(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 16 (Fitch) (This is a correction to a press
release published on
June 16, 2016. It corrects HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s (HCC)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) listed at the end of this release to 'A'
and not 'A-' as
originally stated.)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s (HCC)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch
has also
affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for HCC's
operating
subsidiaries at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to
Negative from
Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action follows the announcement that Tokio Marine
Holdings,
Inc.'s (Tokio Marine; IFS rated 'A+'/Negative Outlook), HCC's
parent, Rating
Outlook has been revised to Negative following a revision to the
local currency
sovereign rating of 'A' for Japan with a Negative Outlook.
Fitch's rating action aligns HCC's operating company IDR to that
of its new
parent's core operating companies, but allows the IFS rating to
be one notch
above the core operating companies of Tokio Marine. The Tokio
Marine operating
company 'A+' IFS rating is constrained by the Japanese
operations' exposure to
country risks in Japan, which Fitch views as only indirectly
impacting
U.S.-based HCC.
Fitch believes Tokio Marine ownership will not alter HCC's stand
alone rating
profile and have only modest influence in management of HCC,
similar to past
U.S. based acquisitions Tokio Marine made of Delphi Financial
Group, Inc.
(Delphi) which was acquired for $2.7 billion in 2012 and
Philadelphia
Consolidated Holding Corp. (Philadelphia) which was acquired for
$4.5 billion in
2008. Fitch considers HCC to be 'Very Important' in terms of
strategic fit to
Tokio Marine and may migrate to 'Core' over time.
Fitch recognizes there may be several synergies between the
companies; for
example, HCC investments may leverage Delphi's investment
experience,
reinsurance structures can be modified to leverage efficiencies,
and the
potential for cross selling of products exists.
Fitch's ratings reflect HCC's consistent and disciplined
underwriting practices,
conservative capitalization, moderate financial leverage, and
niche in several
specialty insurance markets. The ratings also reflect
potentially increased
earnings volatility from recent newer ventures particularly the
crop insurance
and property treaty reinsurance.
HCC reported a GAAP calendar year combined ratio of 86.1% for
full year 2015,
which represents a modest deterioration over full year 2014's
result of 82.1%.
The deterioration was primarily attributable to expenses
associated with newly
acquired crop insurance and foreign currency charges.
HCC's financial leverage ratio remained moderate at
approximately 19.6% and
fixed charge coverage was about 6.0x at year-end 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A downgrade of Tokio Marine's operating company operating
company IDR.
--A material change in operating profile post acquisition.
--A reduction in operating performance due to crop insurance or
new business
activities.
Fitch believes it is unlikely that any potential future
downgrade of the HCC
ratings would be to levels lower than those of the parent.
Fitch views a near-term rating upgrade as unlikely, but an
upgrade of parent
Tokio Marine's IDR could result in an upgrade to HCC's ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.
--IDR at 'A'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and has revised the
Outlook to Negative
from Stable:
American Contractors Indemnity Company
Avemco Insurance Company
HCC Life Insurance Company
HCC Specialty Insurance Company
Houston Casualty Company
U.S. Specialty Insurance Company
United States Surety Company
--IFS ratings of 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1006191
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.