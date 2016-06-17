(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Bailing-in senior liabilities with a
retail investor
base is awkward for resolution authorities because it brings
into play the
question of exemptions, says Fitch Ratings. Use of exemptions
can complicate
resolution by increasing the risk of legal challenge and/or
compensation costs.
Under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD),
resolution
authorities can impose losses selectively across senior
creditors, potentially
allowing them to spare retail investors from bail-in and
concentrate losses on
equally ranking institutional investors. The possibility of
unequal treatment of
same-ranking creditors was illustrated by the resolution actions
on Banco
Espirito Santo in December 2015, which have led to legal
challenge.
Although the BRRD does provide some protection to creditors
(wholesale and
retail) against the selective imposition of losses, compensation
is calculated
on the recoveries that would have been achieved in normal
insolvency
proceedings, which for banks can be lengthy and value
destroying.
However, where losses are imposed on retail investors, this
could give rise to
compensation claims if it is subsequently determined that
disclosures were poor
or instruments mis-sold. In our view, it can be difficult for
banks to defend
themselves against accusations of retail mis-selling, which
often arise years
after the original sales process. Compensation costs can be
high, and could
represent a contingent liability for the wider industry.
This risk was illustrated by the write-off of subordinated debt
issued by small
Italian banks put into resolution in November 2015. Following
the resolution
action and media pressure and deposit outflows at some weaker
banks, the Italian
government agreed partial compensation for retail investors.
Some are being
compensated through Italy's deposit insurance scheme, while
others can claim
compensation from a EUR300m industry-funded solidarity fund
established
specifically to compensate bondholders who were mis-sold
securities.
With banks facing the prospect of extensive issuance to ensure
compliance with
BRRD bail-in buffer rules, the European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA)
has recently warned about retail investors buying bank debt that
can be
bailed-in without understanding the risks. In the past, senior
bonds have been
sold to retail investors in a number of EU countries, although
we are seeing
signs that banks are reassessing this practice and distribution
through their
branches may be becoming less common. Senior bonds qualify as
part of a bank's
minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities
(MREL) in the EU.
ESMA says that analysis of some investor complaints shows that:
"In some cases,
investors are proactively approached by credit institutions and
are wrongly
given the impression that the recommended product is as safe as
a deposit or is
protected by a deposit guarantee scheme, neither of which fact
is true." ESMA's
statement says that risks need to be flagged and suitability
considered. It also
flags the potential for conflicts of interest when banks sell
their own
instruments to customers.
European and international financial market authorities have
also previously
warned against banks selling their own loss-bearing regulatory
capital
instruments, such as subordinated bonds, to retail investors.
Under the BRRD,
all regulatory capital instruments are extremely likely to face
losses when a
bank fails, irrespective of ownership, as Fitch believes there
is less scope for
selective exemptions for these instruments.
Contact:
James Longsdon
Managing Director, Co-head EMEA Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1076
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Alan Adkins
Group Credit Officer, Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1702
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.