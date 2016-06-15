(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) for Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (Toys, or the Holdco), Toys 'R' Us - Delaware, Inc., Toys 'R' Us Property Co. II, LLC, and Toys 'R' Us Property Co. I, LLC, post the company's announcement of plans to refinance up to 83% of the $850 million of Holdco notes due in 2017 and 2018. Fitch does not view the proposed exchange as a distressed exchange given the higher coupon and credit enhancements via a series of internal corporate reorganization transactions that provide support to the new secured notes (up to $575 million) from international subsidiaries, despite the 2018 tendered notes receiving 90% of par. The 10.375% $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 7.375% $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2018, currently rated 'CC/RR6', have been placed on Rating Watch Negative, as any remaining stub could be notched down to 'C/RR6' given further subordination in the capital structure. Fitch would assign ratings to the new secured notes upon completion of the transaction on further information and debt documentation. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Refinancing Would Address HoldCo Notes Toys has announced an offer to exchange most of its 10.375% $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 7.375% $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2018. The notes will be financed with up to $525 million of 12% senior secured notes due 2021 and $150 million in cash, with $50 million of cash coming from an existing bondholder in exchange for $50 million of the new secured notes (for a total of up to $575 million of new notes). The 2017 notes will be exchanged at par and the 2018 notes will be exchanged at 90% of par. The company is targeting an exchange of up to $400 million of the $450 million notes due 2017, of which $250 million will be exchanged for new notes and $150 million will be paid down with cash ($100 million from Toys and $50 million through an existing bondholder purchasing new debt). Assuming $400 million of the 2017 notes is refinanced, Toys could exchange $306 million of 2018 notes for $275 million of new notes. If the transaction is completed as expected, the company would have $50 million of 2017 notes and $94 million of the 2018 remaining at the HoldCo level, which would be paid off with cash or further exchange offers. The new secured notes will be issued via a newly formed entity 'ExchangeCo' and will be primarily secured by a pledge of a specified percentage of stock in certain international subsidiaries. The stock of entities pledged to the GBP138 million European ABL due 2020 on a first-lien basis will be pledged to the new notes on a second-lien basis. While this exchange offer addresses the two HoldCo maturities and is viewed as a credit positive, Toys would still need to refinance the 8.5% $725 million senior secured notes due in 2017 that were issued by PropCo II. EBITDA Expected To Cross $800MM Given Recent Improvements EBITDA (Fitch calculated) improved to $753 million in 2015 from $597 million in 2014 and $517 million in 2013, given modestly positive comps of 0.9% and flat gross margin in 2015. In addition, the company has reduced SG&A by almost $350 million over the last two years. Fitch expects Toys could cross $800 million in EBITDA by 2017, assuming flat-to-modestly positive comps, relatively flat gross margin and some further reduction in SG&A expense. Fitch assumes Toys needs to invest further to improve its price perception and build out its omnichannel infrastructure. Toys' domestic (including Canada) e-commerce penetration at approximately 14% remains well below industry levels for various toy segments. Long-Term Headwinds An improved traditional toy market appears to have lifted holiday 2015 sales, with Toys reporting 2% consolidated same-store sales for November/December, the first positive same-store sales in more than five years. However, competitive intensity - including channel shifts to discount and e-commerce formats, secular issues given low birth rates in developed markets, and digitalization of gaming products - is still expected to pressure Toys' top line. We therefore expect same-store sales to remain flat to modestly negative over the longer term. Aggressive Investment Needed to Protect Market Share In Fitch's view Toys needs to invest aggressively in its omnichannel capabilities to help protect its market share given the rapid growth in online sales led by Amazon. Its current online penetration, at approximately 14% and 7% of domestic (including Canada) and rest of world revenue in 2015, respectively, lags the overall industry, especially in its core categories, such as Baby and Core Toys, where Fitch estimates online penetration is in the low- to mid-20% range domestically. The company is in the process of taking its e-commerce business back in-house in order to provide more focus and have better results. Even if online sales resume low- to mid-teens growth, thereby adding 100 bps-150 bps to overall same-store sales, it may not be adequate to offset negative same-store sales trends at the store level. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --Fitch assumes slightly flat to modestly positive comparable store sales (comps) over the next 24 months, based on flat domestic comps and modestly positive international comps. --EBITDA is expected to grow modestly over the next two years, potentially crossing $800 million in 2017, on flattish gross margins and SG&A reductions. --Free cash flow (FCF), which was breakeven in 2015, could improve to $100 million in 2016, absent any swings in working capital. --Leverage could improve from 7x in 2015 toward the low-6x range by 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Positive rating action could result if there is sustainable improvement in Toys' domestic same-store sales and online traffic - which indicates stable and/or improved market share - and meaningful cost restructuring. Toys would need to sustain EBITDA at a level where it can comfortably meet its obligations of interest expense, capex and taxes; fund any working capital swings; and manage refinancing of upcoming debt maturities on a timely basis. Negative: A negative rating action could result if comp trends in the U.S. and international businesses revert to mid-single-digit declines and/or gross margins decline meaningfully without any offset from cost reductions. This would indicate more severe market share losses and lead to tighter liquidity than Fitch's current expectation over the next 18-24 months. In addition, Toys' inability to extend or refinance upcoming maturities as contemplated would also be a rating concern. LIQUIDITY The company had liquidity of $1.6 billion comprising $680 million in cash and $884 million in availability under the $1.85 billion ABL as of Jan. 30, 2016. FCF, which was breakeven in 2015, could improve to $100 million in 2016, absent any swings in working capital. Excess availability under its domestic asset-backed loan (ABL) revolver during the peak working capital season in 2016 is expected to be comparable to the $780 million in 2015. ISSUE RATINGS BASED ON RECOVERY ANALYSIS For issuers with IDRs at 'B+' and below, Fitch performs a recovery analysis for each class of obligations. Issue ratings are derived from the IDR and the relevant Recovery Rating (RR) and notching based on expected recoveries in a distressed scenario for each of the company's debt issues and loans. Toys' debt is at three types of entities: operating companies (OpCo); property companies (PropCo); and HoldCo, with a structure summary as follows below: Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (HoldCo) (I) Toys 'R' Us-Delaware, Inc. (Toys-Delaware) is a subsidiary of HoldCo. (a) Toys 'R' Us Canada (Toys-Canada) is a subsidiary of Toys-Delaware. (b) Toys 'R' Us Property Co. II, LLC (PropCo II) is a subsidiary of Toys-Delaware. (II) Toys 'R' Us Property Co. I, LLC (PropCo I) is a subsidiary of HoldCo. OpCo Debt Fitch takes the higher of liquidation value or enterprise value (based on 5.0x-5.5x multiple applied to the stressed EBITDA) at the OpCo levels - Toys-Delaware and Toys-Canada. The 5.0x-5.5x is consistent with the low end of the 10-year valuation for the public retail space and Fitch's average distressed multiple across the retail portfolio. The stressed enterprise value (EV) is adjusted for 10% administrative claims. Toys-Canada Toys has a $1.85 billion ABL revolver with Toys-Delaware as the lead borrower, and this contains a $200 million subfacility in favor of Canadian borrowers. Any assets of the Canadian borrower and its subsidiaries secure only the Canadian liabilities (including the Canadian portion of the FILO term loan). The $200 million subfacility is more than adequately covered by the EV calculated based on stressed EBITDA at the Canadian subsidiary. Therefore, the fully recovered subfacility is reflected in the recovery of the consolidated $1.85 billion revolver discussed below. The residual value of approximately $200 million is applied toward the ABL revolving facility and term loan. Toys-Delaware At the Toys-Delaware level, recovery on the various debt tranches is based on the: liquidation value of the domestic assets at the Toys-Delaware level, estimated at over $1.5 billion; estimated value for Toys' trademarks and IP assets, which are held at Geoffrey, LLC as a wholly owned subsidiary of Toys-Delaware; equity residual from Toys-Canada; and the benefit to the B-4 term loan from an unsecured guarantee from the indirect parent of PropCo I. The $1.85 billion revolver is secured by a first lien on inventory and receivables of Toys-Delaware. In allocating an appropriate recovery, Fitch has considered the liquidation value of domestic inventory and receivables assumed at seasonal peak, at the end of the third quarter, and has applied advance rates of 75% and 80%, respectively. Fitch assumes $1.3 billion, or approximately 70%, of the facility commitment is drawn under the revolver. The facility is fully recovered and is therefore rated 'B/RR1'. The FILO term loan is secured by the same collateral as the $1.85 billion ABL facility and ranks second in repayment priority relative to the ABL. The FILO tranche is governed by the residual borrowing base within the ABL facility and benefits from a lien against 15% of the estimated value of real estate at Toys-Canada. The facility is rated 'B/RR1' based on outstanding recovery prospects (91%-100%) as it benefits from the excess liquidation value of domestic inventory and A/R and the recovery on the Canadian real estate. The $1.025 billion B-4 term loan benefits from the same credit support as the existing B-2 and B-3 term loans, which includes a first lien on all present and future IP, trademarks, copyrights, patents, websites and other intangible assets and a second lien on the ABL collateral. It also benefits from an unsecured guaranty by the indirect parent of PropCo I and is secured by a first-priority pledge on two-thirds of the Canadian subsidiary stock. After prorating the value of the IP assets (estimated at $350 million), the residual equity in Toys-Canada, and applying the benefit from the guaranty by the indirect parent of PropCo I, the B-4 term loan is expected to have good recovery prospects (51%-70%), and is therefore rated 'CCC+/RR3'. The $200 million in remaining B-2 and B-3 term loans are rated 'CCC/RR4' as they are expected to have average recovery prospects (31%-50%) mainly from their prorated claim against the IP assets. The $22 million 8.75% debentures due Sept. 1, 2021 have poor recovery prospects (0%-10%) and are therefore rated 'CC/RR6'. PropCo Debt At the PropCo levels - PropCo I, PropCo II and other international PropCos - LTM net operating income (NOI) is stressed at 20%. PropCo I and PropCo II are set up as bankruptcy-remote entities with a 20-year master lease through 2029 covering all the properties within the entities, which requires Toys-Delaware to pay all costs and expenses related to leasing these properties from these two entities. The ratings on the PropCo debt reflect a distressed capitalization rate of 12% applied to the stressed NOI of the properties to determine a going-concern valuation. The stressed rates reflect downtime and capital costs that would need to be incurred to re-tenant the space. Applying these assumptions to the $725 million 8.50% senior secured notes at PropCo II and the $923 million senior unsecured term loan facility at PropCo I results in recovery in excess of 90%. Therefore, these facilities are rated 'B/RR1'. The PropCo II notes are secured by 123 properties. The PropCo I unsecured term loan facility benefits from a negative pledge on all PropCo I real estate assets, which includes around 320 properties. Fitch typically limits the recovery rating on unsecured debt at 'RR2' or two notches above the IDR level (see Fitch's criteria 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers', dated April 5, 2016). However, in the few instances where the recovery waterfall suggests an 'RR1' rating and is supported by the structural and legal characteristics of the debt, unsecured debt may qualify for an 'RR1' rating. In addition, the rating also benefits from the structural consideration that Toys 'R' Us has limited capacity to secure debt using real estate given that there is a limitation on principal property of domestic subsidiaries at 10% of consolidated net tangible assets under the $400 million of 7.375% notes due 2018 issued by HoldCo. As described above, the residual value of the $300 million after fully recovering the $985 million term loan at PropCo I is applied towards the Delaware B-4 term loan via an unsecured guaranty by the indirect parent of PropCo I. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Toys 'R' Us, Inc. --IDR at 'CCC'; Toys 'R' Us - Delaware, Inc. --IDR at 'CCC'; --Secured revolver at 'B/RR1'; --Secured FILO term loan at 'B/RR1' --Secured B-4 term loan at 'CCC+/RR3' --Secured B-2 and B-3 term loans at CCC/RR4'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'CC/RR6'. Toys 'R' Us Property Co. II, LLC --IDR at 'CCC'; --Senior secured notes at 'B/RR1'. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In fiscal 2015, Fitch added back $32 million in non-operating expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation to its EBITDA calculation. --Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding 8x yearly operating lease expense. 