(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Indonesian
holding company PT Multipolar Tbk's (Multipolar) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating
to 'B' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also
downgraded
Multipolar's senior unsecured rating and USD230m notes due in
2018 to 'B' from
'B+' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are issued by
Pacific Emerald Pte
Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, and guaranteed by Multipolar and
certain
subsidiaries.
At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has downgraded the
National Long-Term
Rating to 'BBB+(idn)' from 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade reflects Multipolar's weaker overall business
profile, which stems
from the change in Fitch's assessment of the credit profile of
Indonesian
retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk (MPPA, not rated), in which
Multipolar owns
a 50.23% stake. Sustained pressure on MPPA's credit profile will
result in lower
and less reliable dividends paid to Multipolar, the holding
company, to cover
its operational expenses and interest servicing. Fitch forecasts
Multipolar's
fixed-charge coverage ratio to remain below 1.25x, which is not
consistent with
a 'B+/A(idn)' rating. -
'BBB' National Ratings denote a moderate default risk relative
to other issuers
or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
timely repayment
than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher
rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker MPPA Performance: The downgrade reflects Fitch's
expectation of lower and
less reliable dividends from MPPA on account of MPPA's weaker
credit profile.
MPPA has experienced a challenging operating environment, with
slower economic
growth, weaker consumer sentiment and higher competition from
smaller retail
formats, which has weakened its cash generation. This has seen
MPPA's leverage
as measured by total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR increase to
3.2x in FY15
from 1.8x in the previous year. Free cash flow will likely
remain negative
given MPPA's dividend target and capex plan as well as the
challenging
environment, which Fitch expects to persist for at least 24
months.
Structural Subordination: The rating of Multipolar reflects the
structural
subordination that arises from its group structure. Multipolar
is a holding
company that owns majority stakes in companies involved in
businesses, such as
retail, IT service and pay-TV. Most of the company's cash flows
are generated
from its stakes in Indonesian retailers MPPA and PT Matahari
Department Store
Tbk (MDS), in which Multipolar owns 20.48%.
Lower Sustainable Dividends: MPPA's weaker performance and the
absence of a
special dividend that was paid in 2015 will reduce Multipolar's
dividend
receipts to around IDR70bn a year in 2016 and 2017 (2015:
IDR218bn). However, we
estimate higher dividends of IDR200bn-250bn a year in 2016-2017
(2015: IDR175bn)
from MDS - which is debt-free, has a solid financial performance
and faces less
competition - will help to make up for the reduced dividends
from MPPA.
Decreasing Fixed-Charge Coverage: Lower dividend receipts and
weak performance
by subsidiaries (especially PT Indonesia Media Televisi and
Multipolar's China
retail operations) will result in decreasing fixed-charge
coverage. Fitch
expects fixed-charge coverage, as measured by the ratio of
(adjusted EBITDA +
dividend + rent) to (adjusted interest + rent), to decline to
around 1.0x in
2017 and 2018, below our previous 1.25x threshold for negative
rating action.
Weaker Liqudity at Holding Company: The lower dividend from
MPPA will have to
be compensated by dividends from smaller and less established
subsidiaries, such
as PT Matahari Pacific and PT Nadya Putra Investama. Fitch
estimates the ratio
of dividends from subsidiaries to interest will decline to
around 1.0x in 2016
and 2017 (2015: 1.1x).
The holding company will also need to rely on other measures,
such as capital
reduction and subsidiaries' repayment of shareholders loans, to
cover its
operational expenses, if dividend receipts fall short of
Mutlipolar's
expectations. Liquidity at the holding company is supported by
the existing
IDR120bn undrawn working capital facility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Multipolar
include:
- Deconsolidation of MPPA figures from Multipolar's consolidated
financials;
proportionate consolidation of IMTV's EBITDA in accordance with
Multipolar's
ownership of 65%
- Dividend from MPPA of around IDR70bn and dividend from MDS of
around
IDR200bn-300bn each year in 2016 and 2017
- MPPA-adjusted capex at around IDR300bn-500bn a year in
2016-2017
- Multipolar Technology to generate around IDR230bn-260bn of
EBITDA a year in
2016 and 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Overall improvement in business profile that results in
sustainable
fixed-charge coverage of above 1.3x, which may be from the
divestment of weak
subsidiaries or higher sustainable dividends from established
subsidiaries or
investments.
- Turnaround in MPPA's credit profile as indicated by free cash
flow turning
neutral or positive.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Fixed-charge coverage falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis.
- Material weakening in liquidity that results from lower
dividend receipts or
deterioration in subsidiaries' performance or significant
reduction in the cash
balance of Multipolar (excluding MPPA) or if Multipolar receives
increasingly
unfavourable terms on its financing
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA (International Ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Olly Prayudi (National Ratings)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Olly Prayudi (International Ratings)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008326
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
