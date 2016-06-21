(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Tai Fung Bank at 'BBB+', Industrial
and Commercial
Bank of China (Macau) Limited (ICBC Macau) at 'A' and Banco OCBC
Weng Hang, S.A.
(BWH) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. Tai Fung Bank's
Viability Rating (VR)
has been downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that timely and
extraordinary support from
their parents will flow to the three Macao banks, if required.
We believe the
support for ICBC Macau and TFB will ultimately come from the
Chinese government
as their respective parents, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd (ICBC;
A/Stable) and Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) are
state-owned.
The rating actions follow Fitch's peer group review for banks in
Macao, in which
Fitch lowered the outlook on the operating environment for Macao
banks to
negative to reflect rising risks from a sustained decline in
property prices in
Macao, depressed gaming revenues, and the slowdown of China's
economy. This is
in line with Fitch's negative sector outlook for Macao banks for
2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The affirmations of Tai Fung Bank's IDRs and Support Rating (SR)
at '2' reflect
Fitch's view the bank is of limited importance to its 50.3%
shareholder, BOC.
Fitch maintains a two-notch gap between the IDRs of Tai Fung
Bank and BOC due to
limited integration and synergies between the two, the
subsidiary's significant
management autonomy, their separate IT systems and their
different branding
identities. Tai Fung Bank's relative size - 0.6% of BOC's total
assets at
end-2015 - is small and it is overshadowed by BOC's Macao
branch, which is the
largest bank in Macao.
ICBC Macau's IDRs are aligned with those of ICBC, which owns
89.3% of the
subsidiary, because Fitch views ICBC Macau as a core subsidiary
to ICBC. The SR
of '1' captures Fitch's view that a default of ICBC Macau would
pose huge
reputational risk to ICBC, the subsidiary's integration with the
parent is
strong, the group has a centralised risk management system,
their shared brand
identity and the subsidiary's important role in providing
offshore cross-border
financing services in Greater China. In 2015, ICBC injected
USD360m of capital
and provided a new standby facility to ICBC Macau.
BWH's IDRs and SR at '1' are based on its strategic importance
to its ultimate
parent Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC; AA-/Stable). The
one-notch difference
between the IDRs of BWH and OCBC reflects that BWH is still
being integrated
into OCBC even though the Singapore-based bank has identified
Greater China as a
core market. OCBC acquired BWH's parent OCBC Wing Hang Bank
(WHB; A+/Stable) in
2014.
The Stable Outlooks of the three banks mirror those of their
respective parents.
VR (TFB)
Fitch downgraded Tai Fung Bank's VR because the bank's financial
profile, in
particular its capitalisation, has weakened gradually. In
addition, Fitch
expects the bank's higher risk appetite and the weaker economic
environment to
pose challenges to the bank's earnings and capital.
Tai Fung Bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio, excluding large
property
revaluation reserves, fell to 7% of risk-weighted assets (RWA)
at end-2015,
which was below the average of its peers, from 9% at end-2014.
RWAs grew by 42%
in 2015, driven in part by expansion and Macao's migration from
the Basel I
regime to Basel II in October 2015. TFB's regulatory total
capital ratio of
13.3%, which is well-above regulatory minimum of 8%, reflects
its increased
loss-absorption buffers following the issuance of MOP2.6bn of
preference shares
in 2015.
Tai Fung Bank's mainland China exposure grew by 35% in 2015 to
2x of its FCC
(2014: 1.6x) due to growing non-bank exposure. The bank's
property-related loans
remain large at 46% of the total underpinned by 12% growth in
2015. We see a
growing risk from the sharp rise in the bank's equity
investments, which
amounted to 24% of its FCC at end-2015 (end-2014: 4%).
TFB's adequate funding and liquidity position benefits from its
local franchise
as the third-largest bank in Macao, although its funding base is
concentrated in
a few large funding providers. The bank's reported NPL ratio was
only 0.04% at
end-2015, the lowest among Fitch-rated Macao banks, but we
consider the NPL
ratio to be a lagging indicator that could deteriorate quickly
under the current
difficult operating environment.
Fitch does not assign a VR to ICBC Macau as the bank does not
have a meaningful
standalone franchise given its high integration with ICBC. We
also do not assign
a VR to BWH as the entity remains closely linked to its direct
parent WHB.
SUBORDINATED DEBT (ICBC Macau)
ICBC Macau's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its IDR
to reflect
higher loss severity relative to senior unsecured debt. The IDR
is used as the
anchor rating because Fitch believes ICBC would likely extend
support to repay
the subordinated debt, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The three banks' IDRs and SRs are sensitive to changes in
assumptions around the
ability and propensity of their respective parents to provide
support in a
timely manner.
Tai Fung Bank's IDRs and SR, and BWH's IDRs could be upgraded if
they were to
strengthen their integration with their parents.
ICBC Macau's IDRs and SR could be downgraded if the support from
ICBC was to
weaken.
VR (Tai Fung Bank)
TFB's VR could be upgraded if the bank were to strengthen its
capital base,
diversify its business composition and maintain satisfactory
asset quality
through the economic cycle.
Its VR could be downgraded if its risk appetite, asset quality
and
capitalisation were to materially deteriorate. However, this is
not Fitch's base
case.
SUBORDINATED DEBT (ICBC Macau)
ICBC Macau's subordinated debt rating is broadly sensitive to
the same
considerations that might affect ICBC Macau's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Tai Fung Bank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
ICBC Macau
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A-'
Banco OCBC Weng Hang
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
