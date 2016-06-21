(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tianjin
Binhai New Area
Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd. (Tianjin BHCIG)
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer-Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the US dollar senior unsecured notes
issued by Zhaohai
Investment (BVI) Limited at 'A-'. The notes are unconditionally
and irrevocably
guaranteed by Binhai Jiantou (Hong Kong) Development Limited, a
wholly owned
subsidiary of Tianjin BHCIG.
The IDR and senior debt ratings have been affirmed because the
linkages with
Tianjin, a municipality about 170 kilometres south-east of
Beijing, remain
unchanged. Tianjin BHCIG's 100%-municipality ownership, the
city's supervision
of its financials and the strategic importance of its
public-sector business to
the city suggest a high likelihood of Tianjin BHCIG receiving
extraordinary
support if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Tianjin Municipality: Tianjin BHCIG's ratings are
credit-linked to but
not equalised with its sponsor Tianjin, as reflected in Tianjin
BHCIG's
100%-ownership, strong municipal oversight of its financials and
the strategic
importance of the entity's operation to Tianjin. These factors
mean there is a
strong likelihood of Tianjin BHCIG receiving extraordinary state
support, if
needed. Therefore, Fitch classifies it as a credit-linked
public-sector entity.
Strong Creditworthiness: Tianjin, a port-city about the size of
Belgium, has a
budget performance that Fitch considers satisfactory, a
diversified
socio-economic profile and strategic importance as a core-city
of north-eastern
China's Bohai Economic Rim. Tianjin's resilient property market
also strengthens
the city's fiscal flexibility. These strengths are partially
mitigated by high
contingent liabilities from its state-owned entities and Tianjin
municipality's
poor transparency.
Secure Legal Status: Tianjin BHCIG, was established in 2008 as a
wholly
state-owned limited liability company. Under this legal status,
the company's
major decisions require government verification and approval.
The government has
no plans to dilute its Tianjin BHCIG shareholding. Fitch
assesses Tianjin
BHCIG's legal status attribute as Mid-Range.
Strategic Importance to City: Tianjin BHCIG is part of Tianjin's
Binhai New
Area, an economic and industrial zone in the Bohai Economic Rim
and similar in
function to Shanghai Pudong New Area. Tianjin BHCIG, a pioneer
in
high-technology industrial investments, plays an important role
in implementing
the government's blueprint of turning Binhai New Area into an
economic
powerhouse. It is the sole entity developing large-scale urban
infrastructure
projects for the Tianjin government. Fitch assesses Tianjin
BHCIG's strategic
importance attribute as Mid-Range.
Strong Government Integration: Binhai New Area's government
reports directly to
Tianjin and is obliged to purchase Tianjin BHCIG's
infrastructure projects after
they are completed, ensuring stable and predictable cash flows
for the company.
In 2015, CNY3.4bn of Tianjin BHCIG's debt was swapped into
municipal bonds under
China's debt-swap programme, lowering the company's interest
burden. Tianjin
BHCIG expects to swap CNY12bn-15bn of its debt in 2016. As a
result, Fitch
considers Tianjin BHCIG as Tianjin's core functional
public-service entity and
its integration into the municipal government's budget to be in
the Mid-Range.
Tight State Control, Supervision: Tianjin and the Binhai New
Area authorities
appoint the company's board members, approve its major projects
and closely
monitor its financing plan and debt levels. Tianjin BHCIG also
needs to
regularly report its operational and financial results to the
government. Fitch
assesses the control attribute as Stronger.
Weak Financial Profile: Tianjin BHCIG's financial profile in the
past five years
is characterised by large capex, negative free cash flow and
high leverage;
typical of public-sector entities. Fitch believes this trend
will continue in
the next two years, driven by ongoing infrastructure development
in Binhai New
Area. Nevertheless, Fitch expects Binhai New Area authorities,
and ultimately,
Tianjin's support, to partially neutralise such risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's credit assessment of Tianjin and a
stronger or more
explicit support commitment from the municipality may trigger
positive rating
action on Tianjin BHCIG.
A significant weakening of Tianjin BHCIG's strategic importance
to the city,
dilution of the municipality's shareholding or reduced explicit
and implicit
municipality support may result in a downgrade.
A downgrade could also stem from weaker fiscal performance or
increased
indebtedness of the municipality, leading to a deterioration in
Fitch's
assessment of the sponsor's creditworthiness.
Rating action on Tianjin BHCIG would lead to similar action of
the US dollar
notes.
