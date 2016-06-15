(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Casino Guichard-Perrachon's (Casino) (BBB-/Stable Outlook) recent announcement that it will be repaying EUR537m of 2023, 2025 and 2026 bonds further to a tender offer is an important first step in its bid to reduce debt and leverage, particularly at Casino holding company level. This holding company debt prepayment comes after the disposal of both Big C Thailand and Vietnam for around EUR4bn in 1Q16. In our view this is the start of a significant debt repayment programme to reduce Casino's proportionally consolidated net leverage to levels more commensurate with a 'BBB-' IDR, ie around 4.0x by end-2017. Importantly it should also allow close convergence in leverage ratios between the proportionally consolidated group and parent company levels, signalling a rebalancing of debt and cash within the group structure. Further to this bond repayment, we estimate that between EUR2bn and EUR2.5bn could be allocated to debt repayment, mainly at Casino holding company level. Fitch understands from management that while the debt repayment programme is now underway it could take time and be spread over 2016 and early 2017, as Casino will want to optimise its strategy and ensure that it obtains the best terms under any tender and reduce early termination penalties. The programme will also have to take into account the maturity profile of existing debt and underlying bond values. Fitch has also noted that Casino is re-organising its C-Nova operations, as part of a decision to simplify the group's structure, bring online and store-based operations together and improve transparency. This could in time allow subsidiaries to be sold including an online operation and potentially reduce dividend leakage from minority-held subsidiaries. Casino's exercise of its call option on Monoprix's mandatory convertible bonds also signals management's willingness to reduce the complexity of the company's capital structure. Apart from debt repayments, the operating performance of Casino's core French business is also a key component of the rating. The company has advised that its French operations should deliver at least EUR900m in EBITDA in 2016, which we believe is achievable considering the improving French consumer environment. We will be reviewing progress towards this target during the year. Despite the actions taken to date, there remain some downside risks to the current ratings. Contraction of both French and group's like-for-like revenue growth and EBITDA, together with a lack of debt repayment leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage and FFO fixed charge cover (both on a proportionally-consolidated basis) staying above 4.0x and below 2.0x respectively, would put negative pressure on the ratings. Contact: Jean-Pierre Husband Director +44 20 3530 1155 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anne Porte Director +33 1 44 2991 36 Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.