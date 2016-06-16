(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 16 (Fitch) Rolta India Limited's (Rolta)
Issuer Default
Ratings remain on Restricted Default (RD) as Fitch Ratings
understands that the
USD6.8m coupon on Rolta LLC's USD127m 10.75% bond due 2018
remains unpaid
following the expiration of the grace period on 15 June 2016.
In the Q&A below, Fitch's analysts, Nitin Soni and Steve Durose,
answer some
questions on Rolta's liquidity position, which is now critical.
Q: What is Rolta's current liquidity situation?
A: At end-March 2016, Rolta had a cash balance of USD33m - over
half of which
was restricted in debt reserve accounts, including USD6.8m in
the bond interest
reserve account. The rest was tied up by working capital
requirements to run the
day-to-day operations of the company. Fitch believes that Rolta
needs at least
USD60m to improve its liquidity in the very short term -
including the missed
coupon payment of USD6.8m, USD35m to pay bank loans that were
due 31 March 2016
and USD16m for a coupon payment due on 24 July 2016 on Rolta
Americas LLC's 2019
bonds.
Rolta would need substantial new capital if holders seek to
accelerate repayment
of the notes. Fitch doubts whether there would be sufficient
market appetite to
provide this capital.
Under the terms of the 2018 notes, even if the bond trustee has
used the USD6.8m
in the reserve account to pay the outstanding coupon, the
company would still
have to find another USD6.8m to re-fund the reserve account.
Q: What are the prospects of Rolta restructuring its existing
loans or securing
additional funds from new lenders?
A: We believe Rolta is in discussion with its bankers to
refinance or
restructure its bank loans to improve liquidity. However, we
have little
visibility on these banks' willingness to refinance the loans
and expect any new
lenders to seek very strict terms. We estimate Rolta may have
about USD100m of
unencumbered real-estate assets, including its Rolta Tower A and
other related
assets in Mumbai, which could be offered to banks as additional
security to
refinance its loans and to obtain additional funds.
Q: How would additional secured loans affect the rating on the
unsecured bonds?
A: We may downgrade the unsecured bonds' recovery rating to
'RR6' from 'RR5' if
additional secured debt is raised, which would further
subordinate the unsecured
bonds. An 'RR6' Recovery Rating indicates a recovery of 10% or
less of current
principal and related interest based on our calculations.
Q: What caused the liquidity crises at Rolta?
A: We believe that delays in payment by its biggest customer,
the Indian
government, along with banks' reluctance to extend credit on a
loan due 31 March
2016 have led to the severe liquidity crunch at Rolta. We
estimate that over 45%
of its 2015 revenue of USD560m was related to services for
Indian state and
central governments, principally for defence services. During
the fiscal fourth
quarter ended 31 March 2016 (4QFY16), receivables increased
substantially to
USD288m, or about 190 days of its revenue, from 126 days a year
earlier.
Q: What will drive Rolta's ratings in the future?
A: We will keep the IDR at 'RD' until the company pays its
overdue liabilities.
If this happens, we will reassess the liquidity situation.
We will downgrade the IDRs to default, or 'D', if the company
announces that it
has entered into bankruptcy filings, administration,
receivership, liquidation
or other formal winding-up procedures, or otherwise ceased
business.
If the company enters into restructuring discussions with its
lenders, we are
likely to keep the rating at 'RD' until that restructuring is
complete, after
which we will reassess the liquidity situation.
Q: Why was there a significant fall in tangible assets during
Q4FY16?
A: Rolta reclassified some of its computer systems worth of
USD260m to
intangible assets form tangible assets in Q4FY16 following the
separation of its
Indian defence business into a separate group company.
Management claims that a
large part of defence-related technology should be classified as
intangibles and
not aggregated with computer systems as previously.
Fitch's ratings on Rolta and related entities are as follows:
Rolta India Limited
Long-term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'RD'
Long-term Local-Currency IDR: 'RD'
Senior unsecured class rating: 'C'
Rolta LLC
Rating on USD127m 10.75% notes due 2018: 'C' with Recovery
Rating of 'RR5'
Rolta Americas LLC
Rating on USD367m 8.865% notes due 2019: 'C' with Recovery
Rating of 'RR5'
Contacts:
Nitin Soni
Director
Corporates
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
#35-05, Suntec Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore, 038986
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Corporates
+61 2 82560307
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
