 ratio of 12.7%-13.2%. The group
improved its
regulatory leverage ratio to 4.3% at end-1Q16, which is broadly
in line with its
European peers, from 3.7% at end-2014.
Capital build-up is likely to be met primarily through efficient
use of
risk-weighted assets (RWAs), particularly as a result of reduced
RWAs in the
non-core unit (Barclays Non Core or BNC) and the sale of
Barclays Africa Group
Limited (BAGL) to a stake of below 20%. Internal capital
generation will also be
helped by the announced temporary reduction of dividend
payments.
Profitability is weak, in our view. The low profitability on a
statutory basis
is caused by satisfactory core performance being offset by
losses at BNC and
high restructuring and litigation costs. Core businesses have
suffered from
weakened revenue generation since Barclays started shrinking its
capital markets
activities and exiting businesses but also due to limited growth
in domestic
retail banking.
The credit card business, on the other hand, has seen material
revenue growth,
particularly in the US, where the group is targeting higher
market shares.
Barclays is focussing on improving cost efficiency but targets
have recently
been revised downward to incorporate the costs of structural
reform in the UK
and US. Barclays' long-term cost-income ratio target, which is
now set at below
60% (mid 50's previously), remains ambitious, given that the
ratio has exceeded
75% for the last three years.
We expect restructuring and business disposal-related charges to
remain high, as
Barclays progresses with its plan to run-down BNC in an
accelerated manner,
towards the stated target of GBP20bn of RWAs by 2017. Large
litigation costs
resulted in a full-year loss for 2015 (after adjusting for
preference share and
AT1 distributions), and we expect further charges during 2016,
as the group
works through its legacy cases.
Asset quality has been improving and is now in line with
better-performing UK
peers, despite Barclays having a higher proportion of
higher-risk credit card
receivables and exposures to the recently underperforming oil
and gas and
commodities sectors. Asset quality reflects a benign credit
environment in the
group's main markets, but also the group's moderate risk
appetite. Fitch does
not expect an increase in Barclays' risk appetite, despite the
new management
team having reached a decision to maintain sizeable capital
markets activities
in the investment bank division.
The bank has seen material senior management turnover in the
past 18 months, but
we judge that its strategy has been refined rather than changed.
Execution risk,
nonetheless, remains material.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that the BNC
targets will be
achieved in a capital-accretive way and in a sufficient quantity
to allow the
group to achieve its stated capital trajectory over the
medium-term. This will
be despite expected losses in this division and possibly large
additional
conduct and litigation charges.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Barclays Bank's and Barclays plc's SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's
view that senior
creditors of the bank and the holding company cannot rely on
extraordinary
support from the sovereign in the event that Barclays Bank
becomes non-viable.
In our opinion, the UK has implemented legislation and
regulations to provide a
framework that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in losses for
resolving even large banking groups.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Barclays
Bank and Barclays
are all notched down from their respective VRs, in accordance
with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries. Upper Tier 2
instruments are
rated three notches below the VR, including one notch for loss
severity and two
notches for incremental non-performance risk, reflecting
cumulative coupon
deferral.
High trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated four
notches below the
VR. The notes are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting loss
absorption if the bank breaches a 7% CRD IV transitional (FSA
October 2012
statement) CET1 ratio. In addition, they are notched down twice
for
non-performance risk.
Barclays' high-trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments and
preference
shares with no constraints on coupon omission are rated five
notches below the
VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries as the instruments can be converted to equity or
written down well
ahead of resolution. In addition, they are notched down three
times for very
high non-performance risk, reflecting fully discretionary coupon
omission.
Other legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the
VR, comprising
two notches for higher-than-average loss severity, and two
further notches for
non-performance risk, reflecting partly discretionary coupon
omission.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
Barclays' and Barclays Bank's IDRs, VRs and senior debt ratings
are primarily
sensitive to the group's progress in meeting performance and
capital targets, as
the ratings rely on our expectation that the release of RWAs
will be sufficient
to absorb non-core and misconduct costs. Failure to reduce
exposure in a timely
and controlled manner, leading to persistently weaker
profitability and capital
ratios, could put the ratings under pressure.
The VRs and IDRs are also sensitive to a material change in the
operating
environment, for example due to a material economic and
financial market fallout
from a decision by the UK to leave the EU.
Upside for Barclays Bank's VR is limited in the medium term
unless the bank
shows sustainable improvement in earnings that results in a
materially stronger
capacity to generate capital internally.
The ratings would also come under pressure if the bank increases
its risk
appetite materially, particularly in the investment bank
division, which we
currently do not expect. Downward pressure could also arise if
the bank's
capital markets franchise is damaged to the extent that it
affects the business
model.
The group's structure is evolving as Barclays will be required
to establish an
intermediate holding company in the US and create a ring-fenced
bank in the UK.
The creation of separately capitalised and ring-fenced legal
entities within the
group could result in rating differentiation between the legal
entities over
time.
The VRs and IDRs of Barclays and Barclays Bank are equalised as,
although the
group has significant layers of subordinated debt and hybrid
capital
instruments, Fitch does not consider them to be large enough to
provide
sufficient protection of senior creditors to warrant assigning a
Long-Term IDR
above the VR.
Barclays Bank's IDR could be upgraded one notch above the VR if
quantum of debt
issued by the holding company and Barclays Bank's own external
junior debt are
sufficient and structurally subordinated to provide greater
protection to other
senior creditors of Barclays Bank. External senior debt issued
by the holding
company is currently down-streamed as senior debt to Barclays
Bank and ranks
pari passu with Barclays Bank's external senior debt.
Together with the creation of separately capitalised
subsidiaries, over time
further expected debt issuance by Barclays could change the
relative position of
creditors of different group entities, which would be reflected
in different
entity ratings, including the holding company's VR, IDR and debt
ratings. Fitch
could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below Barclays
Bank's ratings if
double leverage at Barclays increases above 120% or if the role
of the holding
company changes, both of which we do not expect.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of Barclays Bank's SR and upward revision of its SRF
would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support its
banks, which we do not expect.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to
changes in the VRs of Barclays Bank and Barclays. The
securities' ratings are
also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise
if Fitch changes
its assessment of the probability of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in the respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a
change in capital
management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory
buffer
requirements, for example.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barclays Bank Plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at
'A'/ 'F1'
Commercial paper and certificates of deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
Market-linked senior securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Government-guaranteed senior long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA+'
Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preference shares with no constraints on coupon omission:
affirmed at 'BB+'
Other hybrid Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Tier 2 contingent capital notes (US06740L8C27): affirmed at
'BBB-'
Barclays plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'A-'
Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at
'BB+'
Barclays US CCP Funding LLC
US repo notes programme: affirmed at 'F1'
