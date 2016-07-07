(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects mortgage allocations for life insurers to increase further given good relative value, strong originations, and strong medium-term performance despite a decline in mortgage underwriting, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. Investment in mortgages grew 7.7% in 2015 to $360 billion for life insurers in Fitch's universe, an increase over the prior-year growth rate of 5.8%. "Loan selectivity and credit discipline may start to differentiate investors further down the road, as U.S. life insurers have increased their allocations to mortgages despite an increase in originations of riskier loans and property types." said Nelson Ma, Director, Fitch Ratings. Almost 80% of U.S. life insurance companies experienced some degree of growth in their mortgage portfolios. Mortgage allocations increased to 12.4% of invested assets for life insurers in the Fitch universe from 11.6% the prior year. Over 2015, there was an increase in the number of large insurers with above-average mortgage allocations as well as a few relatively newer entrants in the mortgage loan space with large year-over-year increases. Increased competition for yield among investors in the low rate environment has resulted in declines in mortgage loan underwriting as evidenced by higher originations in riskier property types such as mezzanine and construction loans, an increase in riskier interest-only loans and higher loan-to-values (LTVs) in commercial mortgage-backed securities, and in discussions with senior management of life insurers. Mortgages continued their run of strong performance driven by low credit impairments. Mortgage portfolio yields declined to 5.1% for 2015 from 5.3% for 2014 following the general direction of low interest rates for new money investments, but remained attractive relative to investment-grade bonds. Competition has been growing for mortgages due to the increasing pool of life insurers in this asset class that are willing to trade liquidity for yield. Overall credit quality of the mortgage portfolios as measured by the NAIC rating methodology remained high at year-end 2015, as 62% of mortgages were rated 'CM1' with strong credit metrics and 31% were rated 'CM2' with adequate metrics. Under the NAIC methodology, individual mortgage ratings are based on debt coverage ratios (DCRs), LTV, and property type metrics. Contrary to the increase in mortgage loan investments by life insurers, net investment in commercial mortgage-backed securities decreased 5% at year-end 2015 to $111.8 billion, or 3.8% of cash and invested assets. Overall CMBS loan delinquencies declined precipitously to 2.9% at the end of first-quarter 2016, with improvement across all property types. Fitch's concerns about more aggressive underwriting, higher leverage and weaker loan structures persist. Refinance activity is anticipated to increase over the next few years as a significant amount of maturing loans come due from 2016 to 2017. The report 'U.S. Life Insurers Mortgage Update' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports', or by clicking on the link. Contact: Primary Analyst Nelson Ma, CFA Director +1-212-908-0273 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Douglas Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com U.S. Life Insurers' Mortgage Update (Underwriting Standards Decline as Originations, Performance Remain Strong) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.