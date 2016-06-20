(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) assigned to Cablevision Systems Corporation (CVC) and its
wholly owned
subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (CSCH) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. In
addition, Fitch has
downgraded specific issue ratings assigned to CVC and CSCH as
outlined at the
end of this release. The ratings have been removed from Negative
Watch and
assigned a Negative Outlook. Approximately $8.4 billion of debt
as of March 31,
2016 is affected by Fitch's rating action.
The downgrade of CVC's IDR is due to the leveraging nature of
the Altice N.V.
(Altice) acquisition of CVC (the transaction) for an enterprise
value of $17.7
billion, including $8.4 billion of existing debt. Pro forma
leverage for the
transaction increases to 8.6x from 5.3x at March 31, 2016,
excluding anticipated
cost synergies. Pro forma leverage increases to 6.9x after
considering
realization of $450 million in cost synergies. Fitch expects
EBITDA growth
through cost synergy realization will likely be the main driver
of leverage
reduction. Although Altice stated it is targeting leverage
between 5x and 5.5x
for both CVC and Suddenlink (see below) on a combined basis,
Fitch expects CVC
will delever only to the mid-6x range over the next 24 months.
We believe CVC
will meet its stated leverage target only if it achieves the
majority of
Altice's anticipated synergies, which total $1.05 billion
(consisting of $900
million in cost synergies and $150 million in capex synergies).
In addition,
Fitch expects that Cablevision's free cash flow generation as a
percentage of
debt will range in the low single digits during the rating
horizon.
CVC will become an unrestricted subsidiary of Altice and will
maintain a
separate capital structure. Transaction financing consists of $6
billion of
incremental debt assumed by CSCH and $3.3 billion of equity.
Approximately 70%
of the equity financing was contributed by Altice and the
remaining 30% by BC
Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. In October
2015, Altice's
escrow subsidiary (Neptune Finco Corp.) also issued an
additional $2.6 billion
of debt that will be used to refinance $2 billion of outstanding
term loans at
CSCH and $480 million of term loans at Newsday, LLC, a CSCH
subsidiary. The
escrow subsidiary will merge into CSCH upon closing of the
transaction and CSCH
will assume the debt obligations.
The Negative Outlook reflects uncertainty around the viability
and timing of the
potential synergies to drive EBITDA growth over the next 18 to
24 months, which
will likely be the main source of deleveraging for CVC.
The transaction represents Altice's second acquisition of a U.S.
cable operator
in the last six months. In December 2015, Altice officially
entered the U.S.
market after spending $9.1 billion to acquire a 70% ownership
stake in
Suddenlink Communications (Suddenlink), the seventh largest U.S.
cable operator
with approximately 1.5 million subscribers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The acquisition of CVC and Suddenlink by Altice will create
the fourth largest
MVPD operator in the U.S.;
--Although Altice has demonstrated its ability to achieve
synergy targets at
previous acquisitions, we believe there is significant execution
risk given
that: 1) Altice is a new entrant to the U.S. market, 2) Altice
has presented
sizable synergies that may be difficult to realize entirely, and
3) it will not
have contiguous operations that would benefit from scale
efficiencies;
--Excluding synergies, pro forma leverage for the transaction
increases to 8.6x
from 5.3x at March 31, 2016.
Significant Execution Risk: Altice's ability to manage the
restructuring process
and limit disruption to the company's overall operations is key
to the success
of the transaction. Altice's management anticipated $900 million
of cost
synergies after its initial announcement of the transaction, but
later clarified
that it expects to achieve $450 million of cost savings in the
medium term.
Fitch expects CVC to achieve $450 million of its anticipated
cost synergies over
a three-year period. However, we believe there is significant
execution risk in
achieving the remaining $450 million of the aggregate $900
million. As such,
Fitch has not incorporated any additional cost synergies into
its forecast
beyond the initial $450 million.
In order to achieve its synergies, Altice will focus on
eliminating excess
corporate costs and on continuing investments in CVC's network
to improve the
quality of service offerings provided and significantly reduce
network and
operational costs of the business. CVC's dense network should
allow the company
to extract efficiencies in a quicker manner. Altice also
believes it can
eliminate excess IT, billing system and software costs through
the combination
of Cablevision and Suddenlink's operations.
Intense Competitive Environment: Video and voice subscriber
declines are largely
attributed to intense competition and evolving media consumption
patterns.
Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon) has been a source of
significant
competition for CVC, as Verizon's fiber network passes a
significant portion of
CVC's footprint. Additionally, CVC faces competition from
Frontier
Communications Corp. (Frontier) in its Connecticut footprint and
from emerging
OTT providers such as Netflix and Amazon.com, Inc.'s 'Prime'.
Promotional
package offerings from Verizon and Frontier will continue to
pressure CVC's
ability to maintain its current subscriber base and ARPU growth.
However,
network investments by Altice may position Cablevision to
compete more
effectively against its competitors.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CVC include:
--CVC achieves $450 million of its anticipated cost synergies
related to the
acquisition over a three-year period. Specifically, the company
realizes 67% of
the $450 million annualized cost synergies within 18 months of
the close of the
transaction;
--CVC revenue growth in the low single digits, reflecting the
maturity and high
penetration rate of the company's services;
--FCF margin in the low single digits during 2016 and 2017 as
FCF is hampered by
$225 million of restructuring costs and higher interest expense.
Margins are
expected to increase to the mid-single digits starting in 2018
as synergies are
fully realized.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a
stabilization of the rating include:
--Sustained reduction of leverage to below 6.5x;
--Clear indications that pricing and cost reduction initiatives
are producing
desired revenue growth acceleration and ARPU growth such that
EBITDA margins
approach the low- to-mid-30s;
--Cablevision demonstrating that its operating profile will not
materially
decline in the face of competition from other cable operators
and against OTT
providers in the evolving media landscape.
Negative ratings actions would likely coincide with:
--If the company does not present a credible deleveraging plan
and leverage
remains above 6.5x after an 18-24-month timeframe;
--The company is unable to sustain FCF margins in the mid-single
digits;
--EBITDA margins remain weak compared to peer group or as a
result of CVC's
inability to realize synergies.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch considers CVC's liquidity position and overall financial
flexibility to be
adequate given the current rating. Liquidity is supported by
cash on hand
totalling $934 million as of March 31, 2016 and $1.4 billion of
available
borrowing capacity from CSCH's $1.5 billion revolver expiring
April 2018.
Following the close of the transaction, the current revolver
will be replaced
with a $2 billion revolver expiring October 2020.
The $2 billion of secured term loans currently outstanding at
CSCH will be
repaid at the close of the transaction and CSCH will assume $3.8
billion of
secured term loans due 2020 that were previously issued at
Altice's escrow
subsidiary. The new term loans and revolver eliminate the
financial covenants
under the old credit facility. Going forward, the only financial
covenant will
be under the new revolver that limits net senior secured
leverage to no more
than 5x. The financial covenant will be tested only if there are
outstanding
borrowings under the new revolver.
Pro forma for the closing of the transaction and excluding $1.2
billion of
monetized indebtedness outstanding at March 31, 2016, Fitch
estimates principal
amounts of $38 million and $938 million mature in 2016 and 2017,
respectively.
Approximately $1.6 billion matures in 2018. Outside of $38
million in term-loan
amortization payments annually, Fitch expects CVC and CSCH to
refinance any
upcoming maturities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has removed the ratings from Negative Watch and downgraded
the following:
Cablevision Systems Corporation (CVC)
--IDR to 'B+' from 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'B-/RR6' from 'B+/RR5'.
CSC Holdings, LLC (CSCH)
--IDR to 'B+' from 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'B+/RR4' from 'BB/RR2'.
Fitch has removed the ratings Negative Watch and affirmed the
following:
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BB+/RR1.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
At the close of the transaction, Fitch anticipates rating the
debt held in
escrow when it is assumed by CSCH and will remove the ratings
assigned to the
old credit facility when it is refinanced.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Constance McKay
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3148
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
