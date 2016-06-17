(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
revised the rating
Outlooks for Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (BAY) and
Easy Buy Public
Company Limited (EB) to Negative from Stable. Fitch has affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and National Long-Term Rating of
BAY, as well as the
National Long-Term Rating of EB. All other ratings of the
issuers are not
immediately affected by our action today.
The Outlook revisions follows the similar revision in the
Outlooks of their
respective parents in the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
(MUFG), namely
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (BTMU) and ACOM Co., Ltd.
(ACOM), on 16
June 2016 (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1006131
"> Fitch Revises
Outlook for Japanese Financial Institutions to Negative ),
which came after
the Outlook of the Japanese sovereign was revised to Negative
from Stable on 13
June 2016
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BAY's Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating, and EB's
National Long-Term
Rating are driven by Fitch's view that these entities are
strategically
important subsidiaries of their respective parents BTMU and
ACOM. This is due to
high levels of parent shareholding and control, management
integration, and
histories of support. Hence Fitch believes there would be a high
probability of
extraordinary support for the subsidiaries if required.
The Negative Outlooks are consistent with the Negative Outlooks
of the parents.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in the ratings or credit profile at the parent level
would similarly
affect the Long-Term IDR and National Long-Term Rating of BAY,
and the National
Long-Term Rating of EB.
An indication of material weakening in the parents' propensity
to provide
extraordinary support to their respective subsidiaries could
result in downgrade
of National Ratings. For example, this could be indicated by a
significant
reduction in ownership or level of commitment to provide
financial support.
However, Fitch does not view this as likely in the medium term.
The rating actions are as follows:
BAY:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
BAY's other ratings listed below are not affected:
Short-Term IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb'
Support Rating: '1'
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured debt: 'AAA(tha)'
National Short-Term Rating on senior unsecured debt: 'F1+(tha)'
National rating on Legacy Basel II subordinated debt: 'AA+(tha)'
EB:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable
EB's other ratings listed below are not affected:
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds: 'AA(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (BAY International Ratings)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Parson Singha (BAY National Ratings)
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini,
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Patchara Sarayudh (EB)
Director
+66 2108 0152
Secondary Analysts
Parson Singha (BAY International Ratings)
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (BAY National Ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Jackerin Jeeradit (EB)
Associate Director
+66 2108 0163
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
