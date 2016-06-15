(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro's Long-Term National rating to 'BB-(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'. The agency has also downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B+'. The ratings were removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Stable Outlook. See the full list of ratings at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade to 'B-' from 'B+' reflects a fast-deteriorating liquidity position that may lead to further delays in debt services in 2016 and 2017. In Fitch's opinion, State of Rio de Janeiro (ERio) is no longer able to present operating margins compatible with historical values, as pension payment should consume an increasing portion of the state's revenues at least in the following 10 years. The state has been resorting to nonrecurring revenues to cover for operating expenditures. As a response to the downward trend in operating revenues, ERio has launched a refinance agreement program and intensified collection efforts with positive results in 2015. The state is counting on non-recurring revenues to meet the rising pension payments in 2016. Among the non-recurring revenue sources, Fitch highlights the issuance of debentures linked to the flow of taxes in arrears and bus concessions, which may not be sufficient to cover for the relevant financial shortfall in the pension scheme expected for 2016. In a growing trend, ERio's personnel expenditures could consume 58% of the state's operating revenues in 2018 from the already high 52% of operating revenues in 2015. ERio projects personnel expenditures will grow to an annual average of 12% over the next three years, which is lower than the 5% posted in 2015, reflecting political pressures to update salaries. ERio must allocate BRL12 billion to fund one of its pension fund (FF-Fundo Financeiro) in 2016. In 2015, the entity that manages the state's pension system (Rioprevidencia) received some BRL6.6 billion from the use of judicial deposits held by the state. In 2014, Rioprevidencia issued the equivalent of USD3.1 billion in oil royalties instruments. Fitch considers these obligations as net indirect debt. Given the high demand for investments in urban mobility and infrastructure associated with the World Cup and the Olympic Games to be held this year, ERio has entered into significant credit agreements. The state expects to raise BRL4.4 billion until 2018. ERio's debt burden increased 42.8% in 2015, reaching BRL36.7 billion, in long-term agreements. Fitch notes that only 1.4% of that amount is not guaranteed by the Federal Government. RATING SENSITIVITIES Guaranteed Debt: Fitch does not expect to rate ERio below 'B-', since virtually all debt is guaranteed by the Federal Government. The small unsecured debt is against Federal institutions entities and could be renegotiated under more favourable conditions. Reforms to Provide Sustainability: Though unlikely in the short term, should Erio and/or the Federal Government pass measures to provide long-term sustainability to the state's pension scheme and debt with the Federal Government, an upgrade would be warranted. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to these assumptions: --We assume a high level of sovereign support for ERio given that the state's most relevant creditor is the Federal Government; --Fitch assumes that any political transition to a new government during the impeachment process will be smooth and peaceful but with some delays in progress on the government's legislative agenda, especially the ones affecting subnationals such as federal debt changes in terms and conditions. Located in the southeast region of Brazil, Rio de Janeiro posted an estimated gross domestic product of BRL567 billion, ranking as the 2nd largest state in Brazil, close to the ranking of the largest consumer market, the State of Sao Paulo. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: State of Rio de Janeiro: -- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+'; Stable Outlook -- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; -- Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+'; Stable Outlook -- Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; -- Long-term National downgraded to 'BB-(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'; Stable Outlook -- Short-term National rating downgraded to 'B(bra)' from 'F1(bra)'. Contact: Paulo Fugulin Director +55 11 4504-2206 Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda. 