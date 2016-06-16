(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) Long-Term Issuer-Default Ratings of 'BB-' with Negative Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is attached at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS STLC's Long-Term IDRs of 'BB-', Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB-' reflect the moderate probability of support, in case of need, the company could receive from the Russian sovereign (BBB-/Negative). In assessing potential support, Fitch views positively: (i) the 100% state ownership; (ii) the company's role (albeit somewhat limited) in state programmes to support the public transport sector and domestic aircraft manufacturing; and (iii) the recent track record of capital injections (RUB35bn in 2015, equal to 3.5x end-2014 equity; a further RUB30bn in 2016 is probable). However, the timing and the amount of support (especially capital) could be constrained by a potentially lengthy and onerous budgetary process (unplanned capital injections would need to be approved as amendments to the federal budget). In addition, Fitch expects the company's currently low leverage to increase substantially, which could raise the cost of potential support. STLC was the fifth-largest Russian leasing company by total lease portfolio at end-2015, and has been under the direct oversight of the Ministry of Transport since 2009. STLC is being actively used in state programmes for the development of the Russian transportation industry, namely (i) leasing of Russian-built Sukhoi SuperJet-100 (SSJ-100) planes; (ii) leasing of new trains for the Central Suburb Passenger Company; (iii) leasing of new ships for Russian water transportation companies; and (iv) leasing of buses in regions as part of the state programme to improve energy efficiency in public transportation. Fitch views STLC's intrinsic creditworthiness as modest given the company's significant asset quality deficiencies, only break-even profitability to date, large balance sheet concentrations, the limited liquidity of the company's large rail fleet (20% of total assets at end-2015) and significant refinancing needs. STLC's lease book has historically been concentrated, which is typical of Russian state-owned leasing companies. At end-2015, the largest exposure (42% of total earning assets) was represented by operating lease contracts with the Russian state-controlled airline, Aeroflot (B+/Stable). At end-2015, the amount of problem exposures (net investments in lease and other receivables on terminated contracts overdue by 90+ days plus foreclosed assets) reached a significant RUB15bn (or 8.5% of total earning assets), although they were comfortably reserved (56%). An additional RUB12bn (6.8%) of problem assets were transferred into operating lease, and a further RUB3bn (1.8%) were written down during 2015. Growing exposure to smaller and weaker airlines backed by not-so-liquid SSJ-100s could put additional pressure on STLC's asset quality. At end-2015, STLC's financial leverage (debt/equity) was comfortable at 3x, due to a large RUB30bn equity injection in October 2015 to finance the purchase of SSJ-100s from Sukhoi Civil Aircraft JSC (BB-/Negative). However, management expects rapid annual growth of around 25% in 2016-2018, which could increase leverage up to an albeit still reasonable 5x. During 2Q16-1Q17, STLC has to repay RUB39bn of debt (28% of total liabilities at end-2015); the company plans to refinance this and attract at least a further RUB12bn to finance lease commitments. Fitch views these borrowing plans as feasible due to the company's track record and close ties with Russian state banks. STLC's available liquidity buffer at end-1Q16 was RUB13bn, while proceeds from outstanding lease contracts are expected at RUB26bn (net of VAT). STLC's rouble-denominated senior unsecured debt ratings are aligned with the company's Local Currency IDRs and National Rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Negative Outlook reflects that on Russia's sovereign ratings. A downgrade of STLC may result from a weakening of the ability or propensity of the Russian authorities to provide support, which could be reflected, for example, in the downgrade of the sovereign Long-Term IDR. Rapid growth with a sharp increase in leverage beyond Fitch's current expectations, or significant corporate governance risks, could also be credit-negative. An upgrade of STLC, although unlikely in the near-term, would be contingent on an upgrade of the Russian sovereign or a significant improvement in its standalone profile (e.g. further sizable capital injections, diversification of the company's business and improvement in its profitability). A more significant policy role for STLC with respect to implementation of state programmes to support the Russian transportation sector, underpinned by sufficient capital provided by the authorities, could also be positive for the ratings. STLC's senior debt ratings are likely to move in tandem with the company's Long-Term IDRs and National Rating. The rating actions are as follows: State Transport Leasing Company Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: assigned at 'BB-', Outlook Negative Long-Term Local Currency IDR: assigned at 'BB-', Outlook Negative Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: assigned at 'B' National Long-Term rating: assigned at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable Support Rating: assigned at '3' Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt rating: assigned at 'BB-'/'A+(rus)' 