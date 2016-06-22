(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 22 (Fitch) During 2015, Mexican commercial
banks' agribusiness
financing grew 22.1% year over year. Fitch Ratings notes,
however, that even
though this is the highest rate in the last six years, the
number of creditors
has remained relatively stable. The reason is that some
institutions have
focused on clients with more borrowing capacity within the
sector.
While the stable number of customers served contrasts with
financial reform's
aim to include more of the population in the banking system,
there are other
non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) involved in this segment
such as Credit
Unions, Sofipos, Sofomes and Cajas Populares, which generally
offer their
services to smaller clients on the primary sector, broadening
the borrower
financing base.
Despite the inherent risk of high borrower concentrations, Fitch
estimates that
the potential threat to the banks that make up most of the
primary sector
financing would be relatively mitigated, because on average,
agricultural loans
represented less than 5% of their business loan portfolios.
Fitch notes that the abnormally high loan growth recorded in
2015 coincides with
the only uptick in the agribusiness trade balance since 1997.
In Fitch's view, these events could explain why some of the
largest banks
providing financing to the primary sector have increased the
size of the
sector's loan portfolio during 2015 by up to 50%, while the
amount of the whole
banking system's portfolio in this segment almost doubled over
the last six
years. Both figures include loans for agriculture, forestry,
livestock and
fisheries.
Fitch notes that these credits are exposed to risks that are
beyond their
ability to control, such as phytosanitary or weather events,
particularly
freezing during autumn and winter, drought in the spring-summer
period, or
hurricane season covering both agricultural stages. However,
most segment
creditors receiving resources from FIRA or from other
development banks,
directly or indirectly, or through banks and NBFIs, have refined
their insurance
coverage against such non-financial risks.
Fitch estimates that within the primary sector, the banking
system has reported
(weighted by size of portfolio) nonperforming loans averaging
between 2.1% and
3.2% during the last six years.
In recent years, some NBFIs in the segment have tried to
increase their
institutionalization and access to funding by obtaining a bank
license. However,
regulatory and operational costs of this banking model are
important but the
foregoing opportunities are driving growth for these entities to
lending in the
primary sector to seek their growth targets.
For 2016, we believe there is still room to increase lending
within the
agribusiness sector, as it has consistently represented 8% of
the market value
of the entire chain. Therefore, it is likely to see portfolio
growth above 20%.
In addition, Fitch expects the nonperforming loans ratios to
remain relatively
stable.
