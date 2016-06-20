(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Plans for a more transparent approach
when designating
globally systemically important insurers (G-SIIs) may lead
insurers to increase
their efforts to avoid being included on the list of G-SIIs,
Fitch Ratings says.
Inclusion on the list means having to hold more capital, face
closer regulatory
scrutiny and develop recovery and resolution plans. While higher
capital is
overall positive for insurers' credit profiles, it could also
put firms at a
competitive disadvantage. This creates an incentive for insurers
to avoid being
designated as a G-SII.
Since the introduction of the list in 2013, one of the
industry's main concerns
is that it can be unclear what factors cause a firm to be
included. As part of a
review of its assessment methodology, the International
Association of Insurance
Supervisors (IAIS) responded last week by committing to a more
transparent
process.
In particular, the IAIS said that it will share detailed
information and data
with firms that might be included on the list before the
assessment process is
completed. Firms that are not considered prospective G-SII will
also be able to
request their scores from the initial stage of the assessment.
From 2019 the
IAIS plans to publicly disclose more information about how
insurers scored
against key criteria.
Greater disclosure to firms will give them an opportunity to
present an argument
for not being included on the list while the assessment is still
under way. It
should also make it clearer if there is a particular product or
business area
that scored highly in the IAIS' assessment. This could lead to
firms disposing
of operations so they might be removed from the list. Insurers
that are not
designated as G-SIIs, but think they might have been on the cusp
of inclusion,
may also decide to limit growth in certain areas.
In general, G-SII designation, while positive for credit
profiles, is negative
for equity investors because of the potential impact on
profitability from
higher capital requirements. Increased public disclosure from
2019 could
therefore also lead to more pressure from shareholders if the
disclosures
suggest an insurer might be able to avoid G-SII status.
Since the original list of nine G-SII insurers was published in
2013, one
company (Generali) has been removed and Aegon has been added.
Contact:
Graham Coutts
Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.