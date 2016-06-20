(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 20 (Fitch) Losses and delinquencies improved
again for U.S. auto
ABS last month, though the summer months do not figure to be as
kind for the
sector, according to the latest monthly index results from Fitch
Ratings.
Prime and subprime auto loan ABS metrics displayed better
results in May as
delinquencies and losses declined. Despite improvements over the
past few
months, Fitch believes auto ABS performance will slowly
deteriorate again during
the summer. Pressure on used vehicle values will increase and
drive loss
severity, while weaker credit quality in recent 2013-2015
vintages will move
loss frequency higher.
Prime 60+ days delinquencies slowed to 0.30% in May, 12% lower
month-over-month
(MoM) declining to the lowest level since May 2015. Annualized
net losses (ANL)
slowed by 12% MoM reaching 0.40%. Delinquencies were flat
year-over-year (YoY)
while ANL were 32% higher.
In the subprime sector, delinquencies improved nearly 2% MoM to
3.64%, though
they are still 9% worse versus May 2015. Subprime ANL posted
solid performance
in May dropping to 6.52%, a 12% drop over April, but 52% above
the level
recorded a year ago.
The April collection/May reporting period has produced the
strongest performance
metrics of the year with consumers reaping the benefits of tax
refunds using
them to pay down debts. Looking ahead, performance metrics are
likely to slow
and losses to rise during the summer season. With tax season
over, Fitch expects
subprime ANL to climb to 6.50%-8% over the next four months.
Current economic conditions appear mixed but healthy overall.
Job growth slowed
materially in May, a bad sign which may indicate slower economic
activity in
coming months. However, the equities market continued to tick up
with stock
prices elevated, in part driven by strong fiscal support along
with low interest
rates and gas prices.
The seasonal adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of new vehicle sales
was 17.4 million
units in May, down from the same period in 2015. Used vehicle
demand remains
fairly healthy but will continue to be pressured in 2016 from
rising used
vehicle supply. Gas prices have crept up over the past six
weeks, which will
support compact car vehicle values which may have hit a floor in
May.
Nevertheless, these models remain the weakest vehicle segment as
current oil
prices continue to drive consumers towards larger SUV and truck
models.
Overall, the used vehicle market was fairly active in May with
prices stable.
The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was higher, albeit by a
small margin rising
to 124.5 from 122.8 in April. The index was down by just over 1%
from a year
earlier.
Fitch upgraded 38 outstanding auto ABS tranches through early
June, in line with
the first six months of 2015. Despite slower asset performance
this year for
both the prime and subprime sectors, Fitch has a stable asset
performance
outlook for the sector in 2016, while the ratings\ outlook is
positive.
Fitch's U.S. auto ABS indices comprise $103 billion of
outstanding collateral,
of which 63% is prime and 37% subprime. Importantly, the total
auto lending
market hit a record level of $1.1 trillion in May. Fitch's prime
auto ABS index
only makes up approximately 6.2% of the total auto loans
outstanding in the
U.S., and the subprime index only 3.6% in total.
Contact:
Hylton Heard
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0214
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Timothy McNally
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0870
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.