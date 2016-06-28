(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, June 27 (Fitch) Thailand's four large commercial banks
will be able to
sustain their franchise strengths, despite the country's muted
economic
expansion, leading to above-average financial performances
underpinning their
credit ratings, says Fitch Ratings in its latest Thai bank peer
review.
Thailand's economic downtrend is negatively affecting
performance across the
country's banking sector, and Fitch maintains a negative sector
outlook, posing
downside risks to asset quality. Fitch believes the four large
Thai banks -
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Kasikornbank Public Company
Limited, Krung
Thai Bank Public Company Limited and Siam Commercial Bank Public
Company Limited
- are better-positioned to cope compared with other banks in the
sector, due
largely to their high capital and reserve coverage buffers and
sound underlying
profitability.
Thai corporates have been investing and expanding in
higher-growth regional
markets, and the large Thai banks are increasingly following
their corporate
clients. Fitch expects the neighbouring countries to be a
strategic focus and
expansion opportunity for the large banks - although
contribution to profit will
remain limited in the medium-term.
The report "Thailand Large Commercial Banks Peer Review" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
