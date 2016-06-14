(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Bank
AG's (DB)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at
'A-', Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a-', and Short-Term IDR 'F1'. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR
is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review
of the Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB), which comprises
12 large and
globally active banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
DB's ratings reflect our view that the bank will stay on track
with the targets
set out in the 2020 strategy, but the implementation will be
costly, and could
erode capital at a time when the bank needs to strengthen its
capital base.
Given DB's weaker earnings and capitalisation than more highly
rated peers, DB
will be more vulnerable to adverse business conditions during
2016 and into
2017, in our view.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that DB's reported
earnings and
capitalisation will improve from 2017 onwards, albeit from a low
level.
The 2020 strategy targets include plans to improve the leverage
ratio to above
4.5%, the common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio to above 12.5% by
end-2018, and to
reduce DB's stubbornly high cost/income ratio to below 70%,
which should
eventually improve the bank's creditworthiness. The response to
the challenging
operating environment is sensible, although somewhat late in our
view.
As the bulk of restructuring expenses is front-loaded, we expect
DB's earnings
to be weaker than those of its peers in 2016. DB's management
has indicated that
the full year's net income could turn out negative, depending on
the timing and
amount of litigation and misconduct charges and the outcome of
negotiations with
trade unions over staff cuts, which the bank is in the process
of resolving. A
quicker decision on staff cuts could weaken 2016 earnings, but
would allow the
bank to achieve cost savings thereafter.
Improvements in profitability from 2017 onwards rely to a large
extent on the
bank being able to defend and improve revenues in its core
businesses,
highlighting a high vulnerability to adverse business
conditions. Additional
challenges to profitability can arise from higher-than-expected
litigation
costs, upfront restructuring expenses and costs relating to
streamlining the
processes and IT infrastructure.
DB's 10.7% end-March 2016 fully-loaded CET1 is at the lower end
of the GTUB peer
group, after having declined for two consecutive quarters, due
to capital
erosion and risk-weighted asset (RWA) inflation, primarily
through the
operational risk component. We expect regulatory capital ratios
to recover
modestly during 2016, most notably due to the sale of Hua Xia
bank and
accelerated efforts to reduce RWAs.
Deutsche Bank is highly reliant on running down its non-core
unit, progressing
with business sales and further optimising RWAs and leverage
exposure to remain
on track to achieving its capital targets. The bank is foregoing
dividend
payments for two years to balance the front-loading of
restructuring charges and
discounts on asset sales.
DB's sound risk controls underpin the ratings, particularly as
the bank has
sizeable exposures to credit and market risk. The bank's
exposure to non-core
assets remains a notable risk, but should continue to decline as
the bank
progresses with the planned accelerated reduction of the
non-core unit to under
EUR10bn RWAs by end-2016.
DB's diversified franchise has so far remained resilient to
adverse news about
litigation and business exits, but the continued focus on
restructuring creates
some vulnerability to franchise erosion in DB's core businesses,
in our view.
After the planned Deutsche Postbank (BBB+/RWE) spin-off, which
is set to occur
before 2018, DB will combine an entrenched franchise in domestic
and European
corporate banking with a leading global securities presence,
particularly in
global fixed income, and an improving global wealth and asset
management
franchise. DB's remaining retail banking franchise in Germany
and Europe will
focus on affluent customers.
The affirmation of DB's Short-Term IDR and Short-term debt
rating at 'F1', the
higher of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to an 'A-' Long-Term
IDR on our
rating scale, reflects our view that DB's liquidity profile is
strong for the
bank's Long-Term IDR range. DB's liquidity reserves are ample
and the bank's
funding profile is well-diversified by geography, product and
customer base.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by DB and its
subsidiaries are
all notched down from DB's VR in accordance with our assessment
of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
reflecting
higher-than-average loss severity (2 notches), as well as high
risk of
non-performance (an additional 2 notches) given partly
discretionary coupon
omission.
High and low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are
rated five
notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss
severity,
reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
notched down three
times for high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary coupon
omission.
Distributable items referenced for these securities are
calculated under German
GAAP for the parent bank and disclosed annually. DB paid its
coupons on AT1
securities in April 2016 and we understand from the bank that
its coupon
distribution capacity in 2017 benefits from EUR1.9bn remaining
German GAAP
reserves and a EUR1.6m pro-forma positive effect from the sale
of Hua Xia Bank.
In addition, we believe that breaching minimum capital
requirements set by the
ECB as part of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process
(SREP) will likely
result in coupon omission. At 31 March 2016, the bank had a
128bps buffer above
its minimum 10.75% CET1 requirement, consisting of 10.25% SREP
and a 0.5% G-SIB
buffer component.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and debt ratings of DB's rated subsidiaries in the US
and Australia are
equalised with DB's to reflect their core role within the
group's operations,
especially DB's trading and investment banking activities, and
their high
integration with the parent bank or their role as issuing
vehicles.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
DB's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'No Floor'
reflect our view that senior creditors can no longer rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that DB
becomes
non-viable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
The Stable Outlook on DB's Long-Term IDR reflect our expectation
that underlying
earnings will remain resilient and that the bank's risk-weighted
capitalisation
and leverage ratios will improve during 2016, despite a possible
net loss for
the year.
DB's ratings would come under pressure if the bank fails to
improve its CET1 and
leverage ratio during 2016 and provide evidence of progress on
its restructuring
plan, including preparing Postbank for sale or IPO by 2017. At
the same time,
should DB's planned deleveraging significantly weaken the bank's
revenue base or
franchise, this would be negative for the ratings.
DB's planned revenue improvements rely, to some degree, on
moderately improving
macroeconomic conditions, notably gradually increasing interest
rates and
resilient costumer activity in DB's securities businesses.
Should macroeconomic
headwinds lead to significant downward adjustments of expected
revenues, or
misconduct fines or settlement costs whose incremental costs
significantly dent
earnings, DB's ratings could be downgraded.
An upgrade of DB's VR is unlikely in the near term given the
significant
execution risks ahead.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to DB's SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in our view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in DB's VR. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to
a change in
their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the
respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital
management in the
group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements,
for example.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
DB subsidiaries' ratings are sensitive to DB's IDR and to a
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of DB to provide
timely support to
the entities.
The rating actions are as follows:
Deutsche Bank AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-(emr)'/'F1(emr)'
Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB+(emr)'
Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB'
Deutsche Bank Securities
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'F1'
Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Deutsche Bank Australia Ltd.
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
Deutsche Bank Financial LLC
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust II: affirmed at 'BB+'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust III: affirmed at 'BB+'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV: affirmed at 'BB+'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V: affirmed at 'BB+'
