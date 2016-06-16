(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South Korea-based
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s (SEC) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook. The
agency has also
affirmed SEC's senior unsecured rating at 'A+'.
The affirmation reflects SEC's strong credit profile supported
by its technology
leadership, strong market positions, and a well-diversified
business portfolio
that helps to mitigate cash flow fluctuations, particularly from
the cyclical
semiconductor and display panel businesses. We expect the
company's financial
position will remain intact over the next 12-18 months, backed
by its robust
cash generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Handset Margin Recovery Unlikely: Fitch expects handset margins
to decline
gradually to a high single-digit percentage over the long term
due to
ever-increasing competition and narrowing product
differentiation as lower-cost
competitors' handsets improve. However, the positive impact from
the launch of
new flagship models (Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge) was fully reflected
only from 2Q15,
which will lead to revenue growth and modest margin improvement
in 2016.
Technology Leadership in Semiconductor: Samsung's advanced
technology in the
memory sector will further solidify its position as a global
leader and support
healthy margins despite slow market growth. Growing demand for
NAND memory chips
due to increasing smartphone storage capacity and greater
adoption of
solid-state drives will partly offset weakening demand for DRAM
chips. SEC's
migration to superior technology for both DRAM and NAND chips
ahead of its
competitors will give it an efficiency advantage and will
mitigate effects of
declining prices, which will underpin EBIT margins of over 20%
in the short
term.
LCD Oversupply Pressures Margin: Expansion of production
capacity in China and
fragile demand for TV and IT display panels will result in
prolonged global
oversupply of panels. While we see signs of panel prices
stabilising, we expect
weak LCD prices to persist in the short term, which will
pressure SEC's margin
for the display business. We believe SEC will be the major
beneficiary of the
increasing adoption of organic light-emitting diode (OLED)
displays in
smartphones because of its dominance in this technology. This
should support its
long-term margin.
Solid Consumer Electronics: We expect steady profitability for
its home
appliance and TV operations over the long term due to its strong
brand
recognition, dominance in the high-end product market and
economies of scale.
However, intensifying competition from low-cost manufacturers in
China, falling
demand with market saturation and volatile currency movements
may pose downside
risks. We forecast SEC will generate an EBIT margin of 3%-4%
from the consumer
electronics business.
Strong Financial Flexibility, Liquidity: Fitch believes that the
company will
continue to generate positive free cash flow over the medium
term as its cash
flow from operations remains strong while capex will be largely
in line with
previous levels. A further increase in dividend is not likely to
lead to an
immediate rating action given the company's substantial cash
reserve. SEC has a
robust liquidity profile with its KRW67trn cash and cash
equivalents (including
short-term investments) fully covering its total debt of
KRW12.8trn as of
end-2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to remain largely flat year-on-year after contraction
in 2015.
- Operating margin to fall slightly mainly due to the weakening
of its
semiconductor and display businesses, which is likely to offset
modest
improvement in handset profitability.
- Capex to marginally decrease in 2016 to KRW26trn (2015:
KRW27.4trn)
- SEC's cash-generating ability remains robust with FCF margin
at around 5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Sharp deterioration in the economy or a decline in the
company's
competitiveness leading to a significant loss in its market
share in major
business segments, or sharply lower profitability
- Negative FCF resulting in funds flow from operation
(FFO)-adjusted leverage
above 1x (2015: 0.3x) on a sustained basis. However, Fitch does
not foresee such
a development over the next 12-18 months.
Positive: Fitch does not foresee a positive rating action over
the medium term
due to SEC's exposure to cyclical businesses and
investment-intensive markets.
