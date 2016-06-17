(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
assigned a
National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' to Siam Commercial Bank
Public Company
Limited's (SCB; BBB+/Stable/AA(tha)) unsubordinated unsecured
short-term
debenture programme of up to THB50bn.
This programme will replace SCB's existing THB50bn short-term
debenture
programme, which expires on 13 July 2016. Debentures issued
under the programme
will have a maturity of no more than 270 days and can be issued
in separate
tranches. Proceeds will be used for the bank's general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme is rated at the same level as SCB's National
Short-Term Rating of
'F1+(tha)', as the issuance under the programme will constitute
the bank's
direct unsubordinated and unsecured obligations.
SCB's ratings are supported by its sound universal banking
franchise and leading
market share in a range of financial products. The economic
environment remains
muted and could constrain SCB's performance and asset quality,
but is not
expected to significantly impair the bank's capital and reserve
coverage
buffers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in SCB's National Short-Term Ratings will affect the
programme's
rating. SCB's ratings are already at the top end of the scale,
hence there is no
upside. There could be downside if there was an extremely rapid
and severe
deterioration in asset quality and capital. However, Fitch does
not expect such
changes in the short-term.
The other ratings of SCB are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
National Long-Term rating: 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating: 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD3.5bn medium-term note programme: 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'
National rating on short-term senior unsecured debt programme:
'F1+(tha)'
National rating on long-term subordinated debt: 'AA-(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 May 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (pub. 14
Apr 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
