(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the outcome of the TV rights auction for Germany's Bundesliga underlines the ongoing cost pressures that Sky plc (Sky) faces in each of its core TV markets, with the level of cost escalation emphasising the critical nature of what is arguably the single most important piece of content in any market - the country's domestic premier league football - to Sky's business model. Fitch recognises the strength, quality and breadth of Sky's business - in the UK and Ireland the company effectively created the pay-TV market, supported by an effective multi-play telecoms strategy. The value of its entrenched, premium paying and loyal customer base is evident in the company's consistently strong operating metrics and solid revenue growth. The consistency of performance and the way the business has developed in the UK and Ireland indicates Sky's ability to effectively develop its TV business in Germany and offset the cost pressures of the new Bundesliga deal. Based on Sky's public statements cost inflation relating to the Bundesliga rights will rise 32% in financial year ending June 2018; ramping up thereafter; over a four-year term the new Bundesliga deal represents an average per season increase of 80%. In context, the new English Premiership (EPL) contract, which starts in the 2017/18 season, cost inflation was 83%. The Bundesliga deal is evidence of football leagues' ability to replicate the success of auctions across the continent, with a global market for players and the importance of broadcast rights to the country's premier sports driving this cycle. Changing media ownership and the entrance of new and well- funded competitors to entrenched content owners is adding further pressures. BT's entrance to the UK's pay-TV market in 2012, led by its EPL rights, has changed the landscape in the UK dramatically and unlike other/previous incumbent forays into football rights ownership, is unlikely to reverse. For Sky the next major auction will be the renewal of Series A in Italy, with the current deal agreed in 2014 expiring in 2018 and the next auction likely in 2017. Inflation in the packages sold in 2014 was reportedly around 14%, with rights split between Sky Italia and Mediaset. With both platforms effectively under new ownership - Mediaset Premium being acquired by Vivendi - and given the experience in other auctions, Fitch expects pressure to build in the next auction. Vivendi, which is now Telecom Italia's leading shareholder with significant board representation, has expressed its pan-European content ambitions. The incumbent is rolling out fibre, pushing its IPTV product and providing distribution for both pay-TV operators, changes which add complexity and further potential pressure to future auctions. Fitch's Sky rating case is highly sensitive to growth and margin assumptions. An ability to maintain current levels of growth in the core UK / Irish operations, to deliver solid growth in Germany and to stabilise and grow in Italy, should underpin cash flow and deleveraging. In Fitch's view management execution has been strong. The Bundesliga auction highlights the operational and business risk in its business model; a risk that is less pronounced across its media and communications peer group.