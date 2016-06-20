(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Kiwibank
Limited's
(Kiwibank) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer-Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA' and
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'AA+' on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN) as part of
its annual review.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed the bank's Viability
Rating (VR) of
'bbb' and Support Rating (SR) of '1'. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The RWN on Kiwibank's Long-Term IDRs reflects the proposed
removal of the
guarantee provided by New Zealand Post (NZ Post) in favour of
Kiwibank's
liabilities as part of an ownership restructure. Under the
proposed transaction,
NZ Post will sell 45% of its share in Kiwi Group Holdings
Limited (KGHL) to New
Zealand Superannuation Fund (NZ Super) and the Accident
Compensation Corporation
(ACC), which are also sovereign-owned entities.
Fitch has maintained Kiwibank's SR despite the possible removal
of the guarantee
and change in ownership. The agency believes a high propensity
for support
remains from the bank's ultimate owner, the New Zealand
sovereign (AA/F1+). The
sovereign retains first right of refusal of ownership and is
providing a NZD300m
capital facility directly to KGHL to support of the bank as part
of the
transaction.
Kiwibank's IDRs are currently aligned with the New Zealand
sovereign's rating
due to the guarantee remaining in place. If the guarantee is
removed, a
potential downgrade of Kiwibank's Long-Term IDRs will likely be
limited to one
notch due to a reduced legal commitment to support the bank.
Kiwibank's existing senior debt ratings are unaffected, as the
guarantee covers
existing liabilities until their final maturity, even if it is
removed.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once the outcome of the
proposal is announced.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR
Fitch expects the bank's capitalisation to gradually improve,
supported by
steady internal capital generation. However, the bank's capital
ratios remain
low relative to domestic and international peers. Kiwibank
maintains adequate
buffers over regulatory minimums, although headroom levels are
also low relative
to peers.
Kiwibank's VR reflects its moderate franchise, resulting in
limited pricing
power compared with to the major banks. The bank holds about 4%
of total lending
market share and its retail operations primarily consisting of
residential
mortgages remain its core business. The bank's growth has
moderated to more
sustainable levels, resulting in a more conservative risk
appetite and robust
asset quality. Kiwibank's commercial exposures are low as a
proportion of total
exposures relative to peers.
Fitch believes the bank's funding and liquidity benefits from
the guarantee. If
it is removed, it will leave Kiwibank's funding and liquidity
more sensitive to
market confidence, although the bank has reasonable contingency
funding plans.
Kiwibank is primarily deposit funded and has a relatively low
reliance on
short-term wholesale funding.
Improving operating efficiency, the driver of its increased
investment in
systems and technology, remains a key focus for the bank. Fitch
expects benefits
to be realised over the next 18 months, however, the bank is
likely to face
increased earnings and profitability pressure in the short-term
due to intense
competition, ongoing high investment costs and rising funding
costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
A one notch downgrade of Kiwibank's IDRs is likely if the
removal of the
guarantee provided by NZ Post proceeds. This rating action would
not affect
existing senior debt ratings, as they remain covered by the
existing guarantee
until their final maturities. Future senior unsecured debt
ratings will be
subject to the terms and conditions of the issuance.
Kiwibank's IDRs and SRs are sensitive to changes in New
Zealand's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs, and ultimately, the
sovereign's willingness to
provide timely support to the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR
A weakening in the bank's capitalisation or earnings and
profitability, possibly
from deterioration in risk appetite or asset quality, could
place downward
pressure on the VR. A significant improvement in Kiwibank's
capitalisation or
company profile would be required for positive movement in the
VR, which does
not appear to be likely in the short-term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kiwibank Limited:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'AA'; RWN maintained
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'AA+'; RWN maintained
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA'
- Local-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA+'
- Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1+'.
For more details see Fitch's commentary <a href="
here ">
Correction: Fitch
Places Kiwibank on Ratings Watch Negative, dated 6 April
2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst:
Jack Do
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst:
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson:
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2 108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1007720
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.