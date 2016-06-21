(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Seylan Bank
PLC's
(A-(lka)/Stable) Basel II-compliant subordinated debenture issue
of up to LKR5bn
a final National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka)'.
The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on
6 May 2016 as
detailed in the press release, <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1004079
">Fitch Rates
Seylan Bank's Subordinated Debt 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)', and
follows the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received.
The debentures will have tenors of five and seven years and
carry fixed and
floating coupons. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo
Stock Exchange.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue is rated one notch below Seylan Bank's National
Long-Term Rating to
reflect the subordination to senior unsecured creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
Seylan Bank's
National Long-Term Rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 July 2015
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
