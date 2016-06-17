(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and all of its
subsidiaries at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
The subsidiaries affirmed include Las Vegas Sands, LLC (LVS
LLC), Sands China,
Ltd. (Sands China), VML US Finance, LLC (VML US), and Marina Bay
Stands Pte.
Ltd. (MBS). Fitch links all of the IDRs within the LVS corporate
structure.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects LVS' strong balance sheet and continued
adherence to
its financial policies. LVS publically states its target
leverage of below 3.0x,
which is well within Fitch's threshold for 'BBB-'. The 3.0x
leverage target
equates to about 3.5x using Fitch's calculation methodology, and
Fitch's
threshold for 'BBB-' IDR is 5x on a gross basis and 4x on a net
basis. Fitch
calculates LVS' consolidated gross and net leverage for the LTM
period ending
March 31, 2016 at 2.9x and 2.5x, respectively.
Management is developing a track record of adhering to its
financial policies
while ramping up its return to shareholders strategy. Amid the
weakness in
Macau, LVS has relaxed its previous investor guidance of buying
back $75 million
of stock per quarter and raising dividends by at least 10% per
year. Since the
Macau slowdown, LVS managed returns to shareholders in line with
available cash
flow, a practice that is more consistent with investment grade
peers. The
company repurchased $205 million in shares in 2015 and none in
1Q'16. LVS raised
regular dividends by 10.8% in October 2015 but also stated that
future dividend
growth will depend on cash flows.
Per Fitch's base case forecast, LVS' consolidated leverage
remains largely
unchanged over Fitch's projection horizon. Current leverage
metrics are
consistent with Fitch's sensitivities for a 'BBB' IDR. The
Stable Outlook
reflects the risk that LVS adopts a more aggressive financial
policy as it nears
the end of its development cycle and that the Macau operations
underperform
relative to Fitch's base case. Fitch's forecast assumes Macau
revenues will be
largely flat through the Cotai development cycle, no other major
development and
LVS reducing the growth rate of its parent-level dividend to the
low
single-digit range.
Other key drivers for LVS' investment-grade IDR include its
strong liquidity,
robust discretionary free cash flow (FCF gross of project capex)
and significant
capacity to monetize non-core assets. LVS also maintains a
strong business
profile supported by high-quality assets in attractive
regulatory regimes, which
provides the company with one of the best global market exposure
profiles in the
industry.
LVS' recent settlements with the SEC and Sands China's former
CEO help to
alleviate regulatory and litigation overhangs; however, as of
LVS' last
quarterly disclosure a related investigation by the Department
of Justice (DOJ)
remains open. Another risk is LVS' concentrated ownership
structure with
Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson controlling 54% of the voting
shares.
DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
LVS' development pipeline is winding down with the St. Regis at
Sands Cotai
Central complete and the Parisian Macau expected to open in
September 2016. The
remaining $1.2 billion project costs for Parisian Macau are
fully funded between
forecasted cash flow generated in Macau and availability under
the VML US senior
secured revolver ($1.7 billion as of March 31, 2016).
Capex is expected to drop significantly in 2017. LVS' prospects
for future,
large-scale developments are limited due to the regulatory
hurdles in
jurisdictions where LVS is interested in developing. The
legislative initiative
to legalize casinos in Japan remains stalled, and Fitch believes
there is low
political inclination for expanding gaming to locals in South
Korea.
MARKET OUTLOOKS
Fitch forecasts negative 5% market-wide gaming revenue growth in
Macau for 2016,
which assumes modest sequential growth in the mass market and
leaves room for
continued but milder weakness in the VIP segment. Past that,
Fitch expects
mid-single-digit growth in Macau led by China's rising middle
class, the new
capacity in Macau and infrastructure projects in and around
Macau.
Fitch projects LVS' Macau revenues and EBITDA to decline by 7%
and 10%,
respectively, in 2016 and then rebound to approximately 2015
levels by 2017 as
the Parisian ramps up, the market begins to recover and Sands
China realizes
operating synergies. The company identified $200 million of
incremental
synergies on 1Q'16 earnings call, including $60 million of cost
savings and $140
million of labor and other expenses that will be shifted to the
Parisian once it
opens.
We expect Marina Bay Sands' operations to be stable with the
asset benefiting
from growing visitation to Singapore (up 6% on a LTM basis as of
March 2016).
Recent performance was negatively impacted by FX and adverse
hold while
underlying trends in gaming volume, lodging and retail have been
more stable.
Fitch expects Las Vegas' growing convention business, increasing
air capacity
and lack of new room supply to drive RevPAR higher in the near
term.
ISSUE-SPECIFIC RATINGS
Fitch's ratings of LVS' U.S., Singapore, and Macau credit
facilities are
one-notch above the respective IDRs at 'BBB', reflecting their
asset
overcollateralization (OC). Asset disposition covenants in the
credit agreements
provide for certain carve-outs including the ability to sell
certain retail
assets in Macao and Singapore. The OC of the U.S.-based facility
is not as great
relative to that of Singapore and Macau; however, the facility
benefits from LVS
LLC's partial ownership of the Singapore and Macau subsidiaries
and royalty fees
from these subsidiaries.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
--LVS consolidated revenues decline by 5% in 2016 due primarily
to the decline
in the broader Macau market. Growth resumes in 2017 at 5%
following the first
full year of Parisian Macau operations, which opens in September
2016.
Consolidated revenues grow by low-single digits thereafter.
--Fitch estimates property EBITDA margins of 34%-35% through the
forecast
horizon.
--LVS corporate dividends grow in the low single-digit range in
2017 and
thereafter, there are no share repurchases, and no other
development capex is
undertaken.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade to 'BBB' is possible if the company continues to
maintain its
existing financial policies and leverage remains below 3.5x and
3.0x on a gross
and net basis, respectively, for an extended period of time. A
renewal of the
concession in Macau, which expires 2022, would help build
support for an
upgrade.
LVS increasing diversification through entry into new markets
could be a
long-term positive However, Fitch would weigh the
diversification benefit
against the potential related debt incurrence, available
liquidity at the time
of the development and the return-on-investment prospects.
A downgrade is unlikely in the near term given the company's
strong financial
profile. However, negative rating pressure could be caused by
leverage exceeding
5x on a gross basis and 4x on a net basis for an extended
period, likely driven
by pursuing multiple large-scale projects at once or deviating
from its
articulated financial policies.
LIQUIDITY
LVS' liquidity is strong, with $1.3 billion in excess cash net
of $400 million
in estimated cage cash. Capital spending related to the Parisian
Macau will wind
down in 2017 and the project is fully funded between
Macau-generated cash flow
and revolver availability under the Macau credit facility.
Maturities are
manageable. LVS has $971 million in 2018 and $2.3 billion in
2019 of amounts
outstanding on its senior secured credit facilities coming due,
mostly in
Singapore and Macau.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable.
Las Vegas Sands LLC
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BBB'.
Sands China Ltd. (Sands China)
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable.
VML US Finance LLC (VML US)
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BBB'.
Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd. (MBS)
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BBB.
