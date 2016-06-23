(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today
assigned
Kasikornbank Public Company Limited's (KBank; AA(tha)/Stable)
upcoming Thai
baht-denominated Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated
unsecured debentures a
rating of 'AA-(tha)'. The bank plans to use the proceeds to
strengthen its Tier
2 capital and for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below the anchor
rating to
reflect their higher loss-severity risk relative to senior
unsecured instruments
arising from their subordinated status. Key terms of the notes
include a
non-viability trigger (defined as emergency capital assistance
from the central
bank or any other empowered government agency), with a partial
rather than
mandatory full write-down feature.
The Tier 2 notes are senior to any Additional Tier 1 securities
with
loss-absorption features. In the event of a write-down, the Tier
2 notes would
be written down on a pari passu basis with all other Tier 2
loss-absorbing
instruments with write-down features of the issuer.
KBank's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(tha)' is used as the
anchor rating
because the rating is based on the bank's standalone financial
strength. Fitch
believes that the bank's standalone credit profile is the best
indicator for
non-performance risk (that is, becoming non-viable). No
additional notching has
been applied as the notes do not have any going-concern
loss-absorption
features.
KBank's standalone financial strength, as reflected in the
Viability Rating
(VR), takes into account KBank's strong domestic franchise in
Thailand and its
large client base. The bank's standalone financial profile has
been sound, but
is under increasing pressure due to a persistently weak economic
outlook. Fitch
believes KBank's overall financial strength compares favourably
with that of
similarly rated or higher-rated peers, particularly in
profitability,
asset-quality measures and capital. KBank should be able to
weather an
increasingly challenging environment over the next year or two,
in light of its
reasonable buffers in terms of capital, reserve coverage and
earnings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in KBank's National Long-Term Rating would similarly
affect the
rating of the notes.
KBank's Long-Term National Rating would be affected by any
change in the bank's
standalone profile, as indicated by the VR. The Long-Term
National Rating could
be upgraded if the bank shows it can withstand the current weak
operating
environment while continuing to strengthen its key capital and
asset-quality
buffers.
A sharp slippage in risk appetite and sustained weakness in
asset quality, which
leads to - or increases the risk of - significantly lower
capitalisation buffers
could have a negative impact on the bank's VR, which would also
impact its
National Long-Term Rating.
The other ratings of KBank are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD2.5bn euro medium-term note programme:
'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'
National long-term subordinated debt rating: 'AA-(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jackerin Jeeradit
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 May 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure: Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (of which
KBank holds a
100% stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. Muang
Thai Life Assurance Company Limited (of which KBank holds a
38.3% economic
interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. No
shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings Limited of the UK, is
involved in the
day-to-day operations of, or credit rating reviews undertaken by
Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
