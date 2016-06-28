(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Thailand Large Commercial Banks Peer Review here BANGKOK, June 27 (Fitch) Thailand's four large commercial banks will be able to sustain their franchise strengths, despite the country's muted economic expansion, leading to above-average financial performances underpinning their credit ratings, says Fitch Ratings in its latest Thai bank peer review. Thailand's economic downtrend is negatively affecting performance across the country's banking sector, and Fitch maintains a negative sector outlook, posing downside risks to asset quality. Fitch believes the four large Thai banks - Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited and Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited - are better-positioned to cope compared with other banks in the sector, due largely to their high capital and reserve coverage buffers and sound underlying profitability. Thai corporates have been investing and expanding in higher-growth regional markets, and the large Thai banks are increasingly following their corporate clients. Fitch expects the neighbouring countries to be a strategic focus and expansion opportunity for the large banks - although contribution to profit will remain limited in the medium-term. The report "Thailand Large Commercial Banks Peer Review" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Patchara Sarayudh Director +66 2108 0152 Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Associate Director +66 2108 0153 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.