(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 30 (Fitch) China Vanke Co., Ltd. (Vanke; BBB+/Stable) continued to demonstrate rapid asset turnover and stable, low leverage with improved margins as the housing market in China improved in the first half in 2016, Fitch Ratings says. These characteristics support Vanke's ratings. Fitch expects Vanke to stick to its high-turnover model, with the ratio of contracted sales to total debt sustained at 2.5x, and to maintain its EBITDA margin above 20% over the next 24 months. Vanke's asset turnover picked up to 3.04x at end-2015, from 2.94x at end-2014 and 2.09x at end-2013. EBITDA margin improved to 24.9% from 22.6% in 2015 and 22.0% in 2014. Leverage (as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory) improved slightly to 8.22% at end-June 2016, from 12.6% at end-2015. Vanke's leverage remains very low relative to investment-grade-rated peers, and comparable with Vanke's average leverage of 12.9% between 2011 and 2013. Vanke's land acquisitions were prudent in 1H16, when it acquired 8.49 million square metres of attributable gross floor area for around CNY46.6bn. This represents 54% of attributable GFA acquired and 60% of land premium in 2015. Vanke is more likely than most other Chinese homebuilders to maintain its profitability, given that it is not aggressively building its land bank when land prices have risen rapidly. Fitch believes that Vanke will continue to explore opportunities to enhance its industry leadership and strengthen its land bank. For example, it announced a memorandum of understanding with Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd. (SZMC) on 14 March 2016 to acquire SZMC's property assets in exchange for Vanke shares. Fitch will continue to monitor the progress of the company's restructuring plan, particularly when the new shareholder starts to exert significant influence on Vanke's operations. Fitch will evaluate the impact of these developments on management's focus on the company's operation, and the sustainability of the company's business and financial profile. Fitch believes that the evolving shareholder structure has not yet had material impact on the operation of Vanke, based on 1H16 performance and contracted sales in the year to date. Contact: Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Rebecca Tang Associate Director +852 2263 9933 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.