(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Casino
Guichard-Perrachon's (Casino) (BBB-/Stable Outlook) recent
announcement that it
will be repaying EUR537m of 2023, 2025 and 2026 bonds further to
a tender offer
is an important first step in its bid to reduce debt and
leverage, particularly
at Casino holding company level.
This holding company debt prepayment comes after the disposal of
both Big C
Thailand and Vietnam for around EUR4bn in 1Q16. In our view this
is the start of
a significant debt repayment programme to reduce Casino's
proportionally
consolidated net leverage to levels more commensurate with a
'BBB-' IDR, ie
around 4.0x by end-2017. Importantly it should also allow close
convergence in
leverage ratios between the proportionally consolidated group
and parent company
levels, signalling a rebalancing of debt and cash within the
group structure.
Further to this bond repayment, we estimate that between EUR2bn
and EUR2.5bn
could be allocated to debt repayment, mainly at Casino holding
company level.
Fitch understands from management that while the debt repayment
programme is now
underway it could take time and be spread over 2016 and early
2017, as Casino
will want to optimise its strategy and ensure that it obtains
the best terms
under any tender and reduce early termination penalties. The
programme will also
have to take into account the maturity profile of existing debt
and underlying
bond values.
Fitch has also noted that Casino is re-organising its C-Nova
operations, as part
of a decision to simplify the group's structure, bring online
and store-based
operations together and improve transparency. This could in time
allow
subsidiaries to be sold including an online operation and
potentially reduce
dividend leakage from minority-held subsidiaries. Casino's
exercise of its call
option on Monoprix's mandatory convertible bonds also signals
management's
willingness to reduce the complexity of the company's capital
structure.
Apart from debt repayments, the operating performance of
Casino's core French
business is also a key component of the rating. The company has
advised that its
French operations should deliver at least EUR900m in EBITDA in
2016, which we
believe is achievable considering the improving French consumer
environment. We
will be reviewing progress towards this target during the year.
Despite the actions taken to date, there remain some downside
risks to the
current ratings. Contraction of both French and group's
like-for-like revenue
growth and EBITDA, together with a lack of debt repayment
leading to
FFO-adjusted net leverage and FFO fixed charge cover (both on a
proportionally-consolidated basis) staying above 4.0x and below
2.0x
respectively, would put negative pressure on the ratings.
