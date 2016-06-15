(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDRs) for Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (Toys, or the Holdco), Toys 'R' Us
- Delaware,
Inc., Toys 'R' Us Property Co. II, LLC, and Toys 'R' Us Property
Co. I, LLC,
post the company's announcement of plans to refinance up to 83%
of the $850
million of Holdco notes due in 2017 and 2018.
Fitch does not view the proposed exchange as a distressed
exchange given the
higher coupon and credit enhancements via a series of internal
corporate
reorganization transactions that provide support to the new
secured notes (up to
$575 million) from international subsidiaries, despite the 2018
tendered notes
receiving 90% of par.
The 10.375% $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 and
7.375% $450 million
senior unsecured notes due 2018, currently rated 'CC/RR6', have
been placed on
Rating Watch Negative, as any remaining stub could be notched
down to 'C/RR6'
given further subordination in the capital structure.
Fitch would assign ratings to the new secured notes upon
completion of the
transaction on further information and debt documentation.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Refinancing Would Address HoldCo Notes
Toys has announced an offer to exchange most of its 10.375% $450
million senior
unsecured notes due 2017 and 7.375% $400 million senior
unsecured notes due
2018. The notes will be financed with up to $525 million of 12%
senior secured
notes due 2021 and $150 million in cash, with $50 million of
cash coming from an
existing bondholder in exchange for $50 million of the new
secured notes (for a
total of up to $575 million of new notes).
The 2017 notes will be exchanged at par and the 2018 notes will
be exchanged at
90% of par. The company is targeting an exchange of up to $400
million of the
$450 million notes due 2017, of which $250 million will be
exchanged for new
notes and $150 million will be paid down with cash ($100 million
from Toys and
$50 million through an existing bondholder purchasing new debt).
Assuming $400 million of the 2017 notes is refinanced, Toys
could exchange $306
million of 2018 notes for $275 million of new notes. If the
transaction is
completed as expected, the company would have $50 million of
2017 notes and $94
million of the 2018 remaining at the HoldCo level, which would
be paid off with
cash or further exchange offers.
The new secured notes will be issued via a newly formed entity
'ExchangeCo' and
will be primarily secured by a pledge of a specified percentage
of stock in
certain international subsidiaries. The stock of entities
pledged to the GBP138
million European ABL due 2020 on a first-lien basis will be
pledged to the new
notes on a second-lien basis.
While this exchange offer addresses the two HoldCo maturities
and is viewed as a
credit positive, Toys would still need to refinance the 8.5%
$725 million senior
secured notes due in 2017 that were issued by PropCo II.
EBITDA Expected To Cross $800MM Given Recent Improvements
EBITDA (Fitch calculated) improved to $753 million in 2015 from
$597 million in
2014 and $517 million in 2013, given modestly positive comps of
0.9% and flat
gross margin in 2015. In addition, the company has reduced SG&A
by almost $350
million over the last two years. Fitch expects Toys could cross
$800 million in
EBITDA by 2017, assuming flat-to-modestly positive comps,
relatively flat gross
margin and some further reduction in SG&A expense.
Fitch assumes Toys needs to invest further to improve its price
perception and
build out its omnichannel infrastructure. Toys' domestic
(including Canada)
e-commerce penetration at approximately 14% remains well below
industry levels
for various toy segments.
Long-Term Headwinds
An improved traditional toy market appears to have lifted
holiday 2015 sales,
with Toys reporting 2% consolidated same-store sales for
November/December, the
first positive same-store sales in more than five years.
However, competitive intensity - including channel shifts to
discount and
e-commerce formats, secular issues given low birth rates in
developed markets,
and digitalization of gaming products - is still expected to
pressure Toys' top
line. We therefore expect same-store sales to remain flat to
modestly negative
over the longer term.
Aggressive Investment Needed to Protect Market Share
In Fitch's view Toys needs to invest aggressively in its
omnichannel
capabilities to help protect its market share given the rapid
growth in online
sales led by Amazon. Its current online penetration, at
approximately 14% and 7%
of domestic (including Canada) and rest of world revenue in
2015, respectively,
lags the overall industry, especially in its core categories,
such as Baby and
Core Toys, where Fitch estimates online penetration is in the
low- to mid-20%
range domestically.
The company is in the process of taking its e-commerce business
back in-house in
order to provide more focus and have better results. Even if
online sales resume
low- to mid-teens growth, thereby adding 100 bps-150 bps to
overall same-store
sales, it may not be adequate to offset negative same-store
sales trends at the
store level.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes slightly flat to modestly positive comparable
store sales
(comps) over the next 24 months, based on flat domestic comps
and modestly
positive international comps.
--EBITDA is expected to grow modestly over the next two years,
potentially
crossing $800 million in 2017, on flattish gross margins and
SG&A reductions.
--Free cash flow (FCF), which was breakeven in 2015, could
improve to $100
million in 2016, absent any swings in working capital.
--Leverage could improve from 7x in 2015 toward the low-6x range
by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Positive rating action could result if there is
sustainable
improvement in Toys' domestic same-store sales and online
traffic - which
indicates stable and/or improved market share - and meaningful
cost
restructuring. Toys would need to sustain EBITDA at a level
where it can
comfortably meet its obligations of interest expense, capex and
taxes; fund any
working capital swings; and manage refinancing of upcoming debt
maturities on a
timely basis.
Negative:
A negative rating action could result if comp trends in the U.S.
and
international businesses revert to mid-single-digit declines
and/or gross
margins decline meaningfully without any offset from cost
reductions. This would
indicate more severe market share losses and lead to tighter
liquidity than
Fitch's current expectation over the next 18-24 months.
In addition, Toys' inability to extend or refinance upcoming
maturities as
contemplated would also be a rating concern.
LIQUIDITY
The company had liquidity of $1.6 billion comprising $680
million in cash and
$884 million in availability under the $1.85 billion ABL as of
Jan. 30, 2016.
FCF, which was breakeven in 2015, could improve to $100 million
in 2016, absent
any swings in working capital. Excess availability under its
domestic
asset-backed loan (ABL) revolver during the peak working capital
season in 2016
is expected to be comparable to the $780 million in 2015.
ISSUE RATINGS BASED ON RECOVERY ANALYSIS
For issuers with IDRs at 'B+' and below, Fitch performs a
recovery analysis for
each class of obligations. Issue ratings are derived from the
IDR and the
relevant Recovery Rating (RR) and notching based on expected
recoveries in a
distressed scenario for each of the company's debt issues and
loans. Toys' debt
is at three types of entities: operating companies (OpCo);
property companies
(PropCo); and HoldCo, with a structure summary as follows below:
Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (HoldCo)
(I) Toys 'R' Us-Delaware, Inc. (Toys-Delaware) is a subsidiary
of HoldCo.
(a) Toys 'R' Us Canada (Toys-Canada) is a subsidiary of
Toys-Delaware.
(b) Toys 'R' Us Property Co. II, LLC (PropCo II) is a subsidiary
of
Toys-Delaware.
(II) Toys 'R' Us Property Co. I, LLC (PropCo I) is a subsidiary
of HoldCo.
OpCo Debt
Fitch takes the higher of liquidation value or enterprise value
(based on
5.0x-5.5x multiple applied to the stressed EBITDA) at the OpCo
levels -
Toys-Delaware and Toys-Canada. The 5.0x-5.5x is consistent with
the low end of
the 10-year valuation for the public retail space and Fitch's
average distressed
multiple across the retail portfolio. The stressed enterprise
value (EV) is
adjusted for 10% administrative claims.
Toys-Canada
Toys has a $1.85 billion ABL revolver with Toys-Delaware as the
lead borrower,
and this contains a $200 million subfacility in favor of
Canadian borrowers. Any
assets of the Canadian borrower and its subsidiaries secure only
the Canadian
liabilities (including the Canadian portion of the FILO term
loan). The $200
million subfacility is more than adequately covered by the EV
calculated based
on stressed EBITDA at the Canadian subsidiary. Therefore, the
fully recovered
subfacility is reflected in the recovery of the consolidated
$1.85 billion
revolver discussed below.
The residual value of approximately $200 million is applied
toward the ABL
revolving facility and term loan.
Toys-Delaware
At the Toys-Delaware level, recovery on the various debt
tranches is based on
the: liquidation value of the domestic assets at the
Toys-Delaware level,
estimated at over $1.5 billion; estimated value for Toys'
trademarks and IP
assets, which are held at Geoffrey, LLC as a wholly owned
subsidiary of
Toys-Delaware; equity residual from Toys-Canada; and the benefit
to the B-4 term
loan from an unsecured guarantee from the indirect parent of
PropCo I.
The $1.85 billion revolver is secured by a first lien on
inventory and
receivables of Toys-Delaware. In allocating an appropriate
recovery, Fitch has
considered the liquidation value of domestic inventory and
receivables assumed
at seasonal peak, at the end of the third quarter, and has
applied advance rates
of 75% and 80%, respectively. Fitch assumes $1.3 billion, or
approximately 70%,
of the facility commitment is drawn under the revolver. The
facility is fully
recovered and is therefore rated 'B/RR1'.
The FILO term loan is secured by the same collateral as the
$1.85 billion ABL
facility and ranks second in repayment priority relative to the
ABL. The FILO
tranche is governed by the residual borrowing base within the
ABL facility and
benefits from a lien against 15% of the estimated value of real
estate at
Toys-Canada. The facility is rated 'B/RR1' based on outstanding
recovery
prospects (91%-100%) as it benefits from the excess liquidation
value of
domestic inventory and A/R and the recovery on the Canadian real
estate.
The $1.025 billion B-4 term loan benefits from the same credit
support as the
existing B-2 and B-3 term loans, which includes a first lien on
all present and
future IP, trademarks, copyrights, patents, websites and other
intangible assets
and a second lien on the ABL collateral. It also benefits from
an unsecured
guaranty by the indirect parent of PropCo I and is secured by a
first-priority
pledge on two-thirds of the Canadian subsidiary stock.
After prorating the value of the IP assets (estimated at $350
million), the
residual equity in Toys-Canada, and applying the benefit from
the guaranty by
the indirect parent of PropCo I, the B-4 term loan is expected
to have good
recovery prospects (51%-70%), and is therefore rated 'CCC+/RR3'.
The $200 million in remaining B-2 and B-3 term loans are rated
'CCC/RR4' as they
are expected to have average recovery prospects (31%-50%) mainly
from their
prorated claim against the IP assets. The $22 million 8.75%
debentures due Sept.
1, 2021 have poor recovery prospects (0%-10%) and are therefore
rated 'CC/RR6'.
PropCo Debt
At the PropCo levels - PropCo I, PropCo II and other
international PropCos - LTM
net operating income (NOI) is stressed at 20%.
PropCo I and PropCo II are set up as bankruptcy-remote entities
with a 20-year
master lease through 2029 covering all the properties within the
entities, which
requires Toys-Delaware to pay all costs and expenses related to
leasing these
properties from these two entities. The ratings on the PropCo
debt reflect a
distressed capitalization rate of 12% applied to the stressed
NOI of the
properties to determine a going-concern valuation. The stressed
rates reflect
downtime and capital costs that would need to be incurred to
re-tenant the
space.
Applying these assumptions to the $725 million 8.50% senior
secured notes at
PropCo II and the $923 million senior unsecured term loan
facility at PropCo I
results in recovery in excess of 90%. Therefore, these
facilities are rated
'B/RR1'.
The PropCo II notes are secured by 123 properties. The PropCo I
unsecured term
loan facility benefits from a negative pledge on all PropCo I
real estate
assets, which includes around 320 properties. Fitch typically
limits the
recovery rating on unsecured debt at 'RR2' or two notches above
the IDR level
(see Fitch's criteria 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria
for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers', dated April 5, 2016). However, in the few
instances where
the recovery waterfall suggests an 'RR1' rating and is supported
by the
structural and legal characteristics of the debt, unsecured debt
may qualify for
an 'RR1' rating. In addition, the rating also benefits from the
structural
consideration that Toys 'R' Us has limited capacity to secure
debt using real
estate given that there is a limitation on principal property of
domestic
subsidiaries at 10% of consolidated net tangible assets under
the
$400 million of 7.375% notes due 2018 issued by HoldCo.
As described above, the residual value of the $300 million after
fully
recovering the $985 million term loan at PropCo I is applied
towards the
Delaware B-4 term loan via an unsecured guaranty by the indirect
parent of
PropCo I.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Toys 'R' Us, Inc.
--IDR at 'CCC';
Toys 'R' Us - Delaware, Inc.
--IDR at 'CCC';
--Secured revolver at 'B/RR1';
--Secured FILO term loan at 'B/RR1'
--Secured B-4 term loan at 'CCC+/RR3'
--Secured B-2 and B-3 term loans at CCC/RR4';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CC/RR6'.
Toys 'R' Us Property Co. II, LLC
--IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior secured notes at 'B/RR1'.
Toys 'R' Us Property Co. I, LLC
--IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior unsecured term Loan facility at 'B/RR1'.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Toys 'R' Us, Inc.
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CC/RR6'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9179
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In fiscal 2015,
Fitch added back
$32 million in non-operating expenses and non-cash stock-based
compensation to
its EBITDA calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1006092
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.