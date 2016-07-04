(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
Long-Term Ratings
of 'A(EXP)' to the proposed long-term senior unsecured notes
issued by Bank of
China Ltd. (BOC) Luxembourg Branch and New York Branch under
BOC's medium-term
note (MTN) programme. The notes will be denominated in euro, US
dollars, and
Chinese yuan with fixed and floating rates.
The notes issued by Luxembourg Branch will be listed on the
Luxembourg Stock
Exchange while the notes issued by New York Branch will be
listed on the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be used solely to fund
BOC's new and
existing projects and support businesses with environmental
benefits that are
aligned with the Green Bond Principles issued by the
International Capital
Market Association. The issue amount and maturity structure will
be finalised
upon settlement. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt
of final
documents conforming to the information already received.
The notes will be issued under BOC's USD20bn MTN programme. The
MTN programme
was first rated 'A'/'F1' by Fitch on 9 December 2013, and
subsequently affirmed
on 2 June 2016. The size of the programme was increased to
USD20bn from USD10bn
on 18 June 2015 to support BOC's asset expansion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch sees BOC Luxembourg Branch and New York Branch as part of
the same legal
entity, BOC. Therefore, the notes to be issued under the MTN
programme represent
direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of BOC, and are
rated in line with BOC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'A'/Stable.
The bank's IDR is underpinned by the agency's expectations of an
extremely high
probability of support from the Chinese government in the event
of stress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to the rating on the notes will be correlated
directly with changes
in BOC's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the
perceived willingness
or ability of government to support BOC in a full and timely
manner.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Date of the Relevant Committee: 1 June 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
