(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas's (BNPP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The bank's debt ratings have also been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings have been affirmed in conjunction with Fitch's periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings reflect the well-balanced and diversified franchise of BNPP, including a strong footprint in selected European retail markets, sizeable consumer finance, wealth management and insurance operations. This business model has allowed the bank to generate resilient earnings across the cycle. BNPP's leading position in European bond markets also benefits the bank's corporate and institutional (CIB) banking activities, where profitability is inherently more volatile. Recent results demonstrated the benefits of a universal banking model, as personal finance and international retail delivered sound pre-tax income growth in 1Q16, partly offsetting sluggish revenue generation in the group's home retail markets and cyclically weak results in the global markets business, which houses the group's sales and trading operations. The ratings further factor in our view that BNPP's asset quality remains weaker than global trading and universal bank peers', despite improvements over the last few years. At end-2015, impaired loans stood at 5.9% of gross loans (42bp lower yoy), higher than its purely domestic peers. In line with domestic peers, BNPP generally does not write off loans in its home markets (predominantly France, but also Italy) until they are fully resolved, which partly explains the high gross impaired loan ratio. Although coverage of impaired loans compares favourably with peers (64% at end-2015), Fitch estimates that unreserved impaired loans represented about 21% of Fitch Core Capital at end-2015, which exposes the bank to changes in collateral values for a protracted period of time. BNPP's Italian subsidiary, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL: A-/Stable/bb+), continues to be a drag on asset quality, as Italy accounted for 43% of the group's EUR46bn gross defaulted exposures at end-2015. We expect the reduction in the stock of impaired loans to be gradual, as it will partly depend on a notable improvement in Italy's real estate market. BNPP's risk appetite is in line with GTUB peers', as demonstrated by a successful track record of managing higher-risk exposures, including in emerging markets, without incurring material losses. The bank is present in Turkey, Brazil and Russia, and we expect it to continue to closely monitor and, where necessary, adjust its exposures. BNPP exited reserve-based lending to the oil sector in 2012, and exposure to the oil and gas industry should not result in material incremental provisions. Loan impairment charges fell in 1Q16, predominantly in Italian retail and personal finance, and a continued decline will be important in underpinning profitability given our expectation of challenging revenue prospects for French retail banking and rising regulatory and compliance costs. International financial services, which include consumer finance, non-domestic retail markets, insurance and wealth and asset management, should continue to make material contributions to group results. In 2015, the bank's operating profit amounted to 1.61% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs), which compares favourably with GTUB peers'. BNPP's targeted EUR3.3bn in cost savings by end-2016, of which around 88% had been achieved by end-1Q16, should improve operating leverage. Cost discipline will be particularly important for CIB, where the bank plans to reduce operating expenses by 12% by end-2019, to reduce the impact of revenue swings. We view the bank's capitalisation as adequate, as BNPP's sound internal capital generation mitigates capital ratios that are at the lower end of GTUB peers. At end-1Q16, BNPP's fully-applied Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 11.0%, and its Basel III leverage ratio was 4.0%. The planned disposal of First Hawaiian Bank in 2016 should raise the CET1 ratio by up to 40bp, according to BNPP. As a result, we expect the bank to deliver on its plan to achieve a fully-applied 12% CET1 ratio ahead of the end-2018 target. Based on the 2015 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, BNPP will be required to meet an 11.5% CET1 ratio by end-2019, suggesting a small 50bp management buffer above this requirement. We expect the bank's diversified earnings base to continue to provide the bank with flexibility to maintain this buffer. BNPP's Short-Term IDR is at the lower of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to an 'A+' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects our view that BNPP's liquidity profile is sound, but not exceptionally strong. The Stable Outlook on BNPP's Long-Term IDR reflects our expectation that the bank will preserve its ability to generate sufficient capital internally to meet its capitalisation targets, based on continued resilient performance of its diversified businesses, while gradually improving its asset quality metrics. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect our view that senior creditors can no longer rely on extraordinary support from the French sovereign in the event that the group becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) provide a framework for resolving banks that would likely require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of the sovereign providing support. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by BNPP are all notched down from the bank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR for loss severity, reflecting below-average recoveries. Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four notches below the VR, comprising two notches for high loss severity relative to average recoveries, and two further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting partly discretionary coupon omission. Basel III compliant additional Tier 1 instruments are rated five notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity, reflecting poor recoveries. In addition, they are notched down three times for very high incremental non-performance risk, reflecting fully discretionary coupon payments. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The Long-and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating of BNPP's BNP Paribas Securities Services are based on institutional support from BNPP. Its IDRs are equalised with those of BNPP as the subsidiary has a key and integral role within the group and is closely integrated with its parent. BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC, and BNP Paribas Finance Inc, are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of BNPP whose debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPP based on Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of support from the parent if required. The IDRs of BNP Paribas Canada Branch are at the same level as those of BNPP as the branch is part of the same legal entity without any country risk restrictions. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Structural deterioration in BNPP's solid earnings capacity, which would impair internal capital generation and heighten the bank's vulnerability to external shocks, would put pressure on BNPP's VR and IDRs. The ratings also reflect our expectation that the stock of unreserved impaired loans will continue to decline. Consequently, failure to continue improving asset quality ratios would put pressure on the bank's ratings. Upside to the ratings is currently limited, given their high level in relation to peers' ratings, weak asset quality for its rating level and the inherent business model risks of running a large and complex banking group that partly relies on capital market revenues. BNPP's senior debt that will become preferred could be rated above the bank's Long-Term IDR once the bank has put in place a sufficiently large buffer of qualifying junior debt and non-preferred senior debt, the new debt class that is likely to be used by the French banks to meet TLAC requirements. Given the low volume of qualified junior debt issued by the bank to date, we expect that it will take the bank several years to build up a sufficiently big buffer. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of BNPP's Support Rating and upward revision to its Support Rating Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in the VR of BNPP. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of each instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in the expected treatment of liability classes in resolution. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The ratings of BNP Paribas Securities Services and BNP Paribas Canada Branch are sensitive to changes in BNPP's IDRs. BNP Paribas Securities Services' ratings would also be sensitive to changes in the subsidiary's role within the group. The debt ratings of BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV, BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC, and BNP Paribas Finance Inc are sensitive to the same factors that would drive a change in BNPP's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: BNPP Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor' Short-Term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Long-Term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated debt (lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'A' Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB+' Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'BBB' Additional Tier 1 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' BNP Paribas Securities Services: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance BV Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+' Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' BNP Paribas Finance Inc. Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' BNP Paribas US Medium-Term Notes Programme LLC Short-Term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Long-Term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' BNP Paribas Canada Branch Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Luis Garrido Analyst +44 20 3530 1631 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1 212 908 0771 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1006052 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.