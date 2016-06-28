(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale SFH's (SG SFH) EUR22bn Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat (OFH; French legislative covered bonds) at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' OFH rating is based on Societe Generale's (SG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable, which acts as reference IDR for the programme, an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) assessment of three notches (moderate high risk) and the programme's contractual minimum over-collateralisation (OC) of 8.5%. The Stable Outlook on the OFH reflects that on SG's IDR and for the underlying French residential assets' performance. The 'AAA' breakeven OC for the OFH remains unchanged at 5.0%. It is driven by the credit loss component of 6.3%, reflecting Fitch's updated overall 'AAA' expected loss on the cover pool. The cash flow valuation component of 0.9% reflects the natural hedge between assets and the liabilities (both mostly fixed-rate), the excess interest for the programme and the well matched weighted average life (WAL) of the assets and liabilities. Under Fitch's driving scenario of high prepayments and base interest rate assumptions, the increase in the gap between the WAL of the assets and of that of the liabilities (to four years) is offset by the excess interest generated for the programme. The asset disposal loss component of 2.2% is driven primarily by the cost of reinvestment of excess cash below Euribor in Fitch's driving scenario. The 'AAA' OFH-rating considers a two-notch recovery uplift above the 'AA' rating tested on a probability of default basis. The unchanged three notch D-Cap assessment continues to be driven by Fitch's assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component (moderate high risk), while the unchanged two notch IDR uplift reflects the exemption of covered bonds from bail-in, Fitch's view that France is a covered bond-intensive jurisdiction and that resolution by other means than liquidation would be more likely for SG and that protection provided by senior unsecured debt, in excess of 5% of total adjusted assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating of the OFH would be vulnerable to a downgrade if either of the following occurs: (i) Societe Generale's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by three notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) the total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the Discontinuity-Cap is reduced to two notches or lower. Contact: Primary Analyst William Rossiter Director +33 1 4429 9147 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Francois-Xavier Deucher Director +33 144 299 272 Committee Chairperson Emmanuelle Ricordeau Senior Director +33 1 44 29 9148 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 11 Mar 2016) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015) here Criteria Addendum: France (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016) here EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2016) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008112 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.