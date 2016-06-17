(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Australia-based Crown
Resorts Limited's (Crown) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN) after it
said it would pursue a demerger of certain international
investments and adopt a
dividend payout ratio (DPR) of 100% of net profit after tax. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of the commentary.
The RWN reflects Fitch's view that the demerger will result in
the removal of
material investments that will reduce Crown's cash flow. Fitch
believes that
this, combined with the higher dividend, will lead to a
weakening in Crown's
credit metrics, particularly as the company has a significant
capex pipeline for
its Australian casino assets. The proposed demerger will see an
increase in
Crown's geographic concentration, although Fitch notes the
strength of its
assets in Melbourne and Perth.
We expect to resolve the RWN when we receive further information
on the proposed
capital structure for Crown and the proposed separately listed
holding company
(InternationalCo) and once the required approvals have been
received.
On 15 June 2016, Crown announced that it intends to pursue a
demerger of its
27.4% interest in Melco Crown Entertainment (MCE), its
investment in the Alon
development site in Las Vegas, its 20% holding in the Nobu
restaurant chain, its
50% holding in UK casino operator Aspers and its investment in
Caesars. The
demerged investments will be placed in InternationalCo and Crown
shareholders
will receive new shares in InternationalCo in proportion to
their existing Crown
Resorts shareholding. Details of the capital structure proposed
for Crown and
InternationalCo will be disclosed at a later date.
Following the proposed demerger, Crown will continue to own and
operate its
Crown Resorts' wagering and online investments and wholly-owned
casino
businesses, including Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Sydney
and Crown
Aspinalls. The demerger remains subject to further approval from
Crown's board
and shareholders, and government and regulatory bodies.
Crown also announced its intention to increase its DPR to 100%
of net profit
after tax from the final dividend for the financial year ending
30 June 2016
(FY16). Crown has stated that the increase in its guided DPR
does not alter its
intention to maintain a strong balance sheet and credit profile.
Previously,
Crown's dividend policy was to pay the higher of 37 cents per
share and 65% of
normalised full-year net profit after tax, subject to the
company's financial
position.
Separately, Crown is evaluating an IPO of some of its Australian
hotels and
associated retail properties, which may include the Crown
Promenade hotels in
Melbourne and Perth, the Crown Metropol hotels in Melbourne and
Perth, and the
Crown Towers Perth hotel, which is under construction. Should
Crown proceed with
the IPO, it would place the hotels into a new real estate trust,
in which it
would retain a 51% stake. While this proposal would see a
further reduction in
the asset base, the impact could be counterbalanced by the
extent that the
proceeds are directed to debt reduction.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Capital Structure: The proposed capital structure for Crown
and
InternationalCo will be a key determinant in the resolution of
the RWN. While
the details are still to be disclosed, Fitch believes this and
the increase in
the DPR will lead to a weakening in Crown's credit metrics.
Further, Crown will
no longer have the ability to monetise its 27.4% interest in MCE
as an alternate
liquidity source. Crown was able to use its interest in MCE to
this effect in
May 2016 when it raised USD800m from the sale of 155 million
shares via private
placement.
High Geographical Concentration: The proposed demerger will
concentrate Crown's
activities in Australia and reduce its scale, thus negatively
impacting any
benefit previously given to its rating from its geographical
diversification.
However, this concentration is partly mitigated by the strength
of Crown's
Australian casinos. The assets in Perth and Melbourne have a
long history of
stable cash generation, which is supported by its status as sole
licensed casino
operator in each of these regions and stable underlying demand.
Large Capex Pipeline: A demerged Crown would still have a
significant pipeline
of three development projects in the five years ending FY20.
These projects are
Crown Towers Perth, Crown Sydney and Queensbridge Melbourne.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Crown
include:
- Crown's existing casinos in Melbourne and Perth to continue to
drive its cash
flows until end-FY19
- Operating EBITDAR margin will be around 25% during FY16 to
FY19
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The resolution of the RWN will depend on the final details of
the proposed
capital structure for Crown, as well as obtaining the necessary
approvals from
the board and government and regulatory bodies.
Negative: The proposed demerger could result in a one-notch
downgrade following
a review of information on Crown's capital structure. Any
further downgrade
pressure will depend on whether Crown adopts an aggressive
capital structure, or
leverage or capital management policies not consistent with its
rating.
Positive rating action is unlikely due to the uncertainty about
the demerger.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Crown Resorts
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'BBB' placed on RWN
- Senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kelly Amato, CFA
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Committee Chairperson
Sajal Kishore
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0321
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
