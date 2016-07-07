(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects mortgage
allocations for life
insurers to increase further given good relative value, strong
originations, and
strong medium-term performance despite a decline in mortgage
underwriting,
according to a new report from Fitch Ratings.
Investment in mortgages grew 7.7% in 2015 to $360 billion for
life insurers in
Fitch's universe, an increase over the prior-year growth rate of
5.8%. "Loan
selectivity and credit discipline may start to differentiate
investors further
down the road, as U.S. life insurers have increased their
allocations to
mortgages despite an increase in originations of riskier loans
and property
types." said Nelson Ma, Director, Fitch Ratings. Almost 80% of
U.S. life
insurance companies experienced some degree of growth in their
mortgage
portfolios.
Mortgage allocations increased to 12.4% of invested assets for
life insurers in
the Fitch universe from 11.6% the prior year. Over 2015, there
was an increase
in the number of large insurers with above-average mortgage
allocations as well
as a few relatively newer entrants in the mortgage loan space
with large
year-over-year increases.
Increased competition for yield among investors in the low rate
environment has
resulted in declines in mortgage loan underwriting as evidenced
by higher
originations in riskier property types such as mezzanine and
construction loans,
an increase in riskier interest-only loans and higher
loan-to-values (LTVs) in
commercial mortgage-backed securities, and in discussions with
senior management
of life insurers.
Mortgages continued their run of strong performance driven by
low credit
impairments. Mortgage portfolio yields declined to 5.1% for 2015
from 5.3% for
2014 following the general direction of low interest rates for
new money
investments, but remained attractive relative to
investment-grade bonds.
Competition has been growing for mortgages due to the increasing
pool of life
insurers in this asset class that are willing to trade liquidity
for yield.
Overall credit quality of the mortgage portfolios as measured by
the NAIC rating
methodology remained high at year-end 2015, as 62% of mortgages
were rated 'CM1'
with strong credit metrics and 31% were rated 'CM2' with
adequate metrics. Under
the NAIC methodology, individual mortgage ratings are based on
debt coverage
ratios (DCRs), LTV, and property type metrics.
Contrary to the increase in mortgage loan investments by life
insurers, net
investment in commercial mortgage-backed securities decreased 5%
at year-end
2015 to $111.8 billion, or 3.8% of cash and invested assets.
Overall CMBS loan
delinquencies declined precipitously to 2.9% at the end of
first-quarter 2016,
with improvement across all property types. Fitch's concerns
about more
aggressive underwriting, higher leverage and weaker loan
structures persist.
Refinance activity is anticipated to increase over the next few
years as a
significant amount of maturing loans come due from 2016 to 2017.
The report 'U.S. Life Insurers Mortgage Update' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports',
or by clicking
on the link.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
U.S. Life Insurers' Mortgage Update (Underwriting Standards
Decline as
Originations, Performance Remain Strong)
here
