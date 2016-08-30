(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 30 (Fitch) China Vanke Co., Ltd. (Vanke;
BBB+/Stable)
continued to demonstrate rapid asset turnover and stable, low
leverage with
improved margins as the housing market in China improved in the
first half in
2016, Fitch Ratings says. These characteristics support Vanke's
ratings.
Fitch expects Vanke to stick to its high-turnover model, with
the ratio of
contracted sales to total debt sustained at 2.5x, and to
maintain its EBITDA
margin above 20% over the next 24 months. Vanke's asset turnover
picked up to
3.04x at end-2015, from 2.94x at end-2014 and 2.09x at end-2013.
EBITDA margin
improved to 24.9% from 22.6% in 2015 and 22.0% in 2014.
Leverage (as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory) improved
slightly to 8.22%
at end-June 2016, from 12.6% at end-2015. Vanke's leverage
remains very low
relative to investment-grade-rated peers, and comparable with
Vanke's average
leverage of 12.9% between 2011 and 2013.
Vanke's land acquisitions were prudent in 1H16, when it acquired
8.49 million
square metres of attributable gross floor area for around
CNY46.6bn. This
represents 54% of attributable GFA acquired and 60% of land
premium in 2015.
Vanke is more likely than most other Chinese homebuilders to
maintain its
profitability, given that it is not aggressively building its
land bank when
land prices have risen rapidly.
Fitch believes that Vanke will continue to explore opportunities
to enhance its
industry leadership and strengthen its land bank. For example,
it announced a
memorandum of understanding with Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd.
(SZMC) on 14
March 2016 to acquire SZMC's property assets in exchange for
Vanke shares.
Fitch will continue to monitor the progress of the company's
restructuring plan,
particularly when the new shareholder starts to exert
significant influence on
Vanke's operations. Fitch will evaluate the impact of these
developments on
management's focus on the company's operation, and the
sustainability of the
company's business and financial profile. Fitch believes that
the evolving
shareholder structure has not yet had material impact on the
operation of Vanke,
based on 1H16 performance and contracted sales in the year to
date.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
