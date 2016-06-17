(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings regards National Clearing
Centre's (NCC)
financial obligations under general collateral certificate (GCC)
repo
transactions as reference liabilities for the company's Issuer
Default Ratings.
NCC is a key operating subsidiary of the Moscow Exchange Group
(MOEX) and
performs the function of a central clearing counterparty in
Russia.
An uncured failure on NCC's part to perform on GCC repo
obligations (which are
all denominated in local currency) would therefore most likely
represent a
default of NCC, resulting in its Local and Foreign Currency IDRs
being
downgraded to 'RD' (Restricted Default), or 'D'. However, NCC's
IDRs do not
directly address the operational ability of NCC to safeguard and
return
collateral taken in respect of GCCs.
GCCs are denominated in Russian roubles and are issued by NCC in
exchange for
traditional collateral (cash, bonds rated BB- and above and
shares) posted by
market participants in dedicated (specific to each market
participant)
collateral pools at NCC. An individual GCC therefore represents
a claim on the
specific collateral posted in respect of that GCC. If posted
collateral is in
the form of securities, NCC applies certain haircuts to them and
makes daily
margining to ensure the sufficiency of collateral to back the
nominal value of
issued GCCs. NCC is not permitted to re-use the collateral it
receives in
respect of the GCCs.
GCCs are undated, unquoted and cannot be traded on the open
market, but can be
sold (with an obligation to repurchase) in a repo transaction
through NCC, which
acts as a central counterparty. GCCs that are not sold under
repo transactions
represent NCC's obligation to return posted collateral to the
pledger upon
request. If GCCs are used in a repo transaction, upon the
latter's maturity NCC
is obliged to repurchase them from a cash lender at nominal
value.
NCC's Local and Foreign Currency IDRs of 'BBB' and 'BBB-'
respectively reflect
the exceptionally strong credit profile of the central clearing
house in the
context of the local market, based on its intrinsic strength, as
reflected in
its 'bbb' Viability Rating (VR). The latter is driven by NCC's
high resilience
to potential losses due to strong risk management and controls,
the largely
short-term nature of the company's risk exposures, and robust
solvency, which is
further protected by extra buffers and a loss cap (with any
excess loss to be
shared among market participants). The VR also reflects the
company's strong
liquidity, counter-cyclical and low-cost funding base, and
continued robust
performance. NCC's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'BBB-' is
constrained by
Russia's Country Ceiling.
Fitch's IDRs for banks usually express the agency's opinion on
the risk of
default of senior obligations to third-party, non-government
creditors, as in
Fitch's view these are typically the financial obligations whose
non-performance
would best reflect the uncured failure of the entity. As per the
agency's
criteria, in cases where there are different categories of
senior liability, the
IDR is rated to the (material) category with highest risk.
Contact:
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Rating CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 7096
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
